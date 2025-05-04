Shinty: Skye inflict a first defeat of the season on Fort William while Newtonmore edge Beauly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Skye inflict a first defeat of the season on Fort William while Newtonmore edge Beauly

Alasdair Bruce rounds up this weekend's shinty matches.

By Alasdair Bruce
Fort William's Archie Mackinnon (right) tries to block the swing of Seonaidh MacLeod (Skye). Image: Neil Paterson.
Had Skye’s Archie Millar obeyed doctor’s orders, he wouldn’t have featured in the Artemis Macaulay Cup first round tie at Fort William.

But fortunately for the islanders he instead came off the bench to give Skye a 2-1 win.

Skye forwards Ross Gordon, Neil MacVicar, Jamie Gillies and Dan MacDonald all hit the frame of the goal during a blistering opening 20-minute spell, but Fort William led after 81 minutes through Lachie Shaw.

Ross Gordon levelled with the final hit of the game before Millar’s 95-minute winner inflicted Fort’s first defeat of the season.

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod said: “Archie wasn’t supposed to play. He’s probably three weeks away but Ruaraidh MacLeod was a late-call-off as he’s moving house so we asked Archie to give us some minutes.

“It was heart-in-the-mouth stuff but when they went ahead, I said I’d rather go for it, even if it meant we lost 5-0, so we pushed William MacKinnon up front and he caused chaos, helping set up Ross who turned his man to level.

“This is the identity I want from the boys.”

Skye keeper Ryan Morrison makes a save from the onrushing Lachie Shaw (Fort William).

Archie Millar said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back and to score the winner.

“The win’s a real boost for us all and we’ve now won two games on the bounce which is massive as we try to put a run together.

“With a full squad, who knows what we could achieve.”

Praise for referee

Substitutes Matthew Sloss and Joe Coyle combined with just 11 minutes remaining as Coyle skipped by a defender before sweeping the ball home to give Newtonmore a 1-0 win over Beauly.

More manager Peter Ross said: “We had all the first half pressure and played good shinty, but their keeper Lee Dunbar was exceptional. We didn’t have a bad player and Joe Coyle showed he’s that yard ahead of many players.

“I also thought referee Jamie MacPherson gave possibly one of the best displays I’ve seen over recent years. He was very clear; he kept up with play and played advantage and there were no bookings.”

Campbell Watt gave Inveraray a 40-minute lead against Glasgow Mid Argyll, but a late show from the Glasgow side saw Ross Brown level on 86 minutes before John Sweeney sealed a 2-1 victory in the final minute.

Scott Harvey’s first half double earned Bute a 2-1 win at Col Glen. Neilly McNaughton countered, but Bute held on despite having Rory McDonald red-carded 10 minutes from time.

The quarter-final parings are: Bute v Oban Camanachd, Kyles Athletic v Glasgow Mid Argyll, Lovat v Kingussie, Newtonmore v Skye.

Borthwick brace does the trick

Manager’s son Liam Borthwick impressed, scoring in the opening minute and then the final minute to confirm Kingussie’s 2-0 win at Caberfeidh, sending them two points clear at the Mowi Premiership summit.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Ruaridh Anderson hurt his ankle last week.

“We thought he’d be fine but it’s still really sore, so Liam started at wing forward and played very well.

“His first goal came within 16 seconds, but we couldn’t get going after that, so I was happy to get in 1-0 ahead at half-time.

“We totally dominated the second half but just couldn’t get that second goal to kill the game. They came back into it in last 10 minutes when it could have gone either way, so I was so glad to see Liam score right at the end.”

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid added: “I’m proud of how my players reacted after losing such an early goal.”

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber recovered from 4-2 down to beat Kilmallie 5-4.

Kilmallie led through Innes Blackhall after two minutes, but Findlay MacDonald levelled from the restart.

Ben Delaney put Lochaber in front, but Calum MacDougall’s treble had Kilmallie 4-2 ahead with half-an-hour remaining. However, Ben Delaney’s second and Stuart Callison’s brace made it Lochaber’s day.

Glenurquhart beat neighbours Strathglass 5-1. Charlie MacLeod grabbed a hat-trick and Daniel MacLean and Finlay Robertson the others. Steven Hyslop countered.

