Shinty: Skye inflict a first defeat of the season on Fort William while Newtonmore edge Beauly

Had Skye’s Archie Millar obeyed doctor’s orders, he wouldn’t have featured in the Artemis Macaulay Cup first round tie at Fort William.

But fortunately for the islanders he instead came off the bench to give Skye a 2-1 win.

Skye forwards Ross Gordon, Neil MacVicar, Jamie Gillies and Dan MacDonald all hit the frame of the goal during a blistering opening 20-minute spell, but Fort William led after 81 minutes through Lachie Shaw.

Ross Gordon levelled with the final hit of the game before Millar’s 95-minute winner inflicted Fort’s first defeat of the season.

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod said: “Archie wasn’t supposed to play. He’s probably three weeks away but Ruaraidh MacLeod was a late-call-off as he’s moving house so we asked Archie to give us some minutes.

“It was heart-in-the-mouth stuff but when they went ahead, I said I’d rather go for it, even if it meant we lost 5-0, so we pushed William MacKinnon up front and he caused chaos, helping set up Ross who turned his man to level.

“This is the identity I want from the boys.”

Archie Millar said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back and to score the winner.

“The win’s a real boost for us all and we’ve now won two games on the bounce which is massive as we try to put a run together.

“With a full squad, who knows what we could achieve.”

Praise for referee

Substitutes Matthew Sloss and Joe Coyle combined with just 11 minutes remaining as Coyle skipped by a defender before sweeping the ball home to give Newtonmore a 1-0 win over Beauly.

More manager Peter Ross said: “We had all the first half pressure and played good shinty, but their keeper Lee Dunbar was exceptional. We didn’t have a bad player and Joe Coyle showed he’s that yard ahead of many players.

“I also thought referee Jamie MacPherson gave possibly one of the best displays I’ve seen over recent years. He was very clear; he kept up with play and played advantage and there were no bookings.”

Campbell Watt gave Inveraray a 40-minute lead against Glasgow Mid Argyll, but a late show from the Glasgow side saw Ross Brown level on 86 minutes before John Sweeney sealed a 2-1 victory in the final minute.

Scott Harvey’s first half double earned Bute a 2-1 win at Col Glen. Neilly McNaughton countered, but Bute held on despite having Rory McDonald red-carded 10 minutes from time.

The quarter-final parings are: Bute v Oban Camanachd, Kyles Athletic v Glasgow Mid Argyll, Lovat v Kingussie, Newtonmore v Skye.

Borthwick brace does the trick

Manager’s son Liam Borthwick impressed, scoring in the opening minute and then the final minute to confirm Kingussie’s 2-0 win at Caberfeidh, sending them two points clear at the Mowi Premiership summit.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Ruaridh Anderson hurt his ankle last week.

“We thought he’d be fine but it’s still really sore, so Liam started at wing forward and played very well.

“His first goal came within 16 seconds, but we couldn’t get going after that, so I was happy to get in 1-0 ahead at half-time.

“We totally dominated the second half but just couldn’t get that second goal to kill the game. They came back into it in last 10 minutes when it could have gone either way, so I was so glad to see Liam score right at the end.”

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid added: “I’m proud of how my players reacted after losing such an early goal.”

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber recovered from 4-2 down to beat Kilmallie 5-4.

Kilmallie led through Innes Blackhall after two minutes, but Findlay MacDonald levelled from the restart.

Ben Delaney put Lochaber in front, but Calum MacDougall’s treble had Kilmallie 4-2 ahead with half-an-hour remaining. However, Ben Delaney’s second and Stuart Callison’s brace made it Lochaber’s day.

Glenurquhart beat neighbours Strathglass 5-1. Charlie MacLeod grabbed a hat-trick and Daniel MacLean and Finlay Robertson the others. Steven Hyslop countered.