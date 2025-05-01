Shinty: Newtonmore boss hoping Macaulay Cup tie can kickstart season

Newtonmore are looking for a good cup run as they welcome Beauly in the Artemis Macaulay Cup first round.

More manager Peter Ross said: “It’s been a bit of an up-and-down season for us so far.

“It started well against Caberfeidh, but we’ve been unlucky in a couple of games, and I’d say the Skye match was the only one where we really deserved to lose.

“That said, you make your own luck in this game. We want to have good cup runs and the Beauly game presents that opportunity.

“Drew MacDonald went over his ankle in training, so we’ll assess him nearer the time and Conor Jones is still struggling after being hit on the knee.

“Brodie MacBean is back playing with the second team after injury though, and I’m delighted about that. He got good minutes under his belt against Inverness last week and he’s a player who can light up games.”

Beauly lost 2-0 to Newtonmore in the league a fortnight ago and are in the process of introducing several promising players into their squad. Euan Mccormick misses out as he completes his 5-game suspension.

Injury concerns mount

Fort William and Skye Camanachd both have injury concerns ahead of their tie.

The Fort hope Scottish international Lachie Shaw will be able to play with a protective glove.

Assistant manager Alan Knox said: “Lachie broke his thumb against Kingussie three weeks ago.

“It’s not a bad break but he has to wear a brace for a couple of weeks, but he should be fine for Saturday.

“Cam Stephen and Johnny Forster should also return and hopefully Craig MacDonald too if his hamstring allows.”

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod added: “Archie Millar is making good progress from his arm break and James Morrison, who has also missed the last couple of weeks, is getting there too. They won’t be ready for this week, but they have a chance of featuring against Newtonmore the week after.”

Ross Gordon suffered a knock in the win over Beauly the last Saturday, but he is fit to play.

Inveraray host Glasgow Mid Argyll and there’s another all-National Division tie between Col Glen and Bute.

Kyles Athletic reached the quarter-finals without striking a ball as an injury-crisis has left Aberdour depleted.

An Aberdour spokesperson said: “This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly, and we waited until midweek to see the extent of the injuries.

“We’re already thin on the ground but despite this, we’ve done our utmost to fulfil all fixtures but unfortunately are unable to do so this weekend.”

Oban Camanachd also received a walk-over as Kilmory were unable to fulfil their tie.

Kingussie have the chance to go clear at the top of the table when they host Caberfeidh in the Mowi Premiership’s only fixture.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We’re getting to the interesting part of the season now and from our point of view, things are looking good, and we’re slowly getting players back.

“Fraser Munro returns to the squad against Caberfeidh whilst Lee Bain completed training this week and he’ll get some game time with our second team.

“We’ll still be without Rory MacKeachan and Zander Michie though.”

Caberfeidh’s Ben MacDonald is ruled out through work commitments. Cabers were the last team to beat Kingussie and that was in a Mowi Premiership fixture at Castle Leod on 23 September 2023 when Craig Morrison’s goal was all that separated the sides.

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber have a derby against Kilmallie while there is also a derby between Glenurquhart and Strathglass.

WCA Mowi Premier League leaders Badenoch suffered their first defeat of the season, going down 3-2 at Lochaber. Leah Maxtone scored twice for Lochaber with Mairi Duncan getting the other. Ellie Miller and Hope Borthwick replied.

Four-goal Holly Maclean helped Skye beat Inverness 5-0. Kirsty Dibble got the other.

Badenoch lead second placed Skye by two points and they host Inverness this weekend