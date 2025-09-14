Shinty: Kingussie emerge victorious in pivotal top of the table clash

Nothing was decided following Kingussie’s 4-2 win in their top of the table encounter with Oban Camanachd, but the Mowi Premiership has taken a more familiar look as the Kings reclaimed top spot.

The Oban side had plenty possession in the first half but rarely troubled home keeper Rory McGregor whilst Kingussie had two shots on target and converted both through Savio Genini and Thomas Borthwick.

Lewis Cameron pulled a goal back early in the second half, but Alexander Michie’s penalty and a goal from substitute Eoin Baikie increased Kingussie’s lead. Daniel MacVicar countered in stoppage time.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “That was like a cup final for both teams, it was a game we both needed to win. The boys were superb, and I can’t fault anyone as I thought we were in total control throughout the whole game.

“We also managed to get Rory MacKeahan on after injury for the last half hour. He did really well and doesn’t appear to have suffered any adverse reaction so that’s promising with the Camanachd Cup final on Saturday.

“The only downer was Liam Borthwick getting hit on the hand near the end and we put it in ice afterwards. Liam’s been excellent at the back over the last few months but on speaking to him later in the evening, the hand seems fine.”

Lovat’s relegation is confirmed following their 4-0 defeat to Newtonmore who go second in the table on goal difference.

Matthew Sloss got in front of his marker to score the opener whilst Joe Coyle controlled and finished from Drew Macdonald’s cross from the right.

It was Matthew Sloss again following a ball over the top to make it 3-0 whilst Struan Ross turned home a Matthew Sloss cut-back from the left just 3 minutes from time.

More manager Peter Ross said: “We scored some good goals, and Tristan Ross was very good at the back for us, mopping up anything Lovat had to offer. He was our best defender.”

Kyles Athletic secured their top-flight status after winning 5-3 at Beauly.

Conor Ross, Louie MacLellan and Finlay Dunbar all scored for Beauly in the first half, but Roan MacVicar, Scott Macdonald, Ross Macrae and James Pringle gave Kyles a 4-3 interval lead. A second from Scott Macdonald completed the scoring.

Kyles manager Grant Profit, who came on as a substitute, said: “We looked very dangerous first half and played some really good shinty in the attacking third. That said, we also made it difficult for ourselves and invited too much pressure, giving Beauly an in with lapses in concentration.

“We started the second half nervously, but grew into it again and killed them off in the end. Jamie Forgrieve and Roddy Macdonald both played well, and I’m delighted for Scott Macdonald and Roan MacVicar getting their goals.

“We can start planning for next season now.”

Trophy day for Lochaber

Champions Lochaber raised the Mowi National Division trophy following their 3-0 victory at Glasgow Mid Argyll. Stuart Callison’s brace came before Shaun Nicolson’s third.

Bute remain in the promotion hunt but their match with Inveraray was called off due to an unplayable pitch.

Fort William lifted the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup following an epic 6-4 extra-time victory over Kinlochshiel at Blairbeg.

Shiel twice pulled back two-goal deficits but in the end, Graham Campbell and Lewis Morrison both scored twice for the Fort with Dan Nixon and Jack Kearney getting the others.

Fourteen-year-old Jay MacRae netted twice for Shiel, earning him the man of the match accolade, while Seumas Martin and Kieran Martin were also on target. Fort William skipper Mark Grant was presented with the trophy by Grant MacKintosh from sponsors HIS.

Oban Celtic lifted the Mowi South Division 1 trophy after drawing 2-2 with title challengers Lochside Rovers. Lennon Campbell and Kyle MacFarlane had Celtic two-up after just 11 minutes, but Matt Rippon and Lewis Buchanan restored parity.