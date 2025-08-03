Shinty: Kingussie’s purple patch continues with Camanachd Cup semi-final success against Fort William

It was another semi-final win for Kingussie who are hitting form at the business end of the season.

After beating neighbours Newtonmore 3-0 in the Macaulay semis in their last outing, Iain Borthwick saw has side repeat the same scoreline against Fort William in their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final.

Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick has made a habit of scoring early goals over recent games, and he weaved through the Fort defence to notch a second minute goal.

Fort William almost levelled when Sean Maclellan’s strike dipped off the crossbar and Lachie Shaw sent the rebound over.

However, Thomas Borthwick’s powerful backhand strike from the right and Ruaridh Anderson’s cut-back and goal from the left sent Kingussie into next month’s final.

Iain Borthwick said: “They had a few chances, but I thought we did enough. We didn’t really get going in the second half until ‘Tuck; scored our second. He also took a sore blow to the knee although I didn’t get a clear view of it.

“It was great to have Zander Michie for the first time this season. He kept telling me he was ready so taking him on when we were three-up was ideal.”

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox added: “There’s a lot for Neil Robertson and me to look back on and we maybe have to go back to the drawing board.”

Huge win for Oban Camanachd

Some weekends during a title-winning season are more significant than others and should Oban Camanachd lift the Mowi Premiership, they’d be entitled to look back on their 5-1 win over at Skye as being pivotal.

After all, this Oban side had lost without scoring on their last two visits to the island and travelled six significant players short including keeper Cammy Sutherland and full back Daniel Madej.

Veteran Brian Maccallum returned in goal and Garry Lord played full back where he was outstanding.

Skye started brightly but when Camanachd took the lead through Ross Macmillan, they never looked back.

Daniel MacVicar added a second before Daniel Maccuish deflected home Daniel MacVicar’s strike from distance on the left.

There was still time for full centre Joe MacVicar to stride forward unmarked to add a fourth before the break.

Skye reshuffled and although William MacKinnon pulled a goal back, Malcolm Clark immediately made it 5-1 with a shot on the turn from the right of the D.

Oban Camanachd manager Daniel Cameron said: “Considering we were missing four from our regular back five, it’s an important win, especially as we haven’t had much joy here recently.

“People say we could do with a player who scores 20-30 goals a season, but I’ve never thought that was the case.

“It’s about getting a system and getting boys who can score different types of goals. It has to an even spread and the good teams have that.”

Oban Camanachd were boosted when Lewis Cameron made his first appearance of the season for the club’s second string, Lochside Rovers.

Cameron, who is the manager’s younger brother, had been sidelined with a badly broken collarbone but scored twice in a 4-0 win at Ballachulish.

Mowi National Division leaders Lochaber are five points clear after winning 3-1 at Inveraray.

Ben Delaney gave Lochaber an early lead, but Ewan Donnan levelled. Conor Sweeney put the Spean Bridge men back in front a minute before the break and Ben Delaney’s second came 10 minutes from time.

All the goals came in the final half-hour as promotion hopefuls Col Glen and Glasgow Mid Argyll clashed.

There was a feeling in the GMA camp that they needed to win to maintain their promotion push, and Ross Brown and Calum McLay had them two-up. Auryn Kerr replied before John Sweeney made it 3-1.

Four-goal Josh Cowan helped Bute beat Kilmallie 8-3. Scott Harvey netted twice with Iain McDonald and Dean Robertson also scoring. Lewis Birrell counted twice for Kilmallie and Ben MacKinnon the other.