Shinty: Late leveller as Fort William maintain unbeaten start while Skye secure first points of the season

Alasdair Bruce rounds up this weekend's shinty action.

By Alasdair Bruce
Fort William celebrate the injury time equaliser scored by Lewis Morrison (right). Image: Neil Paterson.
Lewis Morrison’s goal three minutes into injury time preserved Fort William’s unbeaten start to the season as they drew 1-1 with Oban Camanachd.

Victory for either side would have seen them top the Mowi Premiership, but the share of the points means both trail reigning champions Kingussie on goal difference.

Scott MacMillan slipped a ball from the right by onrushing keeper Paul MacKay to put Oban Camanachd ahead on 20 minutes.

However, the Fort dominated the second half but didn’t get their reward until stoppage time when Lewis Morrison turned home a rebound after fellow substitute Ewen Campbell’s shot was blocked.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “Overall, we played OK, dominating much of the possession without taking our chances.

“Oban keeper Cammy Sutherland made good saves, and I think they only had one shot the whole game but punished slack defending on our part.

“Neil Robertson and I were very pleased with the impact substitutes Ewen Campbell and Lewis Morrison made.

“We see it as a point lost but showed great character, fighting until the very end and showing our fitness and mentality is right.”

Oban’s Lorne Dickie with Calum Shepherd (Fort William). Image: Neil Paterson. 

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “I think their goal was pretty much the last hit of the ball but to be fair, they had us pinned for the whole second half, so it’s a great point considering the squad we had available.”

Goal-of-the-season contenders

Skye secured their first points of the season, beating Beauly 5-0.

Ruaraidh MacLeod, Jamie Gillies and Dan MacDonald scored in the first half before Ruaraidh MacLeod and Jamie Gillies added goal-of-the season contenders.

MacLeod’s brilliant strike from wide on the left flew over keeper Lee Dunbar before Gillies crashed his second high into the net from almost 30-yards.

Ruaraidh MacLeod said: “It was good to get back on our own pitch and there was pressure on us to get the win.

“We had a game plan, and we stuck to it and got our rewards.”

Boss Kenny MacLeod added: “I thought our midfield of John Gillies, flanked by Ross MacKinnon and Martin Pringle had a real grip of the game, especially in the second half.”

Kingussie opened their Artemis Macaulay Cup defence with a crushing 7-2 first round win at Kinlochshiel.

Keith MacRae gave Shiel an early lead but Savio Genini, Ruaridh Anderson’s hat-trick, Roddy Young’s brace and Dylan Borthwick’s had the Kings out of sight before Donald Nixon countered late on.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We took a while to get going, but after the third goal, there was no stopping us.

“Everyone put in a shift, playing some really good shinty. The forwards worked well together, and their keeper Josh Grant prevented us scoring more.”

Nicolson pleased with display

Lovat will host Kingussie in the quarter-finals after beating Caberfeidh 2-1. Graeme Macmillan and Marc MacLachlan scored in each half before Craig Morrison replied.

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson said: “It’s always tough against Cabers but we deserved the win, sticking together and winning a lot of our individual battles which I was pleased with.

“Our forwards created lots of chances, especially in the first half, so I am pleased to see them getting a bit of rhythm together.

“Our defence also played well, allowing few opportunities and playing on the front foot. “It was a satisfying day, and my only complaint is that we didn’t score more.”

Four-goal Calum MacDougall and Lewis Birrell helped Kilmallie defeat Strathglass 5-0 in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round. Glenurquhart also progressed, beating Col Glen 2-1 after extra-time. Col Glen’s Scott MacVicar cancelled Charlie MacLeod’s early opener before Daniel Maclean’s winner. Iain MacLeod was terrific in Glenurquhart’s goal.

Calum McLay and Logan Adam hit doubles as Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Aberdour 6-0. Calum Morrison and Arran Byrne also scored.

Jack Perry netted twice as Inverness won 5-2 at Ardnamurchan. Ruairidh Boag, Arran MacMaster and Finlay Calder followed with Herbie Patterson and Duncan MacAulay replying before the hour.

