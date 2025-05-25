Shinty: Oban Camanachd and Kingussie settle for a share of the spoils in entertaining draw

Mowi Premiership title contenders Oban Camanachd and Kingussie settled for a point apiece following their 1-1 draw.

This was an entertaining game in front of a big Mossfield crowd and after a goalless first half, Roddy Young outmuscled a couple of defenders to put the league leaders ahead.

However, with just 11 minutes remaining, Craig Macmillan’s shot rebounded to Daniel MacVicar who half-hit the ball into the corner of the goal.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Kingussie keeper Rory McGregor kept them in it with some brilliant saves, particularly in the first half.

“Substitute Craig Macmillan made a terrific impact, and Daniel MacVicar deserved his goal as he’s sacrificed himself for the team so often this season.”

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick added: “Overall, I’m really happy with our performance and the point given the players we were missing.

“I was pleased to get in goalless at half-time, but we had a better grip of the game in the second half.

“It was good to give debuts to Svend Pedersen who started and Fionn Dempster and Robert Shiells from the bench.”

Challengers Fort William were unable to capitalise on their rivals’ dropped points, losing 2-0 to Skye. Dan MacDonald took the ball around the keeper to give the visitors the lead and Archie Millar won possession on 48 minutes before finding Dan MacDonald and his 15-yard rocket shot gave the keeper no chance for his second.

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod said: “We suffered a couple of blows as Ryan Harrison was working and William MacKinnon could only take a place on the bench due to injury, but all the boys were terrific.

“Ross Gordon played at full centre and that’s the best game I’ve ever seen him play.

“It was a high-energy performance, but we didn’t have it all our own way and our keeper Ryan Morrison made several incredible saves which, coupled with some last-ditch defending, kept us in front.”

Another shut-out for Newtonmore

Newtonmore won for the fifth successive match and have now gone 468 minutes without conceding a goal, after beating Lovat 2-0.

Substitute Euan Dingwall beat stand-in keeper Greg Matheson with a low strike following a corner on the hour, and on-form Matthew Sloss forced the ball home to claim ‘More’s second 11 minutes from time.

Newtonmore missed youngster Joe Coyle who is in Ross County’s squad for their crucial Scottish Premiership play-off second leg against Livingston in Dingwall on Monday evening. However, his younger brother James Coyle debuted as a late substitute and did well.

More manager Peter Ross said: “We went with the same starting 12, with Drew MacDonald returning to take a place on the bench and created chances in the first half without really threatening.

“The half-time message was to move the ball more quickly and we did that.

“Declan Brannan was excellent again.”

Kinlochshiel and Caberfeidh shared the points following a goalless draw. Home manager Willie MacRae said: “It was a hard battle between two good sides but just lacked that final touch.”

Cabers boss Garry Reid added: “We could have won it, and could have lost it, it was that sort of game.”

Battling Beauly notched their first point of the season at the 11th time of asking, drawing 1-1 at Kyles Athletic. Roan MacVicar gave Kyles an early advantage but Iain Hunter, who joined Beauly from Inverness during the preseason, levelled to claim a point.

South sides Bute and Col Glen stay in the Mowi National Division title race after weekend wins. Auryn Kerr gave second-placed Col Glen an early lead at Strathglass, but Ruairidh Todd levelled shortly after.

However, Jamie MacVicar put the Glendaruel side back in front midway through the first half and Neily Mcnaughton made it 3-1 just before the break. There was no scoring in the second half.

Scott Harvey’s goal after just 6 minutes was enough to give Bute a 1-0 win over Glenurquhart, keeping them in third place.