Shinty: Kingussie close the gap on Premiership leaders Oban

Alasdair Bruce rounds up the best of the weekend shinty action.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Savio Genini (right) opened the scoring in the first half against Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie moved to within a point of Mowi Premiership leaders Oban Camanachd after beating neighbours Newtonmore 3-0 at The Dell.

Dylan Borthwick and Roddy Young combined to find Savio Genini in space on the right for the opener before big-game player Genini exchanged passes with Ruaridh Anderson to score following a free-hit.

Two substitutes combined in stoppage time as Lee Bain knocked the ball down for Toby Thain to get the third.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We defended really well when we had to and caused them all sorts of problems from middle to front. We also had two goals disallowed and they must have been close calls.

“We didn’t have Thomas Borthwick, Ryan Borthwick or Cammie Bremner but Zander Michie started at full centre, and it’s good to have him back.

“It’s in our own hands and we just need to win all our games.”

Newtonmore’s Steven Macdonald (left) with Dylan Borthwick (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.

The sides also contested the Sir Tommy MacPherson trophy with Kingussie’s Robert Mabon receiving the Jimmy Gow Cup as man of the match.

With just five matches remaining, Fort William only trail second-placed Kingussie on goal difference with More still in contention two points off the top.

Skye stay fifth after winning 4-0 at Beauly. Ross Gordon broke the deadlock just before half-time and Ruaraidh MacLeod added a second half hat-trick.

Kinlochshiel beat Kyles Athletic 3-2 at Rèaraig. Kieran Martin burst through the Kyles defence to open the scoring and Keith MacRae crashed Jay MacRae’s corner high into the net to make it 2-0 at the break.

Substitute Liam Arnott sent a brilliant strike into the top corner before Innes Macdonald and Ethan Kerr combined to help Roddy Macdonald level. Archie MacRae’s measured strike won it with 15 minutes remaining.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We should have been out of sight before the break and then we went to sleep for bit. Kyles are a dangerous side, and we had to dig in at times.”

Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick (centre) gets closed down by Tristan and Struan Ross. (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.

Kyles manager Grant Profit said: “It was a game of two halves, and we showed a lot more fight and desire with the wind behind us in the second half.”

Caberfeidh beat Lovat 6-3 in an incredible match at Castle Leod. Greg Matheson and James MacPherson had Lovat two-up after just 2 minutes with Greg Matheson getting his second before the break.

Then, Caberfeidh’s Blair Morrison scored four times within the opening nine minutes of the second half before Logan Beaton’s late effort, followed by Morrison’s fifth, gave Cabers both points.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “We made a couple of changes at half-time, but more importantly, we dug deep, showed up, and displayed some real character.

“As soon as we scored our first goal, the atmosphere was unreal, and the momentum was with us. We went on to play some of our best shinty of the season.

“Blair Morrison showed what a class player he is, but every player played for the team, and I couldn’t be prouder of them all.”

Lovat remain two points behind Kyles Athletic in the division’s second relegation spot. Their remaining three games are all at home but are against title contenders Oban Camanachd, Newtonmore and Kingussie.

Promotion race heats up

Inveraray have long been out of the Mowi National Division promotion race, but look as if they’ll have a say in who does go up as they followed their victory over Glasgow Mid Argyll the previous week, with a 5-1 triumph over Col Glen. Goals from Ewan Donnan, Coll MacKay, Fraser Watt’s double and Ben Cameron all came before Inveraray’s Neil Campbell put through his own goal.

Calum MacDougall’s hat-trick helped Kilmallie win 7-1 at Strathglass. Innes Blackhall bagged a brace and Archie MacNiven and Ben MacDonald the others whilst Penri Jones countered.

The Fort William seconds defeated the Skye seconds 4-2 after extra-time to win the Strathdearn Cup whilst the Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors beat Lochside Rovers 3-1 to take the Bullough Cup.

