Shinty: Glasgow Mid Argyll hope to have Logan Adam back following ice hockey injury

Alasdair Bruce looks ahead to this weekend's shinty.

By Alasdair Bruce
Glasgow Mid Argyll manager Alan MacRae. Image: Neil Paterson.
Glasgow Mid Argyll open their Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup defence with a tough tie at Kilmallie.

The Glasgow side hope to have Logan Adam back in their squad as the former Aberdour attacker, who is also a promising ice hockey player, has been missing since being on the wrong end of a heavy challenge which sent him crashing into the boards during the Fife Falcons’ 3-2 Scottish Junior Cup final win over the Lightning Pirates last month.

GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “It will be good to get Logan back and Ryan Boyle is also available again. We’re missing Craig Anderson though.

“Kilmallie have definitely hit some good form, scoring plenty goals, so they’ll be dangerous opponents.”

Kilmallie’s Calum MacDougall goes in hunt of his 20th goal this season, and he said: “We’ve a couple of guys unavailable through injury but otherwise, we’ve a strong squad.

“It was close when we played GMA earlier this season and given our recent results, we know we can score goals which is something we hope to carry into this weekend.”

Glenurquhart host Col Glen, Bute welcome Inveraray and Oban Celtic meet Ardnamurchan. 2023 winners Lochaber received a bye as Kilmory were unable to field a team.

Anderson set to miss out again

Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie host Kyles Athletic.

Manager Iain Borthwick was without playmaker Ruaridh Anderson last weekend and said: “It’s not looking good for Ruaridh this week either as he hasn’t trained but we’ll make a late decision on whether he’ll feature. Robert Mabon’s on holiday, but Rory MacKeachan returns after injury.”

Kyles boss Grant Profit said: “It’s good to be back after a couple of weeks off.

“Our keeper Iain MacFarlane is on his honeymoon but the vastly experience John Whyte is making a comeback to help us out.

“Ross Macrae and Scott Macdonald are injury doubts, and we’ll allow them until the last minute to prove their fitness.”

Oban Camanachd manager Daniel Cameron is on holiday and misses Lovat’s visit so assistants Iain MacMillan and Aidan MacIntyre take charge.

Iain MacMillan said: “It’s looking a bit more positive player-wise this week as brothers Daniel and Joe MacVicar are back in the squad, Andy MacDonald is free from suspension and Malcolm Clark’s looking to take a place on the bench after his broken thumb which is a big boost.

“Craig Macmillan serves the final game of his suspension, while Louie MacFarlane and Daniel MacCuish are still a few weeks away.”

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson has had a full squad to choose from over recent weeks and said: “It’s been a good headache to have for the last three weeks or so.

“We’re looking forward to getting going again after our free weekend. Oban’s always a difficult place to go but we’ll be ready.”

Mccormick back after ban

Beauly’s Euan Mccormick has completed his five-match suspension ahead of Kinlochshiel’s visit but defender Angus Renwick serves a one-game ban.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Jonny MacAskill’s picked up a one-game ban and we’ll give Ali Nixon a late fitness test as he’s a quad problem. Zander MacRae is back though.”

Kinlochshiel won 8-0 when the sides met four weeks ago, but Willie MacRae added: “Don’t pay any attention to that. It was a freak result as Beauly played quite well that day. Saturday won’t be the same.”

Skye’s James Morrison and Newtonmore’s Drew MacDonald will both have fitness checks ahead of their meeting in Portree.

Caberfeidh and Fort William both look to bounce back from defeats last weekend when they clash at Castle Leod.

Mowi WCA Premier League leaders Badenoch returned to winning ways, beating Inverness 5-0. Megan Ralph and Zoe Reid both bagged braces and Rhona McIntyre the other.

Lochaber remain in the title race after winning 2-0 at Glasgow Mid Argyll. Leah Maxtone and Claire Delaney scored.

Second-placed Skye and Badenoch have a top of the table clash in Portree on Saturday whilst Lochaber travel to Inverness on Sunday.

