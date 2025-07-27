Shinty: Kingussie and Oban Camanachd progress to Artemis Macaulay Cup final

Kingussie and Oban Camanachd will meet in the Artemis Macaulay Cup final for the fourth successive season.

Holders Kingussie did the damage in the first half in their semi-final, beating local rivals Newtonmore 3-0 at Beauly.

Savio Genini’s early opener was a shot on the turn from around the penalty spot followed by Dylan Borthwick’s scrappy second.

Another from Genini, into the top corner of the net after winning possession near the byline, made sure ahead of a largely uneventful second half.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “The boys were brilliant. We were unstoppable in the first half, from the back line right up to forwards. We took our goals well and they couldn’t cope with our forwards in the first half.

“We were still on top in the second half and they didn’t look like even getting a goal. I couldn’t honestly pick any particular player out, they all were superb. They wanted that one after a sore result at Kinlochshiel last week.”

Kingussie’s Alexander Michie made his first appearance of the season following injury, scoring for the Kingussie second team earlier in the day and although he was named as a substitute against More, he wasn’t used.

Kingussie’s Rory MacKeachan was named Artemis man of the match and was presented with his award by David Hamilton from the Macaulay Association.

Oban prove too strong for GMA

The 2023 winners, Oban Camanachd, reached the final after beating Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-1 at Mossfield. Oban skipper Daniel MacVicar found the net either side of the break with Daniel Maccuish adding a third before the hour. Scott Craig countered soon after.

Oban Camanachd playmaker Daniel MacVicar received the man of the match award from Graeme Mitchell, representing sponsors Artemis while teenager Zac Menzies starred in the GMA defence.

Kinlochshiel followed up their Mowi Premiership win over Kingussie by beating Lovat 2-0 at Rèaraig.

Archie MacRae gave Shiel the lead after Jay MacRae’s shot was saved by Ronan Macmillan while John MacRae added a second a minute from time following good play from Ali Nixon. The win moves Kinlochshiel three points above the second relegation place.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “That’s two very important points. We left it late before making sure. I think we deserved it, but Lovat were dangerous on the break.”

Important win for Cabers

Caberfeidh moved four points away from the relegation zone after beating Kyles Athletic 4-2 at Tighnabruaich.

Ethan Kerr put the hosts ahead, but Kevin Bartlett scored twice before Cameron Grant made it 3-1 at the break. Teenager Ethan Kerr got his second soon after the restart, but Kevin Bartlett completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “We had to survive a Kyles onslaught for the last 10 minutes, but I’m so pleased we made it over the line.

“It was a stretching day for our club as our second team had a top of the table clash on Lewis. We estimated that our first and second teams travelled 675 miles between them, so it was great to see both teams coming away with victories.”

Lochaber lifted the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup, defeating Inveraray 3-0 in the final at Spean Bridge. Lochaber gained an early lead when Martin Johnstone crashed home a great strike from the left whilst Ben MacDonald flicked home a rebound with 10 minutes remaining.

Man of the match Max Campbell’s penalty came late on after Ben MacDonald was brought down inside the box. Lochaber captain Ben Delaney stepped forward to raise the trophy.

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “We got the early goal, but Inveraray were always in it, and it took some time to break them down and get that second goal.”

Inveraray co-manager Scott Robertson added: “We wanted to start quickly but never really got going in the first half.

“We played a lot better after a half-time rollicking, but we weren’t sharp enough in certain areas.”