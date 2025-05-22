Shinty: Caberfeidh goal machine Craig Morrison reveals knee injury prognosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Caberfeidh goal machine Craig Morrison reveals knee injury prognosis

Sidelined Craig Morrison, of Caberfeidh, was shinty's top senior hitman last season.

Craig Morrison scores for Caberfeidh. Lovat v Caberfeidh in the WM Donald MacTavish Cup, played at Balgate, Kiltarlity. Image: Neil G Paterson.
By Alasdair Bruce

There was a collective sigh of relief at Caberfeidh when it was confirmed the knee injury suffered by Craig Morrison – shinty’s top senior scorer last year – isn’t as bad as originally feared.

Morrison missed last week’s win over Beauly, and although this weekend’s Mowi Premiership trip to Kinlochshiel comes too soon for the Scotland international, he is hopeful a return isn’t too far away.

Morrison netted 38 goals last season, and he said: “I hurt my knee against Fort William a couple of weeks ago, but I’m hoping it’s not as bad as first thought.

“I’ve had an orthopaedic appointment, and they don’t think it’s anything serious, so I just need to give it some rest for a week or two and hopefully I’ll be back playing after that.”

However, his manager Garry Reid noted a word of caution, adding: “We’re still not 100% sure about Craig’s knee, so we’ll not push him back too early and risk him being out for a longer period – no matter how much he says he’s ready to play.

“We do have few players who are back from last week, though, in Ben MacDonald, Jamie Mackintosh, Gavin McLaughlin and Ewen Campbell.

“The young players who came into the squad last week did well, so Seamus Henderson, Taylor Condon and James MacKenzie are all in contention.

“Charlie Ferguson, Callum MacKinnon, Ruaridh MacKinnon and Logan Beaton aren’t available this week.”

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae said: “I’ll have David Falconer back, whilst Ali Nixon trained well this week and he’ll be included unless there are any last-minute issues.

“Finlay MacRae isn’t ready yet, though, but we’ll hopefully have him back in early June.”

Title-contenders meet in shinty’s Mowi Premiership

Oban Camanachd’s title aspirations will be put to the test when champions and current leaders Kingussie visit Mossfield.

Oban are a point off the top, and assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Kingussie have set the pace and standards for everyone else to try and match.

“We know we’ll need to be at the top of our game, and we know what they bring, especially in attack.

“We’ll have to be fully concentrated in defence for the full 90 minutes.

“We’re at home, though, so will look to play our own game and style, trying to cause them as many problems as possible.

“Louie MacFarlane has a real chance of returning after injury which is big boost.

Kingussie's Rory MacKeachan, right, keeps the ball from Louie MacFarlane (Oban). Image: Neil G Paterson.
Kingussie’s Rory MacKeachan, right, keeps the ball from Louie MacFarlane (Oban). Image: Neil G Paterson.

“But it’s still too soon for Daniel Maccuish – He’s trained well so he’s good fitness-wise and we hope he’ll return in the coming weeks.”

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick added: “The news from our camp isn’t good.

“Liam Borthwick, Fraser Munro and Rory MacKeachan are definitely out with hamstring problems, while Cammie Bremner’s on holiday and gamekeepers Lee Bain and Savio Genini have a charity shoot.

George Taylor Ramsay’s still recovering from a fractured metatarsal, and although Ruaridh Anderson trained again, he’s not 100% fit and I’m not sure I want to risk him with a Camanachd Cup tie at Skye next week.

“Even our experienced second team players are carrying injuries, so there will be spaces for some of our youths.”

Second-placed Fort William hope to capitalise should their rivals drop points when they host Skye. The sides met in an Artemis Macaulay Cup tie at the same venue at the start of the month, which Skye edged after extra-time.

Lovat travel to Newtonmore, challenged with breaching a mean defence who haven’t conceded a goal in 378 minutes.

More defender Rory Kennedy said: “Steven Macdonald has been excellent these recent weeks, Daniel Sloss has come into the defence and has been a great addition to our squad, whilst Tristan Ross has played his part since dropping back, so that all makes my job a lot easier.

“It’s now about keeping the momentum going and making sure we do the same things week-in, week-out.”

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson said: “Unfortunately I’m missing a couple of key players due to injury and personal commitments, but that said, I still have a strong squad and there are opportunities for those players pushing for a regular starting position to stake a claim. We’re prepared for a tough game.”

Roddy Macdonald returns for Kyles Athletic against Beauly.

Manager Grant Profit said: “It’s great to have Roddy back. Ross Macrae will likely need another week, but we should have him for the Oban Camanachd tie in the Scottish.”

Bute and Glenurquhart meet for the second successive Saturday, this time in the Mowi National Division at The Meadows, whilst Strathglass seek their first points when second-placed Col Glen visit Cannich.

