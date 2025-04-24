Shinty: Artemis Macaulay Cup holders Kingussie weakened for Kinlochshiel test

Kingussie Shinty Club open their Artemis Macaulay Cup defence with a difficult tie at Kinlochshiel.

The Kings have dominated in recent years, having won four of the last five finals, but although their injury list has shortened, they are not yet back to full strength for this weekend’s tie.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “Rory MacKeachan (hamstring) is still out and Fraser Munro’s working. I’m hoping to have them both back for the trip to Caberfeidh the following week.

“It’s good to have Liam Borthwick free of injury, though.”

Kinlochshiel boss Willie MacRae added: “I’d hoped Mark MacDonald would be available, but he’s working.

“Zander MacRae misses out with a thumb injury, but WD MacRae is back.

“We didn’t do ourselves justice against Fort William last week, but I’m sure we’ll see a reaction.”

Lovat-Caberfeidh cup rematch

Also in the Artemis Macaulay Cup, Lovat meet Caberfeidh for the second time this season, following their WM Donald MacTavish Cup win – when it took extra-time and penalties before they progressed.

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson said: “We’ll have a full squad again this week and we know Cabers will be dangerous opponents.”

Caberfeidh didn’t have a fixture last week, and manager Garry Reid said: “Kevin Bartlett returns, and Ben Macdonald should also be back before going back offshore to work.

“Logan Beaton remains out following his broken jaw, but has returned to training, which is good.

“Callum MacKinnon and his partner Christina have just had a baby boy, so Callum will be unavailable for a few weeks.

“The players had good recovery time last week and should be raring to go.”

Oban’s big injury list: ‘Incredibly, it seems to be getting worse’

It is second against third in the Mowi Premiership as Fort William entertain Oban Camanachd.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “With Kingussie in cup action, it’s an opportunity for both sides to top of the table.

“I think it’s too soon for Craig MacDonald (hamstring) to return, but we’re working closely with him.”

Oban’s injury list includes Louie MacFarlane, Malcolm Clark, Daniel MacCuish, Evan MacLellan and Garry Lord, as well as manager Daniel Cameron, who has a broken finger.

“To add to their woes, Andy MacDonald collected a one-match ban following his red card against Caberfeidh, while Craig Macmillan begins a three-match suspension.

Boss Daniel Cameron said: “In my whole time playing, I’ve never known an injury list like this, and, incredibly, the situation seems to be getting worse.

“As well as the injuries and suspensions, we’ll be without both Daniel MacVicar and Joe MacVicar, who are on a family holiday.”

Evan MacLellan and Garry Lord have an outside chance of returning on Saturday and both face late fitness tests.

Skye and Beauly both go in search of their first Mowi Premiership points at Pairc nan Laoch.

Their Portree pitch was Skye’s fortress last season, but they are yet to play on their home turf this term.

Manager Kenny MacLeod said: “Defender James Morrison remains out injured, but Ryan Harrison returns, whilst William MacKinnon is now fully fit.”

Beauly’s Euan Mccormick remains on the suspension list.

Camanachd Cup first round

The teams outwith shinty’s top-flight contest the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round and some familiar foes fight it out for a place against the Mowi Premiership sides in the second round.

Kilmallie take on Strathglass for the third time this season, with Kilmallie having won on both previous occasions. Kilmallie’s Jay MacLeod is free of suspension.

Glenurquhart host Col Glen, with the visitors having won 4-1 at the same venue in the league earlier in the season.

Aberdour, third in Mowi South Division 1, have home advantage against Glasgow Mid Argyll, third in the Mowi National Division, while Ardnamurchan welcome Inverness.

Lochaber and Inveraray received byes into the second round as Kilmory and Oban Celtic, respectively, were unable to field teams.

Women’s Camanachd Association Mowi Premier League leaders Badenoch can extend their lead at the top of the table if they take something from their game against Lochaber at Spean Bridge.

Third-placed Skye welcome Inverness.