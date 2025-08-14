Shinty: Premiership title rivals go head-to-head

It’s the most thrilling title race in years as Oban Camanachd, Fort William, Newtonmore and Kingussie slug it out for the Mowi Premiership title.

The Oban side lead the Fort by a point but both have played a game more than Newtonmore and Kingussie.

‘More are two points off the top with Kingussie a further point adrift and they meet in their game in hand at The Dell.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “We know what to expect and our last win over them will be forgotten as we’ll see a different Newtonmore.

“Cammie Bremner completes his suspension and will be missed as he played very well against them last time.

“Thomas Borthwick took a blow to the knee against Oban Camanachd and we’re monitoring him. Everyone else is good to go.”

Newtonmore manager Peter Ross added: “We’ve a clean bill of health.

“We have to take Joe Coyle’s availability week-by-week depending on his Ross County commitments, so we won’t know about him until late on.

“Both teams know each other and may the best team win.”

Skye looking to cement fifth spot

Skye can strengthen their grip on fifth place at Beauly. James Morrison returns for Skye, but top scorer Dan MacDonald serves a one-game ban.

John Gillies and Archie Millar face late fitness tests. Injury has ruled out Beauly’s Euan Maccormick over recent weeks.

Kinlochshiel welcome Kyles Athletic. ‘Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Keeper Josh Grant as well as youngsters Kieran Martin and Jay MacRae return but WD MacRae’s still missing and Finlay MacRae’s now out for the season.”

Kyles boss Grant Profit added: “We’ve the same squad as last week minus Andy King who should return for the trip to Skye the following week.”

Caberfeidh looking to dip deep

Caberfeidh host Lovat on Friday evening and manager Garry Reid said: “We’re only missing Gavin McLaughlin from the squad that travelled to Kyles, and we’ll add Callum MacKinnon and Ben MacDonald.

“It’s a big game as the league has split into two halves, and we find ourselves at the wrong end of that split alongside some very decent teams.

“We need to dig in and find a couple of results.”

Lovat boss Iain Nicolson added: “Martin Mainland’s still struggling with an injury and is doubtful, but we’ll have a couple of the more experienced players back.

“If we’ve any chance of beating relegation, we have to win and then take something from the remaining three games. That won’t be an easy task given the opposition.”

Throw up is at 6.45pm.

Cup final blow for Oban Camanachd

Oban Camanachd have suffered a double blow ahead of next weekend’s Artemis Macaulay Cup final against Kingussie.

Ross Macmillan and Andy Macdonald both picked up bookings in their Camanachd Cup defeat to Newtonmore, taking them over the disciplinary points threshold.

Macmillan has received a four-game ban whilst Macdonald has copped a two-match suspension.

In their penultimate Mowi National Division game, promotion hopefuls Col Glen visit Inveraray in the knowledge that fellow contenders Glasgow Mid Argyll came a cropper at the same venue last weekend.

Strathglass seek their first point when Kilmallie visit.

The Skye and Fort William colts meet in the Strathdearn Cup final at Balgate whilst in the South equivalent, Glasgow Mid Argyll face Lochside Rovers in the Bullough Cup final at Strachurmore.

Tense finale in Women’s Premier League title race

The WCA Mowi Premier League is nearing a nail-biting finale. Kirsty Deans scored five as leaders Badenoch overcame Skye 11-2.

Zoe Reid grabbed a hat-trick and Megan Ralph, Mairi Stewart and Grace Fraser the others. Skye’s Sarah Yoxon countered twice.

Second-place Lochaber won 7-0 at Inverness. Leah Maxtone bagged four with Eva MacDonald, Mairi Duncan and Rebecca Mason also netting.

Badenoch hold a four-point advantage, but Lochaber have a game in hand.

Badenoch host Lochaber in their remaining match, but should Lochaber win both their remaining games, including Glenurquhart’s visit on Sunday, they’ll force a title play-off.