Shinty: Title chasers gear up for pivotal weekend in the Mowi Premiership as Kingussie defender faces lengthy spell on sidelines

All four Mowi Premiership title contenders are in action and with only one point separating the sides, any slip-up could prove fatal.

Kingussie’s Artemis Macaulay Cup win over Oban Camanachd last weekend has come at a heavy cost with injuries to key defenders Robert Mabon and Rory MacKeachan.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick confirmed the news ahead of the trip to Tighnabruaich to face Kyles Athletic.

He said: “Robert has a broken kneecap and is due a scan to see whether there’s any ligament damage.

“It’s a massive blow as he’s been a rock at full back for us for years. Rory doesn’t have a break, but he thinks he’s damaged his ligaments which is another blow.

“As well as that, Calum Grant is away on a trip, Fraser Munro is working and Savio Genini could be working too. This means there will be opportunities to impress for Lee Bain, Ryan Borthwick, Toby Thain, Sam Thain and Eion Baikie.

“I’ve gone from having everyone available last week to now being four or five short but we’ve been here before with injuries so we’re used to it and I’m sure the boys coming in will do a job.”

Kyles manager Grant Profit said: “Our squad’s unchanged except for Roan MacVicar who’s unavailable for this one. We’ve four matches remaining, but it now looks they will stretch on into October.”

Kingussie have also paid tribute to Joe Taylor, their Club Chieftain since 1992, who passed away this week aged 92 years.

Oban look to bounce back

Leaders Oban Camanachd will look to put the disappointment of last week’s cup final defeat behind them as they journey to Lovat.

However, they are likely to be without full centre Evan MacLellan who played on in the final against Kingussie with a shoulder injury.

Assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “It’s not looking good for Evan. We don’t have a full diagnosis yet so can’t put a timeline on it and we’re without suspended trio Ross Macmillan, Andy Macdonald and Craig Macmillan.”

Lovat boss Iain Nicolson said: “We’ll have the same squad as our last game against Caberfeidh.”

Lovat led 3-0 at the interval before going down 6-3 in that game and Nicolson added: “We’ll be looking for a response from what was a disastrous second half against Cabers and it’s one the boys are looking to atone for.”

Newtonmore have played a game more than their three title rivals and they have home advantage against Skye Camanachd.

More will check on Craig Ritchie who is recovering from a hamstring injury while John Gillies returns to the Skye squad.

Fort William are also at home as Caberfeidh visit An Aird. Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “It’s unfortunate that we haven’t had a game for four weeks to keep the momentum going but this is a good opportunity for us to keep pressure on the top teams.

“Lewis Clark is on holiday and whilst Lachie Shaw and Alex MacMillan are nursing aches, we’ll assess them nearer the game and we’re hopeful both will be available. Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison has been a long-term injury but played in goal for their second team last weekend.”

Mowi National Division promotion rivals Bute and Glasgow Mid Argyll meet at The Meadows. Bute have only lost once at home this season whilst GMA’s Andrew Morrison is free of his one-game ban.

Glenurquhart haven’t played since mid-July, and they welcome an Inveraray side who have won their last three fixtures. Glen’s Ali MacKintosh is suspended.

The WCA Mowi Premier League championship will be decided by a play-off match between Badenoch and Lochaber. The sides met in their final fixture with Badenoch holding a two-point advantage.

However, goals from Natalie MacDonald and Missy Howie cancelled out Megan Ralph’s effort to give Lochaber a 2-1 win which ties the title race on points. The winner-takes-all play-off takes place on Sunday 5 October with the venue to be confirmed.