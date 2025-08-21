Macaulay Cup final preview: Team news and manager thoughts ahead of Oban Camanachd v Kingussie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macaulay Cup final preview: Team news and manager thoughts ahead of Oban Camanachd v Kingussie

Alasdair Bruce looks ahead to a massive game on the shinty calendar.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Iain Fraser gets in front of Daniel MacCuish (Oban).
Oban Camanachd and Kingussie meet in the 76th Artemis Macaulay Cup final at Mossfield, Oban.

This is the fourth successive meeting between these sides in this final and there’s mixed news on the suspension front with Oban trio Ross Macmillan, Andy Macdonald and Craig Macmillan all banned while Kingussie’s Cameron Bremner returns following his suspension.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “The suspensions allow an opportunity for others including at least two new players who’ll come into the squad.

“We also have a couple of minor fitness issues, and we’ll make a late decision on them.

“The boys were a bit low after the Camanachd Cup semi-final defeat to Newtonmore, but manager Daniel Cameron and the rest of the coaching team have built them up again and the intensity has been really good in training.

“We don’t become a bad team overnight and we’ll look to get the enjoyment back into our game, embrace the occasion and play with freedom. We want to go out there and play to our style and score goals.”

Kingussie's Cameron Bremner.
Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “All our boys are available this week. Thomas Borthwick was at the gym; he undertook a long cycle and has done some stick work whilst Ryan Borthwick’s trained and said his back isn’t too bad.

“With Cammy back too, that’s three big players back in our squad. Oban are missing three good players, but they have a big squad, and we certainly won’t take them lightly.”

Fort bid to maintain pressure

With Mowi Premiership leaders Oban Camanachd and second-place Kingussie in cup action, Fort William and Newtonmore hope to take advantage.

The Fort travel to Kinlochshiel and co-manager Alan Knox said: “We’ve five league games to go and we know we have to win this Saturday to keep the pressure on. Hamish Shaw misses out, but Lewis Clark returns after injury.

“We’ll see how Lewis trains and we’ll make a late decision on whether he starts or not. Jack Fraser and Cameron Grant are both fit and return as well.”

Newtonmore are also be on the road as they visit bottom-side Beauly. More boss Peter Ross will check on Craig Ritchie who missed last week’s defeat to Kingussie with a hamstring problem.

Dan MacDonald returns for Skye Camanachd against Kyles Athletic.

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod said: “As well as Dan, we’ll hopefully have Neil MacVicar available too.

“John Gillies has seen a physio this week, so we’ll see what the verdict is from that. Archie Millar still isn’t in full training and Angus Hugh MacDonald’s unavailable, so we’ll fill the bench from second-team players.”

It’s a second successive trek north for Kyles who lost 3-2 at Kinlochshiel last weekend. Manager Grant Profit said: “We won’t have Andrew King nor Jamie Forgrieve due to family and work commitments respectively. Otherwise, we are the same as last week.”

The sides will also contest the Thomas Ferguson Memorial Cup.

Col Glen’s chances of promotion from the Mowi National Division have faltered after three successive defeats but they have the chance to put pressure on the other title contenders when they host Strathglass in their final game of the season.

Having seen their promotion hopes jolted against Inveraray in their last outing, Glasgow Mid Argyll won’t want any further slip-ups when the sides meet at Yoker.

GMA’s Andrew Morrison and Inveraray’s Ruaraidh Graham have picked up one-match suspensions, but Inveraray’s Allan MacDonald is free of his ban.

Champions Lochaber’s penultimate game of the season is a derby at Kilmallie.

The WCA Mowi Premier League title race is going down to the wire. Second-placed Lochaber beat Glenurquhart 2-0 with Claire Delaney and Leah Maxtone scoring, ensuring the trophy destination reaches the final game of the season between Badenoch and Lochaber on Sunday.

Leaders Badenoch hold a two-point advantage so with goal difference not counting, Lochaber need to win to force a title play-off.

