Shinty: Kingussie edge Oban Camanachd in hard-fought Macaulay Cup final

Kingussie secured their second silverware of the season when they beat Oban Camanachd 1-0 in a close Artemis Macaulay Cup final at Mossfield.

With the MacTavish Cup already in their trophy room, Kingussie took an early lead when Fraser Munro tipped the ball by Lorne Dickie before it then broke off Louie MacFarlane and Munro sent a glorious 20-yard strike on his left side over keeper Cammy Sutherland and into the net.

Oban Camanachd manager Daniel Cameron made a significant tactical switch ahead of the game, giving skipper Daniel MacVicar, who normally plays in attack, a man-marking job on Kingussie dangerman Ruaridh Anderson and MacVicar played well.

The Oban side also enjoyed periods of pressure but when they broke though the Kingussie defence, which lost both Robert Mabon and Rory MacKeachan through first half injury, they found keeper Rory McGregor in inspired form.

Kingussie went close to adding to their lead when Roddy Young hit the post in the second half.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We had to fight for that one, especially the boys at the back who were outstanding. Even the midfielders and forwards had to come back and defend at times.

“It wasn’t easy losing two defenders in the first half-an-hour, and remember Robert and Rory are key players for us who have been in the team for years, but sometimes you have to change your plans, and we have the players in this squad who can certainly see that through.”

Kingussie defender Calum Grant was named man of the match before skipper Thomas Borthwick raised the trophy.

Newtonmore only trail Mowi Premiership leaders Oban Camanachd on goal difference after beating Beauly 4-0 at Braeview Park.

The forwards combined as Joe Coyle put the visitors ahead and Iain Robinson added a second from a tight angle on the right.

Matthew Sloss cut in from the right to make it 3-0 and substitute Conor Jones made it four on his backhand. Another goal would have sent More top but Beauly keeper Lennox Stewart made several good saves.

Newtonmore boss pleased to keep title race alive

More manager Peter Ross said: “We made a bright start and played some good, open shinty. Matthew Sloss’s touch was good, and his all-round play was pleasing again. Beauly were resilient and Tristan Ross did well in our defence as did Struan Ross at centre and Arron MacBean up front. The result keeps the title race alive.”

It’s been a season of few postponements but a serious road traffic accident on the A87 closed the road in both directions, leading to the postponement of four matches including the top-flight encounters between Kinlochshiel and Fort William and Skye Camanachd and Kyles Athletic.

Champions Lochaber’s penultimate game of the season was a 2-1 derby win at Kilmallie. Findlay Macdonald and Stuart Callison gave Lochaber a 2-0 interval lead with Ben MacKinnon replying early in the second half.

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson said: “Take nothing away from Kilmallie, they fought hard, and their keeper Alexander MacNiven was on top form. For us, it was about getting two points, and not getting carried away with it being a derby game.”

Three teams remain in contention for the second promotion place. Col Glen are currently second after beating Strathglass 6-0 in their final game of the season. Marcus Keith, Scott MacVicar and Sandy Paterson all scored twice.

Glasgow Mid Argyll played their first home match since mid-April, but Ewan Donnan’s late double gave Inveraray a 2-0 victory. GMA now trail second-placed Col Glen by four points but have three matches remaining.

Bute remain in the promotion mix but were without a fixture. The Islanders are two points in arrears of Col Glen with two games to go.

Skye completed their WCA Mowi Premier League campaign with a 3-0 victory over Glasgow Mid Argyll. Teri Macleod struck a brilliant opener from wide on the right before the impressive Caitlin Maclean added two more early in the second half.