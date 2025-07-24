Shinty: All the team news ahead of the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-finals

The Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-finals pair four familiar foes, all mindful of their opponents’ strengths.

Kingussie and Oban Camanachd have contested the last three finals but both face stiff challenges from Newtonmore and Glasgow Mid Argyll respectively.

The much-anticipated Badenoch derby between Kingussie and Newtonmore takes place at Beauly.

Whilst Kingussie’s defeat at Kinlochshiel last week was their first in almost two years, Newtonmore are on a 12-match winning run, but they’ll be without talented teenager Joe Coyle who’s in Ross County’s squad for the crunch Scottish League Cup clash against Partick Thistle.

More manager Peter Ross said: “We’re all pleased for Joe but we’ve others who can step in.

“All the pressure’s on Kingussie. They’ve been winning all the trophies and Ruaridh Anderson is one of shinty’s top five players at present.

“He’s unselfish, a team player, and I’d have in my side every day of the week.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “With Lee Bain training and Zander Michie very close to a return, we’ve a full squad available.

“Newtonmore have strong players in Steven Macdonald at the back, with his big hitting, and we’ll have to keep a particular eye on Iain Robinson.

“He’s looking fit and can play across the forward line and if he’s not scoring goals, he’s usually involved in setting them up.”

Oban Camanachd meet Glasgow Mid Argyll at Mossfield. Evan MacLellan’s suspended for the Oban side and their assistant manager Iain MacMillan is wary of the threat posed by GMA’s Calum McLay.

He said: “Calum’s a player who’s always given us problems. Whether deployed as a forward or a centre man, he’s had the knack of finding the net against us.

“Calum’s an all-round, talented player who is comfortable anywhere on the park and that’s a sign of a top level shinty player.”

GMA are the only side from outwith the top flight in the semis and their manager Alan MacRae said: “This will be very difficult against one of shinty’s form teams. We’re huge underdogs, but in boxing terms, we have a puncher’s chance.

“I think Daniel McVicar is their lynchpin between midfield and the forward line. He regularly initiates and finishes chances, and his constant movement is a problem for every team. He’ll be well worth the watching on Saturday.”

Shiel boss looking to build momentum

With Beauly already relegated, the race is on to avoid the second Mowi Premiership relegation spot and the four sides immediately in danger meet.

Kinlochshiel’s win over Kingussie last weekend lifted them out of the drop zone at Lovat’s expense and they clash at Rèaraig.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “There’s no point beating Kingusssie and then losing the next game.

“We’ll target six points from our remaining games to see us safe, and we should have Finlay MacRae fit to play.”

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson added: “I’m missing four players through injury and Marc MacLachlan’s now out for the season after suffering a broken hand against Fort William last week.

“There’s no point dwelling on it as it is what it is, and we’re fully focussed on what we need to do to take something from the game.”

Kyles Athletic welcome Caberfeidh in the other relegation four-pointer.

The Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup final between Inveraray and Lochaber takes place at Spean Bridge.

Lochaber captain Ben Delaney said: “We’re on a good run of wins and have to use that momentum to finish the season strongly.”

This year’s WCA Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final will again be between holders Lochaber and Badenoch.

It took sudden death penalties before Lochaber got by Glasgow Mid Argyll following their 4-4 draw. Badenoch’ path was more straightforward, but they needed the introduction of substitutes Hope Borthwick and Kirsty Deans to spark a 5-1 win over Skye.