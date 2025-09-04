Shinty: Badenoch and Lochaber ready for tense Women’s Camanachd Cup final

It’s the Women’s Camanachd Association Cup finals day at The Eilan where Badenoch and Lochaber lock horns to once again contest the game’s biggest prize, the Mowi Valarie Fraser Camanachd Cup.

The sides have already gone the distance in the Mowi Premier League, forcing a play-off next month to decide the title destination, but focus for now is on the cup final.

Leah Maxtone’s extra-time goal gave Lochaber a 1-0 victory in last year’s final and they’ve now won the last three meetings between the sides, but manager Andy MacDonald said: “There certainly won’t be any complacency on our part. Badenoch are the best team in women’s shinty and have good players all over the pitch, but we know we have it in us to match them on the day.

“Missy Howie’s been managing an injury but I’m sure she’ll be able to play a good part of the game.

“Otherwise, everyone’s available and we know what to expect after last year’s final which was a special day. Our squad’s well-motivated, very fit and they’re all of a similar age and have stuck together over the years.”

Amy Disher will again captain Lochaber and Andy MacDonald added: “Amy is captain material both on and off the pitch. She’s a terrific player and has been leading the girls at additional training sessions since the semi-finals.”

Badenoch boss Neil Reid said: “We’ve been lucky enough to get a lot of support from previous, and current players who’ve helped with training and given the girls a real boost and the motivation to work on their strengths and weaknesses.

“The girls give 100% weekly at training as well as focusing on fitness and development in their own time.

“We know the strength that Lochaber have within their team. They’re an extremely physical and fit team so we’re expecting a great game.”

Badenoch are skippered by Rhona McIntyre.

Earlier in the day, Badenoch B and Inverness B contest the Mowi Challenge Cup before the inaugural National Primary Girls Final between Arran and Kilmallie.

Morrison at the double

Caberfeidh beat Kinlochshiel 4-0 in a midweek clash which was both team’s penultimate Mowi Premiership fixture of the season.

Blair Morrison both opened and closed the scoring with Kevin Bartlett and Liam Symonds netting in-between times.

Caberfeidh full back Ryan Symonds returned and manager Garry Reid said: “We had a strong squad and played okay in the first half but played well in the second half.”

Archie MacRae had chances for Shiel who were missing full back Duncan Matheson, but Jonnie MacAskill played well in a defensive role.

Garry Reid added: “We’ll keep training until our last game at Oban Camanachd at the end of the month. It would feel good to make 18 points in what’s been a difficult season, but with Oban still in the hunt for the league, we know that’ll be a challenge.”

The annual Caol Cup clash between the South under-21 and North under-21 takes place at The Winterton, Inveraray.

North boss Peter Ross said: “We’ve missed out on eight players for one reason or another including Euan Mccormick, Iain Fraser, Archie Millar, Farquer MacRae and Euan Dingwall but we still have a good squad and I think captain Ritchie Irvine, Seonaidh-Alex Macleod, Archie MacRae and Craig MacDonald, who I’ve always liked as a player, can be key for us.”

Andy Watt continues in charge of the South, and he said: “We’re without Bute full back Calum MacMillan and Neily Mcnaughton from Col Glen but I’m really happy with the squad and seven of the players took part last year. We’ve an Oban

Camanachd presence with Louie MacFarlane, Calum MacMillan and Alexander Macdonald whilst Roan MacVicar and Ross Donald are young players who come into the group.

“Marcus Planc is captain, and he was outstanding in last year’s match at Kiltarlity.”

Herbie Patterson scored twice as the South won 3-1 last season. Sam Bulloch got the other and Archie MacRae countered.