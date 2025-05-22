Shinty: Caberfeidh goal machine Craig Morrison reveals knee injury prognosis

There was a collective sigh of relief at Caberfeidh when it was confirmed the knee injury suffered by Craig Morrison – shinty’s top senior scorer last year – isn’t as bad as originally feared.

Morrison missed last week’s win over Beauly, and although this weekend’s Mowi Premiership trip to Kinlochshiel comes too soon for the Scotland international, he is hopeful a return isn’t too far away.

Morrison netted 38 goals last season, and he said: “I hurt my knee against Fort William a couple of weeks ago, but I’m hoping it’s not as bad as first thought.

“I’ve had an orthopaedic appointment, and they don’t think it’s anything serious, so I just need to give it some rest for a week or two and hopefully I’ll be back playing after that.”

However, his manager Garry Reid noted a word of caution, adding: “We’re still not 100% sure about Craig’s knee, so we’ll not push him back too early and risk him being out for a longer period – no matter how much he says he’s ready to play.

“We do have few players who are back from last week, though, in Ben MacDonald, Jamie Mackintosh, Gavin McLaughlin and Ewen Campbell.

“The young players who came into the squad last week did well, so Seamus Henderson, Taylor Condon and James MacKenzie are all in contention.

“Charlie Ferguson, Callum MacKinnon, Ruaridh MacKinnon and Logan Beaton aren’t available this week.”

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae said: “I’ll have David Falconer back, whilst Ali Nixon trained well this week and he’ll be included unless there are any last-minute issues.

“Finlay MacRae isn’t ready yet, though, but we’ll hopefully have him back in early June.”

Title-contenders meet in shinty’s Mowi Premiership

Oban Camanachd’s title aspirations will be put to the test when champions and current leaders Kingussie visit Mossfield.

Oban are a point off the top, and assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Kingussie have set the pace and standards for everyone else to try and match.

“We know we’ll need to be at the top of our game, and we know what they bring, especially in attack.

“We’ll have to be fully concentrated in defence for the full 90 minutes.

“We’re at home, though, so will look to play our own game and style, trying to cause them as many problems as possible.

“Louie MacFarlane has a real chance of returning after injury which is big boost.

“But it’s still too soon for Daniel Maccuish – He’s trained well so he’s good fitness-wise and we hope he’ll return in the coming weeks.”

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick added: “The news from our camp isn’t good.

“Liam Borthwick, Fraser Munro and Rory MacKeachan are definitely out with hamstring problems, while Cammie Bremner’s on holiday and gamekeepers Lee Bain and Savio Genini have a charity shoot.

George Taylor Ramsay’s still recovering from a fractured metatarsal, and although Ruaridh Anderson trained again, he’s not 100% fit and I’m not sure I want to risk him with a Camanachd Cup tie at Skye next week.

“Even our experienced second team players are carrying injuries, so there will be spaces for some of our youths.”

Second-placed Fort William hope to capitalise should their rivals drop points when they host Skye. The sides met in an Artemis Macaulay Cup tie at the same venue at the start of the month, which Skye edged after extra-time.

Lovat travel to Newtonmore, challenged with breaching a mean defence who haven’t conceded a goal in 378 minutes.

More defender Rory Kennedy said: “Steven Macdonald has been excellent these recent weeks, Daniel Sloss has come into the defence and has been a great addition to our squad, whilst Tristan Ross has played his part since dropping back, so that all makes my job a lot easier.

“It’s now about keeping the momentum going and making sure we do the same things week-in, week-out.”

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson said: “Unfortunately I’m missing a couple of key players due to injury and personal commitments, but that said, I still have a strong squad and there are opportunities for those players pushing for a regular starting position to stake a claim. We’re prepared for a tough game.”

Roddy Macdonald returns for Kyles Athletic against Beauly.

Manager Grant Profit said: “It’s great to have Roddy back. Ross Macrae will likely need another week, but we should have him for the Oban Camanachd tie in the Scottish.”

Bute and Glenurquhart meet for the second successive Saturday, this time in the Mowi National Division at The Meadows, whilst Strathglass seek their first points when second-placed Col Glen visit Cannich.