Shinty: Kingussie and Oban Camanachd ready for massive top of the table showdown

The Mowi Premiership title race resumes with one of the biggest games of the season when second-placed Kingussie host leaders Oban Camanachd.

With just four matches remaining, the Oban side hold a one-point advantage at the summit, but it’s likely they’ll be without midfield powerhouse Evan MacLellan for the coming weeks.

Assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “It looks as if Evan will be out for a while with shoulder ligament damage suffered in the Macaulay final. If he heals quickly, there’s a possibility he’ll make the last two games in October, but we’ll have to wait and see.

“Ross Macmillan and Craig Macmillan remain suspended but Andy Macdonald’s free of his ban. Andy’s an excellent player and gives us another option.”

Defender Rory MacKeachan could return for Kingussie following an ankle injury and manager Iain Borthwick said: “We’ll hopefully be able to give Rory some minutes on Saturday. He’s put in a lot of gym work and feels good enough to join Thursday’s training session. That will be the test but if he gets through that then he’ll rejoin the squad.

“Dylan Borthwick’s picked up a one-game suspension whilst Robert Mabon is still out injured for this weekend.

“Calum Grant, Fraser Munro and Savio Genini all return though so things aren’t too bad for this week.”

Kyles Athletic will go a long way to securing their top-flight status if they win at Beauly.

Kyles manager Grant Profit said: “We need to make sure we get it over the line this weekend. We’ve done a good bit of preparation with double sessions at our training in Tighnabruaich and Glasgow whilst we’ve also had a session with the whole squad together in Gourock.

“Roan MacVicar and Luke Thornton both return to the squad but we’re without Ethan Kerr and Dunkie Kerr. It’s still too early for Will Cowie but we’re hopeful he’ll return before the end of the season.”

Macdonald is back for More

Scottish international Steven Macdonald returns for Newtonmore’s noon clash at Lovat.

More manager Peter Ross said: “It’s good to have Steven back and both Declan Brannan and Craig Ritchie are fit again which is good timing with the Camanachd Cup final next week.”

This is Lovat’s penultimate game of the season with their final match against Kingussie at the end of the month. They are currently two points behind Kyles Athletic and could have their relegation confirmed this weekend if results go against them.

Lovat manager Iain Nicolson said: “Obviously we are resigned to relegation, although it’s not yet arithmetically official, but we’re still going to try and get something from our final two games.

“We’ve no fresh injuries and that’s a bonus as is Martin Mainland’s return. Martin has been out for about a month now so it’s good to have him back this week and will see how many minutes we can get out of him.”

Champions Lochaber will be presented with the Mowi National Division trophy following their game at Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The Spean Bridge men have only dropped one point this season, but this game is of great importance to GMA who have designs on the division’s second promotion spot, currently occupied by Col Glen who have completed their season on 18 points. GMA are two points adrift and they still have one more match to go against Glenurquhart at the end of the month.

Bute are the other promotion contenders and they are also two points behind Col Glen and they complete the season against Inveraray at The Meadows on Saturday.

Kinlochshiel and Fort William meet in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup Final at Blairbeg, Drumnadrochit.

The Fort, with the Strathdearn Cup already secured and who are Mowi North Division 1 title favourites, are on course for a treble but Kinlochshiel have reserved their best form for the cup competitions this season. The match will be broadcast live on the Camanachd Association’s YouTube channel.