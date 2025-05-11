Shinty: Col Glen and holders Glasgow Mid Argyll progress in Balliemore Cup

It’s a cup-tie triumph that’s been a long time coming as Col Glen won 2-1 at Glenurquhart in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup first round.

The Glendaruel side’s last cup victory came three years earlier when they lifted the Camanachd Association Single Team trophy.

Manager Ronnie MacVicar said: “It’s a relief to finally get that cup win and this was a classic game of two halves.

“We should have been out of sight after the first half, but they came back at us after the restart.

“It was a hot day and Murray McClymont and Andrew MacVicar were excellent.

“We were missing captain Andrew Tyre, recently back from a broken finger, who had university studies to attend to, but we can now cope with such absences as we’ve increased the size of the squad.”

Neily Mcnaughton and the hard-working Cluanie Fraser had Col Glen 2-0 ahead at half-time and Finlay Robertson’s counter seven minutes from time wasn’t enough.

GMA come from behind

Holders Glasgow Mid Argyll fell behind to Lewis Birrell’s early turn and shot, but two-goal Ross Brown and four-goal Calum McLay gave the Glasgow side a 6-2 win. Innes Blackhall also scored for the hosts.

GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “We played well. We were caught cold in the first minute but hit back straight away, which gave us confidence.

“I’m happy with the players’ appetite, they applied themselves well against a young, stubborn Kilmallie side.”

Dean Robertson gave Bute a 12-minute lead against Inveraray, but the islanders missed Cameron McMillan who was sent-off after 55 minutes, and Euan Donnan levelled 12 minutes from time. With no further scoring, Inveraray progressed 2-1 on penalties.

Hat-tricks from Pearce McBeth and Kyle MacFarlane helped Oban Celtic defeat Ardnamurchan 10-0. William MacEwan scored twice, and Simon Patterson’s own goal and Scott Dempster completed the scoring.

The quarter-final ties are: Inveraray v Aberdour, Oban Celtic v Lochaber, Col Glen v Glasgow Mid Argyll, Strathglass v Inverness,

Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie drew 1-1 with Kyles Athletic. Roddy Young put the Kings ahead on the stroke of half-time, but Roan MacVicar levelled just 10 minutes from time.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We dominated the first half but couldn’t get many shots on target. They came at us after the restart, and it was end-to-end. They played well and were in our faces, working better as a team than us.

“We didn’t have Ruaridh Anderson and Robert Mabon and missed them badly.”

Kyles boss Grant Profit said: “We came to a difficult venue against a team that’s been dominant for the last few years, and we were without Ross Macrae and Scott Macdonald, who are the spine of our team.

“I thought we were unlucky to be behind at half-time but we showed great character and dominated the second half and could have stolen both points.”

Fort close the gap

Second-placed Fort William cut Kingussie’s advantage to a single point as Archie MacKinnon and Lachie Shaw secured a 2-0 win at Caberfeidh.

Newtonmore swept Skye aside 4-0 in Portree. Iain Robinson scored the only goal of the first half from Declan Brannan’s corner and Joe Coyle finished from close range soon after the restart.

Declan Brannan’s effort then deceived Skye keeper Ryan Morrison before Iain Robinson notched his second with the goal of the game, lifting the ball over the keeper following good play down the right from substitutes Tristan Ross, Joe Coyle and Matthew Sloss.

More manager Peter Ross said: “That’s the way I want Newtonmore teams to play. We were right up for it from the first minute and I must mention Steven Macdonald who was immense in our defence.”

John MacRae bagged a brace, either side of Donald Nixon’s effort as Kinlochshiel enjoyed a 3-0 triumph at Beauly.

Ross Macmillan netted twice as third-placed Oban Camanachd beat Lovat 3-2. Lorne Dickie got the other with Graeme Macmillan and Danny Kelly replying.