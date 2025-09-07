Shinty: Badenoch avenge last year’s defeat to claim Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup

Hope Borthwick came off the bench to seal Badenoch’s 2-0 win over Lochaber in the Mowi Valarie Fraser Camanachd Cup final at the Women’s Camanachd Association Cup finals day at The Eilan.

This was a repeat of last year’s final which Lochaber edged but it was Badenoch who struck first when Rona Stewart sent a free-hit down the middle and Megan Ralph did well to hold off her marker and her shot on the turn went low into the corner of the net.

The goal settled Badenoch although they did have a scare early in the second half when Lean Maxtone went through on goal but with keeper Elizabeth McGregor racing off her line, the effort went wide.

Hope Borthwick made sure of victory when she was first to react after Megan Ralph’s shot from the right was saved by Joanne Gillanders, but Borthwick turned the rebound low into the goal from a tight angle on the right.

Badenoch’s Rona Stewart was terrific in midfield, and she capped a successful return from long-term injury by receiving the Peter Gow salver as player of the match before captain Rhona McIntyre stepped forward to raise the trophy.

This was Badenoch’s first success in this blue riband event since 2022 and Hope Borthwick said: “I think the disappointment of losing to Lochaber in last year’s final, and their recent win over us in the league spurred the team on.”

On her goal, Borthwick added: “I could see Megan’s shot was on target so I took a chance and ran forward to anticipate where the rebound would go and it was great to see the ball go in. Everyone played really well, and Rona deserved to be player of the match.

“We’ll enjoy this for now before focussing on the league play-off against Lochaber.”

Badenoch boss Neil Reid added: “Hope can consider herself unlucky to have been a substitute but we’ve competition for places and every game is a squad game. We knew anyone coming off the bench was more than capable.

“Overall, I thought we were that bit harder, a bit sharper and we performed better on the day.”

More joy for Badenoch

It was double delight for Badenoch as their B team defeated their Inverness counterparts 7-5 to take the Mowi Challenge Cup.

This was also a repeat of last year’s final, but the outcome was different as Orla Olds scored four-times with Lexi Farquhar adding a brace and Catrin MacLeod the other. Isla McNeil’s hat-trick and a double from Kamryn Hughes wasn’t enough for Inverness.

Kilmallie beat Arran 2-0 in the inaugural National Primary Girls final thanks to goals from Jessie McNiven and Charley Kennedy.

Elsewhere, there was a dramatic ending as the North scored twice during the final six minutes to win back the Caol Cup from the South in their under-21 representative match at Inveraray.

Two-goal Cailean Macleod and Ewan Donnan’s goal cancelled out strikes from Matthew Sloss and Xander Ross to have the South 3-2 ahead with just six minutes remaining.

However, Xander Ross bagged his second with a flick at the back post before finding Logan Beaton who got the winner from the edge of the box. North captain Ritchie Irvine raised the trophy afterwards.

North boss Peter Ross said: “It was a good game, and I thought Seonaidh-Alex Macleod was the man of the match at full centre, his distribution was excellent. Calum Macmillan in our goals saved us a couple of times and Ritchie Irvine, Archie MacKinnon and Craig MacDonald also showed what good players they are. Logan Beaton came on for Charlie MacLeod, who picked up a knee injury, and his introduction changed the game for us.

“There were good players in the South side too and Louie MacFarlane had a good battle with Xander Ross whilst Marcus Planc also impressed.

“Representative games are tricky as you don’t get time to work with the players, but we’re happy to win.”