Shinty: Lewis Cameron backed to play important role in title run-in for Oban Camanachd

Lewis Cameron’s return from long-term injury could prove to be an ace in Oban Camanachd’s pack as they go a point clear at the top of the Mowi Premiership following a hard-fought 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Lovat.

Lewis Cameron suffered a double collar-bone break in the June 2024 Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final, and he made only his second senior appearance of the season, coming off the bench at half-time to score the winner 15 minutes from time after Daniel MacVicar’s strike had been saved by Lovat keeper Ronan Macmillan.

James MacPherson had put Lovat ahead with Daniel Maccuish levelling with a good solo goal before half-time.

Oban Camanachd did enough in the second half to deserve victory, but they had keeper Cammy Sutherland to thank late on as he dashed from his line to deny James MacPherson an equaliser.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Daniel MacVicar started in defence but was pushed up front in the second half and played his part in the winning goal.

“We’ve eased Lewis Cameron back gently, but he can be a great addition during the title run-in and that was a big goal today.

“You could tell Lovat are fighting for their lives. They were fit and strong with good hitting and they’ve one of the game’s top players in Craig Mainland.”

Kings ease to victory at Kyles

Ruaridh Anderson gave reigning champions Kingussie a three-minute lead at Kyles Athletic and he added a second just before the hour. Roddy Young, Ryan Borthwick and George Taylor Ramsay went on to complete a 5-0 victory.

A minute’s silence ahead of throw up marked the passing of Kingussie chieftain Joe Taylor.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “That was a very good win, especially considering the players we were missing.

“It was tough conditions with lashing rain throughout, but we played really good shinty and could have scored more but for their keeper Iain MacFarlane.”

Newtonmore were the first of the title contenders to falter, going down 3-2 to Skye.

More led through Iain Robinson’s low shot on the turn but Ruaraidh MacLeod levelled from a tight angle on the left. Neil MacVicar put Skye ahead following Ross MacKinnon’s hit-in from the left and Dan MacDonald then got in ahead of Rory Kennedy to turn home a corner. Iain Robinson’s late second from wide on the left made it 3-2.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “Our guys are maturing and becoming more streetwise, and our game management was the best it’s been this season.

“William MacKinnon was sensational while Ruaraidh MacLeod is one of the best forwards in the game. I want Skye to be making headlines, and we did that today.”

Third-placed Fort William remain a point adrift after beating Caberfeidh 3-1.

It’s been a hugely difficult week for everyone associated with Fort William, and indeed the wider community, following a tragic road accident which claimed the lives of Fort youth players Lewis Knox and Fergus Ward and their friend, Fort William footballer Jordan Cameron.

After much consideration, the club decided the best way to honour the boys was to come together and play their scheduled first and second team games with a minute’s silence held ahead of both.

On the field, Lachie Shaw followed by Victor Smith’s double had the Fort in control before Kevin Bartlett countered. Caberfeidh host Kinlochshiel in a rearrange match on Wednesday evening.

Glasgow Mid Argyll edged Mowi National Division promotion rivals Bute 3-2. Leon McMillan’s brace counted for Bute, but two-goal Ross Brown and Calum Morrison gave GMA the win. Both sides could still claim promotion.

Glenurquhart and Inveraray drew 1-1. Daniel MacLean put the Glen ahead 20 minutes from time, but Ruaraidh Graham (Jnr) levelled.

Lewis Camanachd’s final game of the season, a 4-0 Mowi North Division 2 win over Boleskine at Shawbost, marked the retirement of their long-serving players Paul Duke and Donald Lamont. Both stalwarts scored with Donnie MacRae getting the other two.