Camanachd Cup: Oban Camanachd and Newtonmore ready for semi-final clash

Alasdair Bruce brings the latest team news and build-up to Saturday's last four showdown.

By Alasdair Bruce
Oban's Daniel Madej (left) and Kyles' James Pringle vie for control. Image: Neil Paterson.
It’s a semi-final that’s too close to call as Oban Camanachd meet Newtonmore at An Aird for the right to face Kingussie in next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

Keeper Cammy Sutherland, Gregor Macdonald, Louie MacFarlane, Calum MacMillan and Ross Campbell all return for Oban Camanachd but full back Daniel Madej is unlikely to make it with a hamstring injury.

Assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “The guys who came in and did so well against Skye last week did their chances no harm, so we certainly have options. Daniel Madej is highly doubtful.

“He’s our vice-captain and has been one of our most consistent players this season but we’re also top of the league and in the Macaulay final, so there’s lots to play for and we don’t want to gamble on Daniel and end up with him out for the rest of the season.

“We’re also missing Craig Macmillan who’s suspended and Joe MacVicar who’s on holiday. To be fair to Joe, he wasn’t featuring for us so much when he booked it.

“Lewis Cameron has a chance of making it. He was a bit sore after his comeback last week which isn’t surprising after 14 months out. It all depends how he feels at the end of the week.

“There’s nothing between the teams and the good thing is that the lads have no nerves as we’re playing huge games every week at the moment.”

More manager Peter Ross said: “We have a big three weeks coming up, but this has the makings of a great game, and I hope the semi-final is a good spectacle for shinty.

“It couldn’t have been a harder draw as Oban Camanachd have a good squad, like ourselves. Daniel Cameron has done a fantastic job, and his team play shinty the right way so it will be a difficult tie.”

Newtonmore manager Peter Ross. Image: Neil Paterson.

The semi-final will be broadcast live on BBC Alba from 4pm.

Kyles and Lovat target crucial points

With the teams tied on points, there’s a crunch four-pointer between relegation-threatened pair Kyles Athletic and Lovat.

Kyles manager Grant Profit said: “We’re looking good for it, and, essentially, we know it’s an important match, so we need to make sure we play the game and not the occasion. Luke Thornton’s out unwell and Max Carr’s working.”

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson again misses injured pair Marc MacLachlan and Lewis Tawse, and he said: “We’ll be pretty much along the same lines as the last couple of games.

“We still have a few out long-term obviously and a couple unable to travel which makes for a difficult task but we all know how important this game is for our survival chances, and I am sure the boys will go down there ready for a battle.”

Skye welcome Kinlochshiel for their west coast derby in Portree. Skye boss Kenny Macleod said: “I hope John Gillies can return but James Morrison’s on holiday. We won’t rush Archie Millar back as the most important thing is that he’s fit for the start of next season.”

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Rory Slaughter broke his thumb against Lovat so his season’s over. WD MacRae’s still working in the south of England, but we’ll hopefully have him back for the Kyles game next week. My dilemma is whether to allow youngsters Jay MacRae and Kieran Martin to travel with the second team who have a big semi-final.”

Lochaber are just two wins away from the Mowi National Division title and a home win against bottom side Strathglass will guarantee their promotion back to shinty’s topflight at the first time of asking.

There’s little margin for error as three of the four promotion contenders are in action when Glasgow Mid Argyll visit Inveraray and Col Glen host Bute

In the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup, shinty’s national second-string tournament, Newtonmore play Fort William and Glenurquhart tackle Kinlochshiel with both ties held at Invergarry.

