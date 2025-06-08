Shinty: Skye move out of the relegation zone while Kingussie stay top after narrow win

Skye moved out of the Mowi Premiership relegation zone after beating Lovat 5-2 in Portree.

Skye scored three times late in the first half through William MacKinnon, Ross Gordon and Ruaraidh MacLeod’s magnificent strike from the tightest of angles on the left.

James MacPherson countered, but Dan MacDonald netted following a free-hit and although Lovat’s Cameron Macmillan sent a shot from distance high into the goal, Ruaraidh MacLeod had the final say with his second in stoppage time.

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod said: “I felt the two Mainland boys were excellent in their defence, so we needed to make early changes to combat that and add pace up front. Ruaraidh and William did that.

“We’re now leaving people out and they’re coming on and making an impact like Ruaraidh. Others might feel aggrieved at coming off but come back on and score themselves. You saw that with Dan and his goal, and I’m chuffed for him.

“We’re out of the relegation zone and we’re not going back.”

William MacKinnon has been deployed in a variety of roles this season and added: “It is quite hard to quickly adjust to the different positions but it’s good to get that bit of variety. Sometimes if legs are tired elsewhere then moves have to be made for the good of the team.”

Lovat now drop into the second relegation spot, as they turn their attentions to Saturday’s WM Donald MacTavish Cup final against Kingussie.

Kings stay in top spot

Kingussie remain top of the table as Thomas Borthwick’s goal midway through the first half sealed a 1-0 win at bottom side Beauly.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We had so much pressure but just didn’t work their keeper enough.

“Thomas Bothwick was outstanding and young MacLeod Dawson and Sam Thain coped well at the back. Liam Borthwick played the final 20 minutes after injury and did well.”

Oban Camanachd stay second as Daniel MacVicar’s first half penalty secured a 1-0 win at Kinlochshiel. The Oban side had keeper Cameron Sutherland to thank for two penalty saves from Archie MacRae, one of which came with minutes remaining.

Oban Camanachd’s Aidan MacIntyre said: “We were very aggressive and determined in every tackle. These vital points on the road keep the momentum going.”

Fort William remain two points off the top with a game in hand after winning 2-1 at Kyles Athletic. Calum Shepherd scored on the stroke of half-time and Ewen Campbell’s first goal from the club came soon after the restart. Roddy Macdonald countered but it wasn’t enough.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “We scored at great times and although Kyles pressed near the end, we cleared our lines well. We were missing five regulars, but Cameron Grant came in and was a steady, experienced head at full centre.”

Newtonmore’s clock-count without conceding a goal has now reached 648 minutes after beating Caberfeidh 4-0. Joe Coyle put More ahead and Iain Robinson added a brace before Conor Jones rounded off the win.

GMA’s cup defence ended by Col Glen

Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup holders Glasgow Mid Argyll exited this year’s competition, losing 3-0 to Col Glen on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

Col Glen’s Neilly Mcnaughton and GMA’s Ross Brown both bagged hat-tricks, including a goal each in extra-time while Scott MacVicar, Sam Bulloch and Cally Mcnaughton converted penalties.

Kyle MacFarlane gave Oban Celtic a shock lead against Lochaber. However, Shaun Nicolson levelled before sending a glorious strike into the net with five minutes remaining to give Lochaber a 2-1 victory.

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “Ganavan’s a tight pitch and Celtic played it well. Their keeper Cammy Mccallum made good saves, and I thought we were on top throughout.”

Fraser Watt scored early for Inveraray against Aberdour before Lewis Montgomery’s treble in a 4-0 win.

Inverness were 4-2 derby winners at Strathglass. Skye MacIntosh and Finlay Calder added to Mikey Bell’s double whilst Penri Jones and Ruaraidh Todd replied.

The semis are: Inveraray v Inverness and Lochaber v Col Glen.