Shinty: Skye Camanachd gear up for emotional day with opening of new stand

It’s set to be an emotional day at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree where Skye Camanachd remember one of the great figures from their 133-year history when they officially open The Donnie Martin Stand.

Donnie Martin was club chieftain when he died in a tragic road accident in May 2022.

He was part of a small group which oversaw the construction of the impressive Skye Camanachd clubhouse in 1998, and his ambition was always that the club build a stand to provide comfort for supporters and make Portree an attractive venue for cup finals.

The 104-seater stand, erected during the close-season, sits proudly above the Portree pitch where Donnie spent several years as groundsman, one of the many roles he fulfilled at the club.

An opening ceremony takes place at 2pm, with Camanachd Association President Burton Morrison in attendance, ahead of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round tie between Skye and holders Kingussie and following a league encounter between the club’s reserve sides.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “It’s going to be an emotionally charged day, a huge occasion for the club.

“I’m sure the atmosphere will live up to the day and when the game starts, we need everyone to cheer the team on and be our 13th man.

“We’re in a good place, coming off an excellent performance and result at Fort William and for the first time this season, everyone’s available bar one player. James Morrison’s had the all-clear and has trained well, so he’s included.

“The reality is we’re complete underdogs, playing a team that hasn’t been beaten since 2023. We know we’ll have to be at our very best but I’m confident our performance will match the occasion, and we’ll see where that leaves us at full-time.”

An important day

Kingussie were without nine players for last week’s draw at Oban Camanachd and boss Iain Borthwick said: “With Skye opening The Donnie Martin Stand, it’s an important day in the shinty world.

“Savio Genini, Rory MacKeachan, Lee Bain and Cameron Bremner return. Liam Borthwick’s done some light training but isn’t ready. Ruaridh Anderson did all the training with no niggles so resting over recent weeks has helped him.”

Oban Camanachd, beaten finalists last year, open with a difficult tie at south rivals Kyles Athletic.

Assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “It’s almost always a cracker down there and I’m glad our younger lads have already had a taste of what’s required, both physically and mentally, to get a result in Tighnabruaich.

“We know we’ve the quality all over the park to cause them many problems, but Kyles will feel the same.

“We’ll have a similar squad to last week. We’ll monitor one or two players, but Daniel Maccuish remains out.”

Kyles boss Grant Profit added: “They’re always great games against Oban and we meet a few times over the coming weeks. Ross Macrae’s back in our squad as is Andy King but Jamie Forgrieve’s suspended and Max Carr’s unavailable.”

No time to panic

There’s a derby between Fort William and Kilmallie at An Aird.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “This is huge for us as we’ve been knocked out of the other cups. There’s no way we’ll underestimate Kilmallie. They have some good players and they’ll be up for it.

“Our goalscoring’s dipped these last few games, but we’ve still performed okay, creating chances, so we’ll not panic. This is a great opportunity to reach the quarter-finals and to start another run of good form and results.”

Newtonmore, fourth in the Mowi Premiership, welcome Glenurquhart, fourth in the National Division. Lovat host Lochaber and Beauly face Caberfeidh.

Inverness, the only side from out-with the national divisions to reach the last-16, play 2021 winners Kinlochshiel whilst Inveraray and Glasgow Mid Argyll have an all-south meeting at The Winterton.

In the only match in the Mowi National Division, Bute take on Col Glen.

Newtonmore and Éire Og play a shinty-hurling challenge match at The Eilan on Sunday.