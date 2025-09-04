Shinty: Badenoch and Lochaber ready for tense Women’s Camanachd Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Badenoch and Lochaber ready for tense Women’s Camanachd Cup final

Alasdair Bruce looks ahead to this weekend's big shinty match at the Eilan.

By Alasdair Bruce
A delighted Leah Maxtone celebrates the extra time goal that won the 2024 Women's Camanachd Cup final for Lochaber against Badenoch. Image: Neil Paterson.

It’s the Women’s Camanachd Association Cup finals day at The Eilan where Badenoch and Lochaber lock horns to once again contest the game’s biggest prize, the Mowi Valarie Fraser Camanachd Cup.

The sides have already gone the distance in the Mowi Premier League, forcing a play-off next month to decide the title destination, but focus for now is on the cup final.

Leah Maxtone’s extra-time goal gave Lochaber a 1-0 victory in last year’s final and they’ve now won the last three meetings between the sides, but manager Andy MacDonald said: “There certainly won’t be any complacency on our part. Badenoch are the best team in women’s shinty and have good players all over the pitch, but we know we have it in us to match them on the day.

“Missy Howie’s been managing an injury but I’m sure she’ll be able to play a good part of the game.

“Otherwise, everyone’s available and we know what to expect after last year’s final which was a special day. Our squad’s well-motivated, very fit and they’re all of a similar age and have stuck together over the years.”

Amy Disher will again captain Lochaber and Andy MacDonald added: “Amy is captain material both on and off the pitch. She’s a terrific player and has been leading the girls at additional training sessions since the semi-finals.”

Badenoch boss Neil Reid said: “We’ve been lucky enough to get a lot of support from previous, and current players who’ve helped with training and given the girls a real boost and the motivation to work on their strengths and weaknesses.

“The girls give 100% weekly at training as well as focusing on fitness and development in their own time.

“We know the strength that Lochaber have within their team. They’re an extremely physical and fit team so we’re expecting a great game.”

Badenoch are skippered by Rhona McIntyre.

Earlier in the day, Badenoch B and Inverness B contest the Mowi Challenge Cup before the inaugural National Primary Girls Final between Arran and Kilmallie.

Morrison at the double

Caberfeidh beat Kinlochshiel 4-0 in a midweek clash which was both team’s penultimate Mowi Premiership fixture of the season.

Blair Morrison both opened and closed the scoring with Kevin Bartlett and Liam Symonds netting in-between times.

Caberfeidh full back Ryan Symonds returned and manager Garry Reid said: “We had a strong squad and played okay in the first half but played well in the second half.”

Archie MacRae had chances for Shiel who were missing full back Duncan Matheson, but Jonnie MacAskill played well in a defensive role.

Garry Reid added: “We’ll keep training until our last game at Oban Camanachd at the end of the month. It would feel good to make 18 points in what’s been a difficult season, but with Oban still in the hunt for the league, we know that’ll be a challenge.”

The annual Caol Cup clash between the South under-21 and North under-21 takes place at The Winterton, Inveraray.

North boss Peter Ross said: “We’ve missed out on eight players for one reason or another including Euan Mccormick, Iain Fraser, Archie Millar, Farquer MacRae and Euan Dingwall but we still have a good squad and I think captain Ritchie Irvine, Seonaidh-Alex Macleod, Archie MacRae and Craig MacDonald, who I’ve always liked as a player, can be key for us.”

Andy Watt continues in charge of the South, and he said: “We’re without Bute full back Calum MacMillan and Neily Mcnaughton from Col Glen but I’m really happy with the squad and seven of the players took part last year. We’ve an Oban

Camanachd presence with Louie MacFarlane, Calum MacMillan and Alexander Macdonald whilst Roan MacVicar and Ross Donald are young players who come into the group.

“Marcus Planc is captain, and he was outstanding in last year’s match at Kiltarlity.”

Herbie Patterson scored twice as the South won 3-1 last season. Sam Bulloch got the other and Archie MacRae countered.

