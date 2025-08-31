Shinty: Lewis Cameron backed to play important role in title run-in for Oban Camanachd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Lewis Cameron backed to play important role in title run-in for Oban Camanachd

Cameron scored on only his second appearance of the season following his return from a double collar-bone break.

By Alasdair Bruce
Lewis Cameron celebrates his winning goal for Oban Camanachd in the second half. Lovat v Oban Camanachd in the Mowi Premiership, played at Balgate, Kiltarlity.
Lewis Cameron celebrates his winning goal for Oban Camanachd in the second half. Lovat v Oban Camanachd in the Mowi Premiership, played at Balgate, Kiltarlity.

Lewis Cameron’s return from long-term injury could prove to be an ace in Oban Camanachd’s pack as they go a point clear at the top of the Mowi Premiership following a hard-fought 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Lovat.

Lewis Cameron suffered a double collar-bone break in the June 2024 Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final, and he made only his second senior appearance of the season, coming off the bench at half-time to score the winner 15 minutes from time after Daniel MacVicar’s strike had been saved by Lovat keeper Ronan Macmillan.

James MacPherson had put Lovat ahead with Daniel Maccuish levelling with a good solo goal before half-time.

Oban Camanachd did enough in the second half to deserve victory, but they had keeper Cammy Sutherland to thank late on as he dashed from his line to deny James MacPherson an equaliser.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Daniel MacVicar started in defence but was pushed up front in the second half and played his part in the winning goal.

Daniel MacCuish roars encouragement to his team after scoring the first goal for Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson. 

“We’ve eased Lewis Cameron back gently, but he can be a great addition during the title run-in and that was a big goal today.

“You could tell Lovat are fighting for their lives. They were fit and strong with good hitting and they’ve one of the game’s top players in Craig Mainland.”

Kings ease to victory at Kyles

Ruaridh Anderson gave reigning champions Kingussie a three-minute lead at Kyles Athletic and he added a second just before the hour. Roddy Young, Ryan Borthwick and George Taylor Ramsay went on to complete a 5-0 victory.

A minute’s silence ahead of throw up marked the passing of Kingussie chieftain Joe Taylor.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “That was a very good win, especially considering the players we were missing.

“It was tough conditions with lashing rain throughout, but we played really good shinty and could have scored more but for their keeper Iain MacFarlane.”

Lovat’s Danny Kelly (right) with Lorne Dickie (Oban). Image: Neil Paterson. 

Newtonmore were the first of the title contenders to falter, going down 3-2 to Skye.

More led through Iain Robinson’s low shot on the turn but Ruaraidh MacLeod levelled from a tight angle on the left. Neil MacVicar put Skye ahead following Ross MacKinnon’s hit-in from the left and Dan MacDonald then got in ahead of Rory Kennedy to turn home a corner. Iain Robinson’s late second from wide on the left made it 3-2.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “Our guys are maturing and becoming more streetwise, and our game management was the best it’s been this season.

“William MacKinnon was sensational while Ruaraidh MacLeod is one of the best forwards in the game. I want Skye to be making headlines, and we did that today.”

Third-placed Fort William remain a point adrift after beating Caberfeidh 3-1.

It’s been a hugely difficult week for everyone associated with Fort William, and indeed the wider community, following a tragic road accident which claimed the lives of Fort youth players Lewis Knox and Fergus Ward and their friend, Fort William footballer Jordan Cameron.

After much consideration, the club decided the best way to honour the boys was to come together and play their scheduled first and second team games with a minute’s silence held ahead of both.

On the field, Lachie Shaw followed by Victor Smith’s double had the Fort in control before Kevin Bartlett countered. Caberfeidh host Kinlochshiel in a rearrange match on Wednesday evening.

Glasgow Mid Argyll edged Mowi National Division promotion rivals Bute 3-2. Leon McMillan’s brace counted for Bute, but two-goal Ross Brown and Calum Morrison gave GMA the win. Both sides could still claim promotion.

Glenurquhart and Inveraray drew 1-1. Daniel MacLean put the Glen ahead 20 minutes from time, but Ruaraidh Graham (Jnr) levelled.

Lewis Camanachd’s final game of the season, a 4-0 Mowi North Division 2 win over Boleskine at Shawbost, marked the retirement of their long-serving players Paul Duke and Donald Lamont. Both stalwarts scored with Donnie MacRae getting the other two.

Conversation