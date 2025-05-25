Shinty: Oban Camanachd and Kingussie settle for a share of the spoils in entertaining draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Oban Camanachd and Kingussie settle for a share of the spoils in entertaining draw

Alasdair Bruce rounds up this weekend's shinty action.

By Alasdair Bruce
Oban's Daniel MacVicar with Calum Grant (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Oban's Daniel MacVicar with Calum Grant (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.

Mowi Premiership title contenders Oban Camanachd and Kingussie settled for a point apiece following their 1-1 draw.

This was an entertaining game in front of a big Mossfield crowd and after a goalless first half, Roddy Young outmuscled a couple of defenders to put the league leaders ahead.

However, with just 11 minutes remaining, Craig Macmillan’s shot rebounded to Daniel MacVicar who half-hit the ball into the corner of the goal.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Kingussie keeper Rory McGregor kept them in it with some brilliant saves, particularly in the first half.

“Substitute Craig Macmillan made a terrific impact, and Daniel MacVicar deserved his goal as he’s sacrificed himself for the team so often this season.”

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick added: “Overall, I’m really happy with our performance and the point given the players we were missing.

“I was pleased to get in goalless at half-time, but we had a better grip of the game in the second half.

“It was good to give debuts to Svend Pedersen who started and Fionn Dempster and Robert Shiells from the bench.”

Kingussie’s Toby Thain (left) with Calum MacMillan (Oban). Image: Neil Paterson.

Challengers Fort William were unable to capitalise on their rivals’ dropped points, losing 2-0 to Skye. Dan MacDonald took the ball around the keeper to give the visitors the lead and Archie Millar won possession on 48 minutes before finding Dan MacDonald and his 15-yard rocket shot gave the keeper no chance for his second.

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod said: “We suffered a couple of blows as Ryan Harrison was working and William MacKinnon could only take a place on the bench due to injury, but all the boys were terrific.

“Ross Gordon played at full centre and that’s the best game I’ve ever seen him play.

“It was a high-energy performance, but we didn’t have it all our own way and our keeper Ryan Morrison made several incredible saves which, coupled with some last-ditch defending, kept us in front.”

Another shut-out for Newtonmore

Newtonmore won for the fifth successive match and have now gone 468 minutes without conceding a goal, after beating Lovat 2-0.

Substitute Euan Dingwall beat stand-in keeper Greg Matheson with a low strike following a corner on the hour, and on-form Matthew Sloss forced the ball home to claim ‘More’s second 11 minutes from time.

Oban’s Ross MacMillan in front of MacLeod Dawson (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson. 

Newtonmore missed youngster Joe Coyle who is in Ross County’s squad for their crucial Scottish Premiership play-off second leg against Livingston in Dingwall on Monday evening. However, his younger brother James Coyle debuted as a late substitute and did well.

More manager Peter Ross said: “We went with the same starting 12, with Drew MacDonald returning to take a place on the bench and created chances in the first half without really threatening.

“The half-time message was to move the ball more quickly and we did that.

“Declan Brannan was excellent again.”

Kinlochshiel and Caberfeidh shared the points following a goalless draw. Home manager Willie MacRae said: “It was a hard battle between two good sides but just lacked that final touch.”

Cabers boss Garry Reid added: “We could have won it, and could have lost it, it was that sort of game.”

Battling Beauly notched their first point of the season at the 11th time of asking, drawing 1-1 at Kyles Athletic. Roan MacVicar gave Kyles an early advantage but Iain Hunter, who joined Beauly from Inverness during the preseason, levelled to claim a point.

South sides Bute and Col Glen stay in the Mowi National Division title race after weekend wins. Auryn Kerr gave second-placed Col Glen an early lead at Strathglass, but Ruairidh Todd levelled shortly after.

However, Jamie MacVicar put the Glendaruel side back in front midway through the first half and Neily Mcnaughton made it 3-1 just before the break. There was no scoring in the second half.

Scott Harvey’s goal after just 6 minutes was enough to give Bute a 1-0 win over Glenurquhart, keeping them in third place.

Conversation