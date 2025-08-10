Shinty: Newtonmore seal Camanachd Cup final place against Kingussie

Newtonmore and Kingussie will meet in a Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final for the first time since 2011 after ‘More beat Oban Camanachd 4-1 in their semi-final tie at An Aird.

Newtonmore opened against the wind and could hardly have got off to a better start, slicing through the Oban defence before Matthew Sloss scored against his former team after just 16 seconds.

Daniel MacVicar levelled from the penalty spot and although Newtonmore’s Steven Macdonald saw his spot-hit well-saved by Cammy Sutherland, they went on to win it through Iain Robinson’s second half brace and another from Matthew Sloss.

Manager Peter Ross said: “I’m delighted for our supporters.

“They follow us in huge numbers, and I thought we let them down in the Macaulay semi against Kingussie so this was for them.

“I was critical of our defence after that game, but they were terrific today.

“Matthew Sloss and Iain Robinson too and it was a boost to have Joe Coyle available as Ross County were playing on Friday night.

“Struan Ross came on for Craig Ritchie and his passing and tackling were very good.

“I was proud of our discipline, and I knew at half-time, with the wind in our favour in the second half, that we’d win it.”

MacDonald double not enough for Skye

Dan MacDonald scored twice but Skye had to settle for a point in a 2-2 derby draw with Kinlochshiel in the Mowi Premiership.

With ‘Shiel keeper Josh Grant grabbing a late opportunity to attend an Oasis concert in Edinburgh, and second team goalie Calum Macmillan playing for the second team in a Sutherland Cup semi-final, Scott Kennedy came out of retirement to help the side.

Skye keeper Ryan Morrison saved John MacRae’s penalty before Dan MacDonald put the Islanders ahead just before half-time.

Keith MacRae levelled with a bullet-shot before Zander MacRae put ‘Shiel ahead. Dan MacDonald’s second made it 2-2.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “I think a draw was a fair reflection as both teams could make strong arguments as to why they should have won.

“We showed character to get back into it at 2-1 down and we weren’t far away from getting a winner.”

Kinlochshiel boss Willie MacRae added: “It was a good battle, and we made lots of chances. John MacRae almost won it following a good passing move at the end.

“We thought we’d have to field Finlay MacRae as an emergency keeper but he’s carrying an injury, so it was good when Scott Kennedy got in touch on Friday to say he’d play.

“He did very well and had no chance with the Skye goals.”

Kyles Athletic pulled two points clear from the Mowi Premiership relegation zone after beating Lovat 5-0 at Tighnabruaich.

Roddy Macdonald’s quick-fire double came late in the first half and Scott Macdonald’s effort was followed by Ethan Kerr’s brace.

Lochaber crowned champions

It was a celebration day for Lochaber as their 8-1 win over Strathglass, coupled with results elsewhere, means they are Mowi National Division champions, making an immediate return to shinty’s topflight.

Ben Delaney bagged four goals with Duncan MacKinnon and Stuart Callison adding doubles. Colin Birnie countered.

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson said: “It’s what we’ve been aiming for.

“We were so disappointed with how our season went last year, but this group of players now has the chance to step back up and they now know what’s required but first, we must enjoy the here and now.”

Inveraray beat promotion hopefuls Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-2. Ruaraidh Graham (junior) and Fraser Watt both bagged doubles for the hosts whilst Ross Brown replied twice.

Bute blew the race for the second promotion place wide open when they came from behind to beat Col Glen 2-1.

The hosts led through Neily Mcnaughton on the hour, but Scott Harvey and Rory McDonald gave the Islanders victory.

Second placed Bute are ahead of Col Glen on goal difference and GMA are two points behind but have two games in hand.