Macaulay Cup final preview: Team news and manager thoughts ahead of Oban Camanachd v Kingussie

Oban Camanachd and Kingussie meet in the 76th Artemis Macaulay Cup final at Mossfield, Oban.

This is the fourth successive meeting between these sides in this final and there’s mixed news on the suspension front with Oban trio Ross Macmillan, Andy Macdonald and Craig Macmillan all banned while Kingussie’s Cameron Bremner returns following his suspension.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “The suspensions allow an opportunity for others including at least two new players who’ll come into the squad.

“We also have a couple of minor fitness issues, and we’ll make a late decision on them.

“The boys were a bit low after the Camanachd Cup semi-final defeat to Newtonmore, but manager Daniel Cameron and the rest of the coaching team have built them up again and the intensity has been really good in training.

“We don’t become a bad team overnight and we’ll look to get the enjoyment back into our game, embrace the occasion and play with freedom. We want to go out there and play to our style and score goals.”

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “All our boys are available this week. Thomas Borthwick was at the gym; he undertook a long cycle and has done some stick work whilst Ryan Borthwick’s trained and said his back isn’t too bad.

“With Cammy back too, that’s three big players back in our squad. Oban are missing three good players, but they have a big squad, and we certainly won’t take them lightly.”

Fort bid to maintain pressure

With Mowi Premiership leaders Oban Camanachd and second-place Kingussie in cup action, Fort William and Newtonmore hope to take advantage.

The Fort travel to Kinlochshiel and co-manager Alan Knox said: “We’ve five league games to go and we know we have to win this Saturday to keep the pressure on. Hamish Shaw misses out, but Lewis Clark returns after injury.

“We’ll see how Lewis trains and we’ll make a late decision on whether he starts or not. Jack Fraser and Cameron Grant are both fit and return as well.”

Newtonmore are also be on the road as they visit bottom-side Beauly. More boss Peter Ross will check on Craig Ritchie who missed last week’s defeat to Kingussie with a hamstring problem.

Dan MacDonald returns for Skye Camanachd against Kyles Athletic.

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod said: “As well as Dan, we’ll hopefully have Neil MacVicar available too.

“John Gillies has seen a physio this week, so we’ll see what the verdict is from that. Archie Millar still isn’t in full training and Angus Hugh MacDonald’s unavailable, so we’ll fill the bench from second-team players.”

It’s a second successive trek north for Kyles who lost 3-2 at Kinlochshiel last weekend. Manager Grant Profit said: “We won’t have Andrew King nor Jamie Forgrieve due to family and work commitments respectively. Otherwise, we are the same as last week.”

The sides will also contest the Thomas Ferguson Memorial Cup.

Col Glen’s chances of promotion from the Mowi National Division have faltered after three successive defeats but they have the chance to put pressure on the other title contenders when they host Strathglass in their final game of the season.

Having seen their promotion hopes jolted against Inveraray in their last outing, Glasgow Mid Argyll won’t want any further slip-ups when the sides meet at Yoker.

GMA’s Andrew Morrison and Inveraray’s Ruaraidh Graham have picked up one-match suspensions, but Inveraray’s Allan MacDonald is free of his ban.

Champions Lochaber’s penultimate game of the season is a derby at Kilmallie.

The WCA Mowi Premier League title race is going down to the wire. Second-placed Lochaber beat Glenurquhart 2-0 with Claire Delaney and Leah Maxtone scoring, ensuring the trophy destination reaches the final game of the season between Badenoch and Lochaber on Sunday.

Leaders Badenoch hold a two-point advantage so with goal difference not counting, Lochaber need to win to force a title play-off.