Shinty: Kingussie and Fort William eye Camanachd Cup final spot

The first Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup finalist will be known when holders Kingussie play Fort William at the Bught Park.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Cammie Bremner starts a two-game suspension, but Fraser Munro returns.

“A few boys didn’t train after taking knocks in the Newtonmore game. The boys got a huge buzz from winning that one and they want more.

“We’ve only faced Fort William once this season, a 2-2 draw, but Lachie Shaw seems to be the player who stands out for them. You see him on the scoresheet most weeks and he’s always mobile, so we’ll have to watch him.”

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “The players are super-excited for this game. Lewis Clark’s still out, but his cast comes off in a week and he’s looking forward to returning.

“Otherwise, we’re at full strength so we’ve tough choices to make and we feel sorry for boys who don’t make it but have had a positive impact this season.

“Thomas Borthwick’s been exceptional Kingussie and has the potential to run the game at his tempo. That’s something we can’t allow to happen. There are goals in all their forwards and if one of their players has a bad game, their teammates step up to bail them out, so we’ll need an all-round performance from everyone. On our day, there’s no reason we can’t reach the final.”

The semi-final will be broadcast live on BBC Alba from 4pm.

Newtonmore and Oban Camanachd contest the second semi-final next weekend.

Chance for Oban to hit the summit

Oban Camanachd can top the Mowi Premiership if they take something from their match with Skye in Portree.

Oban Camanachd co-manager Iain MacMillan said: “Louie MacFarlane, Cammy MacMillan and Ross Campbell are on holiday whilst Gregor Macdonald hasn’t recovered from injury.

“It’s unfortunate that all four are missing at the same time but it’s something all clubs have to deal with at this time of year. Evan MacLellan returns after his one-game suspension.”

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod said: “We’re much the same as the Caberfeidh game with Neil MacVicar back.

“We’ll wait to see how Archie Millar trains and assess his fitness as he hasn’t played since the end of June. The boys are well up for it and we want to stretch our winning streak to six games and beyond.”

The teams also contest the George Michie Memorial Cup which remembers the former Skye player who passed away in 1981, aged just 20 years.

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber travel to Inveraray who they beat 3-0 in last week’s Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup final.

Col Glen’s meeting with Glasgow Mid Argyll could have a huge bearing on the race for promotion to the Premiership. Second placed Col Glen are four points ahead of GMA, but the Glasgow side have two games in hand.

Bute’s Ryan Craig is suspended for Kilmallie’s visit.

Badenoch’s bid for a fifth successive WCA Mowi Premier League title passed a significant test when they defeated Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2. GMA led twice through Lucy McNulty but goals from Zoe Reid, Mairi Stewart and Hope Borthwick keep Badenoch at the top of the table.

Eva MacDonald’s hat-trick helped second placed Lochaber beat Kinlochshiel 6-0. Mairi Duncan scored twice and Leah Maxtone the other.

MacRae gets the nod

Glasgow Mid Argyll boss Alan MacRae has been named Scotland men’s manager for the shinty-hurling international against Ireland in Inverness on October 25.

MacRae managed the Scotland under-21s from 2016 to 2019 and brings an understanding of the physical and tactical requirements needed in this fixture.

He said: “I’ve no doubt of the value of the fixture and fully realise we’ll need to be totally committed and very well prepared in order to regain the Mowi International trophy.”

Fort William’s Arran Stephen will skipper the Scotland under-17s for this year’s RI Cruden Ireland Tour. The young Scots play Dublin at Parnell Park on Monday 4 August and Wexford a day later.