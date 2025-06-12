Shinty: MacTavish Cup final – Lovat skipper says ‘ignore league results’, as Kingussie counterpart hunts captain’s caman

A refurbished Bught Park, Inverness, is the setting for the first final of the shinty season as holders Kingussie meet Lovat in the WM Donald MacTavish Cup showpiece.

Both captains think this contest is too close to call.

While Lovat may have slipped into the Mowi Premiership relegation zone last weekend, their skipper Martin Mainland said: “Don’t take our league results as an indication of how the final might go – our league form’s been patchy but that’s down to injuries and player availability.

“We’ve had a stronger squad for the three cup competitions and we’re unbeaten in these.”

It is a much-changed Lovat rearguard after keeper Stuart MacDonald and defenders Drew Howie and Daniel Grieve stepped down at the end of last season.

Mainland – who has won the MacTavish on two previous occasions – is now fulfilling the full-back role and has been impressed by keeper Ronan Macmillan, who stepped up from the second team.

He said: “Ronan is such a good shot-stopper, but I feel as a defence, we’ve let him down at times this year.

We’re all building that experience of playing together – something Stuart, Drew and Dan had for years.

“I’ve broken my ankle a couple of times recently, including in last year’s Camanachd Cup final. I’ve rested it, but now playing the full back-role suits me.”

Kingussie captain wants silver-mounted caman for collection and MacTavish Cup

Kingussie have lifted 11 of the last 12 trophies on offer, but captain Thomas Borthwick, a four-time MacTavish winner, is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “It’s a cup final and it’s all about what happens during the 90 minutes.

“My first win came in 2010 when my uncle Stephen was manager.

“I’ve never won a silver-mounted caman before (given to the victorious captain), so that’s an incentive – but so is Kingussie winning.”

Borthwick’s played upfront for most of his career, but is currently revelling in a midfield role.

He added: “I enjoy midfield – whether full-centre or wing-centre – where you’re more involved in the game.

“I’ve had injuries in the past, but I’ve played every minute this season, and although we’ve been without key players over recent weeks, we’ll be going in with a full squad on Saturday, so the manager has options.”

Lovat are without top scorer Marc MacLachlan, who’s on a pre-planned holiday, but Greg Matheson should return, while Kingussie welcome back Savio Genini, Lee Bain, Rory MacKeachan, Dylan Borthwick and Cammie Bremner.

Earlier in the day, Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh and Rockfield primary school contest the MacKay Cup final before the MacTavish Juvenile Cup final between Glenurquhart under-17 and Newtonmore under-17.

Macaulay Cup final berths up for grabs

With two Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final spots up for grabs, Oban Camanachd are favourites at National Division side Bute.

The Oban side were boosted by Daniel Maccuish’s return from injury last weekend.

Kyles Athletic and Glasgow Mid Argyll both go into their tie at Tighnabruaich on the back of successive defeats.

With Kingussie and Oban Camanachd in cup action, Fort William play their game in hand and can go level on points with the Kings at the top of the Mowi Premiership if they win at bottom side Beauly.

The first derby of the season between Kinlochshiel and Skye Camanachd takes place at Rearaig.

Shiel were encouraged when Ali Nixon played 90 minutes following injury last week, but manager Willie MacRae fears David Falconer’s season may be over with the player on crutches.

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod’s hopes of including Jordan Murchison have been dashed after the talented forward suffered an eye injury playing for the second team last week.

The top two sides in the Mowi National Division clash as second-placed Col Glen host leaders Lochaber. Col Glen, who trail by a point, have Jamie MacVicar free of suspension.

Kilmallie’s Calum MacDougall misses Inveraray’s visit as he starts a three-match ban.

In the WCA Mowi Premier League, Lochaber play one of their two games in hand on leaders Badenoch when they visit Skye. Lochaber are currently four points off the top.