Sport Shinty

Shinty: Holders Kingussie edge Skye in Camanachd Cup in ‘tough battle’

Alasdair Bruce rounds up the weekend's shinty.

By Alasdair Bruce
Skye's Dan MacDonald (left) with Rory MacKeachan (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Skye's Dan MacDonald (left) with Rory MacKeachan (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.

Skye Camanachd officially opened the Donnie Martin Stand ahead of their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round tie with Kingussie.

Tributes were paid and toasts were made to the Skye stalwart who died in a road accident three years ago.

When attention switched to on-field matters, Skye gave a good account of themselves before eventually going down 2-1 to the holders.

Skye’s Ruaraidh MacLeod saw an effort disallowed for offside before Dylan Borthwick put Kingussie ahead following a corner from the left.

Dan MacDonald levelled soon after but Roddy Young put Kingussie back in front three minutes after the restart following Iain Fraser’s good run down the right.

Kingussie’s Roddy Young scores what proved the winner against Skye Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.

Kingussie captain Thomas Borthwick said: “That was a tough battle and there wasn’t much between the teams to be honest.

“At half-time, we thought we’d done well against the wind so wanted to make a strong start to the second half, and we could have gone further ahead before Skye came back strongly, and it was backs-against-the wall at the end.”

Skye keeper Ryan Morrison added: “It’s a very tough one to take as I thought we were always in the game.

“Kingussie being Kingussie took their chances, but we matched them for much of the game but just couldn’t get the ball in the net.”

Kingussie’s Robert Mabon (front) with Dan MacDonald (Skye). Image: Neil Paterson.

Oban Camanachd defeated south rivals Kyles Athletic 2-0 to reach Monday’s quarter-final draw. Daniel MacVicar beat four players to bag the opener while Garry Lord added a second from Ross Macmillan’s knockdown.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “We played very well in the first half and scored whilst on top. We had to dig deep at times and playing Garry Lord in attack paid off whilst Louie MacFarlane was probably man of the match.”

Smith hits four for Fort

Victor Smith put Kilmallie to the sword again as the Fort William hitman netted four times in a 6-1 derby win. Lachie Smith added two more whilst Lewis Birrell notched a consolation effort for Kilmallie who had Calum MacDougall sent off 20 minutes from time.

Newtonmore scored twice in each half to beat Glenurquhart 4-0.

Iain Robinson turned home a rebound after Stuart MacKintosh saved from Matthew Sloss with Sloss then checking inside to finish well on his left side.

Declan Brannan’s cross-field pass found substitute Joe Coyle who added a third and Robinson’s second came a minute after, capitalising on a defensive slip to run in and score from a tight angle. The result stretches Newtonmore’s time without conceding a goal to 558 minutes.

Lochaber led Lovat through Ben Delaney’s 12-minute goal, but Callum Cruden levelled just before the hour, sending a penalty high by stand-in keeper Brennan Macdonald.

Graeme Macmillan bagged the winner soon after. Lovat had keeper Ronan Macmillan to thank for twice saving Max Campbell’s retaken penalty near the end.

Beauly stunned Caberfeidh, winning 3-1 after penalties following their goalless draw. Keeper Lee Dunbar scored Beauly’s first spot-hit with Ryan MacKay and Euan Mccormick also keeping their nerves to convert.

Kinlochshiel beat Inverness 6-0 with John MacRae and Archie MacRae both netting twice. The others came from Keith MacRae and his nephew Jay MacRae, with the 15-year-old scoring his first senior goal.

Inveraray won 3-0 at Glasgow Mid Argyll. All the goals came during the final 25 minutes with Lewis Montgomery setting up both Ewan Donnan and Campbell Watt before Coll MacKay tapped home the third. Inveraray keeper Scott MacLachlan saved a first-half penalty.

Col Glen are just a point behind Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber after Auryn Kerr’s early goal was enough to earn a 1-0 win at Bute. Col Glen’s Jamie MacVicar was sent off five minutes from time.

Former Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans made his refereeing debut, taking charge of Lochside’s 5-0 Bullough Cup quarter-final win against Strachur-Dunoon.

