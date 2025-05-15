Shinty: Cup finals to be set – as Premier Division leaders Kingussie welcome back star man for meeting with National Division table-toppers

The first finalists of the shinty season will soon be known as the north and south cup competitions reach the semi-final stage this weekend.

It is one defender in and one defender out for holders Kingussie ahead of their WM Donald MacTavish Cup semi against Lochaber.

Their 2023 national player of the year Robert Mabon returns, but Rory MacKeachan faces a spell on the sidelines.

Manager Iain Borthwick explained: “Robert flies into the country today (Friday), but Rory’s out with hamstring problems again and could be missing for a good few weeks.

“Ruaridh Anderson completed a 40km cycle this week and said his ankle’s good, whilst Lee Bain trained and should be in the squad.

“Lochaber are deadly upfront, scoring lots of goals, and we won’t take them lightly.”

While Kingussie are top of the Mowi Premiership and clear favourites, Lochaber lead the Mowi National Division.

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “Kingussie’s track record speaks for itself, and they were the team the other clubs wished to avoid.

“However, we’ve prepared well, and the game will be played on the amazing surface at The Dell, which our lads will relish.

“There’s no doubt we’ll need to be at our very best to progress to the final.”

Lovat v Fort William in other MacTavish last-four tie

Lovat and Fort William contest the other MacTavish Cup semi.

The former side were last in the final in 2014, when they lifted the trophy, while Fort were beaten finalists last year, last lifting the trophy in 2007.

Lovat boss Iain Nicolson said: “I targeted this cup when I came in at the start of the season as it’s been a while since we’ve had success in this competition.

“It’s a massive opportunity, especially with home advantage, but we’ll have to be at our best against a Fort team in great form and full of confidence.”

Lovat rested forward Greg Matheson last week, but he returns for this one.

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox added: “This has potential to be a cracker.

“We have Calum Shepherd back in the squad and Cam Stephen has trained, so we’ll see how he is.

“Craig MacDonald is still out, but everyone else is fit.

“We had a good result last Saturday so hopefully we can kick on and reach another final.”

Celtic Society Challenge Cup semi-finalists do battle

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup holders Oban Camanachd entertain Glasgow Mid Argyll.

“Oban assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “This will be tough as GMA are well-coached and are Premiership quality, so we’ll have to be prepared both mentally and physically for a battle.

“We won’t rush Louie MacFarlane or Daniel MacCuish back, but Craig Macmillan’s free after suspension.”

GMA manager Alan MacRae said: “Oban Camanachd are a well-established Premiership side, so pose a real challenge.

“We’re still without Craig Anderson and we lost Cammie McCue on Saturday with possible ligament damage.

“Rory MacDiarmid misses out due to work commitments.”

Kyles Athletic welcome Inveraray as they search for a first Celtic Society success since 2021.

Manager Grant Profit said: “We’re excited about this game.

“Ross Macrae remains out and Roddy Macdonald’s unavailable, but keeper Iain MacFarlane returns, as does Scott Macdonald. We’re raring to go.”

Shinty league action

Kinlochshiel and Newtonmore can close the gap on the Mowi Premiership’s leading pack when they meet at Rearaig.

Shiel’s Finlay MacRae and More’s Drew MacDonald both didn’t play last weekend and face fitness tests.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid was unhappy with his team’s performance against Fort William last weekend, so will be looking for improvement against Beauly, who have defender Angus Renwick free of suspension.

Glenurquhart host Bute in the Mowi National Division.

There was late drama as Mowi WCA Premier League leaders Badenoch won 2-1 at Skye.

Skye’s Holly Maclean cancelled out Hope Borthwick’s opener with just a couple of minutes remaining, but there was still time for Megan Ralph’s late winner.

Lochaber leapfrog Skye into second place as Leah Maxtone’s double and Elaine Wink earned a 3-0 win at Inverness.