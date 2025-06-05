Shinty: Chilli is back on the menu at Newtonmore ahead of Caberfeidh clash

Shinty’s opening day fixture list is reversed as the Mowi Premiership approaches the halfway point.

Cameron ‘Chilli’ McNiven returns for Newtonmore against Caberfeidh.

His manager Peter Ross said: “Chilli’s back and we’ve a clean bill of health other than Michael Russell and Brodie MacBean who have longer-term injuries.

“Brodie has been to Ross Hall Hospital and might need a clean-up operation on his knee but getting him back is going to be such a big boost. I think he’s a perfect forward.

“Drew MacDonald and Ritchie Irvine got good game time for the second team last week.”

With top scorer Craig Morrison missing through injury, Cabers boss Garry Reid has seen his side draw blanks in their last two outings.

He said: “We just couldn’t break Beauly down last week. We had lots of ball in the forward areas, but they defended pretty well.

“I don’t think Craig Morrison is ready for a return quite yet and we’re also missing Kevin Bartlett. Logan Beaton has picked up a hamstring injury, so I don’t think he’ll make it either, but Gavin McLaughlin comes back into the squad.”

With the WM Donald MacTavish Cup final against Kingussie just a week away, Lovat manager Iain Nicolson takes his side for face former club Skye Camanachd in Portree.

He said: “Unfortunately, we have a few missing for various reasons which isn’t ideal both for this important game and in terms of our preparation for the final, but it is what it is.

“That said, I have faith in the boys to get a result and I’m looking forward to coming up against good friends and old teammates.”

Skye looking to move up

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod recognises that it’s a chance to move out of the relegation zone, saying: “It’s a massive opportunity for us to start climbing the table and I’m fully expecting a tight contest.

“I’m also looking forward to coming up against a good family friend and former teammate in Iain Nicolson.

“I’ve followed Lovat closely since his appointment, wanting him to do well, but that won’t be the case this weekend.

“We’ll be at full strength, which is a big boost, and it’s great to see Jordan Murchison back training and getting valuable minutes with the second team. He’s looking sharp and not far off being in the mix for selection again.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick gave a grim report ahead of the trip to Beauly.

He said: “It’s not looking good as Rory MacKeachan had a recurrence of his hamstring injury against Skye whilst Savio Genini and Lee Bain are both working. Dylan Borthwick’s unavailable and Cammie Bremner only flies back from holiday on Saturday. It’s also too early for Liam Borthwick but he’s getting there.

“I’m still happy with our 15-player squad. I know they won’t let me down and that will make my selection even more difficult come the MacTavish final.”

Nixon is a doubt for Oban visit

Kinlochshiel’s Ali Nixon will have a late fitness test ahead of Oban Camanachd’s visit.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Ali’s hopeful and Arron Jack returns. Finlay MacRae and David Falconer are still sidelined, and Mark MacDonald is working.”

Daniel Maccuish remains Oban Camanachd’s main concern.

Kyles Athletic defender Jamie Forgrieve is free from suspension for Fort William’s visit.

Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup semi-final places are up for grabs and holders Glasgow Mid Argyll visit Col Glen who are without the suspended Jamie MacVicar.

The 2023 winners Lochaber are off to Oban Celtic, Inveraray host Aberdour whilst Strathglass and Inverness have derby clash at Cannich.

Badenoch extended their lead at the top of the Mowi WCA Premier League after winning 6-1 at Kinlochshiel. Megan Ralph and Kirsty Deans both bagged doubles with Zoe Reid and Hope Borthwick making up their count. Lexie MacKenzie replied. Glenurquhart remain bottom of the table despite their goalless draw with Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup quarter-final ties take place this weekend and holders Lochaber travel to Inverness.