Shinty: Super-sub helps Lovat into MacTavish Cup final – as Celtic Society Cup finalists also revealed

The finalists for shinty's MacTavish Cup and Celtic Society Challenge Cup were decided in Saturday's action.

By Alasdair Bruce
Just on as a substitute, Lovat's Greg Matheson (facing) scores the breakthough goal against Fort William. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Greg Matheson came off the substitutes’ bench to help send Lovat on their way to a 2-0 victory over Fort William and into shinty’s WM Donald MacTavish Cup Final.

Matheson forced the ball home when he was on the ground after Craig Mainland’s long ball forward and good play from Graeme Macmillan on the left.

Marc MacLachlan confirmed Lovat’s MacTavish Cup victory on 70 minutes.

It is a first final for new Lovat boss Iain Nicolson, who said: “Super-sub Greg scored within his first couple of touches – but the whole squad rose to the task and I couldn’t have asked any more of them.

“We knew we were in for a hard game with the form Fort are in, so to get the win, a clean sheet and two goals is credit to the boys.”

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson gives instructions to Craig Mainland at Balgate, Kiltarlity. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Kingussie join Lovat in MacTavish Cup final

Holders Kingussie are back in the MacTavish Cup final as Roddy Young’s a low strike from a central position, and Savio Genini’s lofted ball over the keeper from the left sealed their 2-0 win over Lochaber.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “Where do I start with that game…

“We lost Liam Borthwick and Fraser Munro with hamstring injuries so had to change our plans and struggled to get going.

“I thought we deserved our two quick goals in the second half, but we still relied on a couple of good Rory McGregor saves before the end.”

Oban and comeback Kyles Athletic into Celtic Society showpiece

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup holders Oban Camanachd beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-1 to reach their final.

Calum McLay – playing at full centre – surged forward before shooting through a ruck of players to put GMA ahead.

But, following the first half water-break, the Oban side regrouped, finishing the half strongly with Ross Macmillan levelling after Daniel MacVicar’s good run.

With five minutes remaining, substitute Malcolm Clark floated the ball to the back post and Gregor Macdonald ran forward to take the ball down and win the tie.

Oban assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “It could have gone either way during the final 10 minutes – and credit to GMA who are a good side and defended well – but we pressed at the end and got our reward.

“We weren’t at our best quality-wise, but you can’t fault the boys for their effort, application, fitness and attitude.”

Meanwhile, Kyles Athletic also came good during the final 10 minutes to force extra-time and reach the final after beating Inveraray 3-2.

Neil Campbell and Ruaraidh Graham had Inveraray 2-0 ahead before Luke Thornton countered for Kyles from a tight angle with just four minutes remaining.

In the final minute, Innes Macdonald’s corner broke back to him. He took a touch to better the angle and his shot flew by the keeper off a defender’s boot.

In extra-time, Will Cowie squared the ball across the D and James Pringle got across his marker to finish off the near post.

Four games without conceding for Newtonmore

In Saturday’s league business, Newtonmore beat Kinlochshiel 2-0 to go fourth in the Mowi Premiership.

Iain Robinson’s early opener came from Matthew Sloss’ free-hit, while his second from the right went in off keeper Josh Grant – who later redeemed himself with a brilliant save from the impressive Matthew Sloss, tipping the youngster’s swerving shot over the bar.

More manager Peter Ross said: “The whole team are contributing, and we have to keep it going and keep playing our shinty.

“I thought Matthew Sloss was outstanding and was only denied a goal by Josh’s wonder-save.”

It’s now four straight Newtonmore wins without conceding, and full-back Rory Kennedy added: “Building a solid defence is massive for us. We know we’ve guys upfront who can score, so as long as we keep it tight at the back, we’ll give ourselves every chance of winning games.”

Caberfeidh were without injured talisman Craig Morrison, but Kevin Bartlett, Logan Beaton and Kyles Grant earned a 3-0 win over Beauly.

Rory McDonald’s brace and Scott Harvey’s hat-trick helped Bute go third in the Mowi National Division after impressing 5-0 at Glenurquhart.

