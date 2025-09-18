Camanachd Cup final preview: Newtonmore and Kingussie ready for shinty’s showpiece

When Newtonmore and Kingussie meet in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final at the Bught Park, Inverness, respective captains Craig Ritchie and Thomas Borthwick can reflect on proud family histories in shinty’s most famous fixture.

Newtonmore skipper Craig Ritchie already has four winners’ medals to his name, two more than his father Michael Ritchie but neither are a match for Craig’s grandfather, the legendary David ‘Tarzan’ Ritchie, who has 12 successes from a period through the 60s, 70s and 80s when Newtonmore dominated the game.

Craig said: “My grandfather and Hugh Chisholm held the record for the most wins for a while.

“He’s doing well and he’ll be travelling to the final with my dad.”

David’s brother Rob Ritchie will lead the side out in front of a capacity crowd.

Newtonmore and Kingussie last met in the final in 2011, when Danny Macrae’s hat-trick helped More raise the trophy for the first time in 25 years, and it’s a day which made a huge impression on a young Craig Ritchie.

He said: “My dad was goalkeeper that day and I travelled up to Inverness on the team bus.

“It was great to see how everyone prepared for the game, and it was one of the best finals in recent years. I remember how everyone was in such good spirits ahead of the game and that’s something the current squad has too. We are very close, and we all look out for each other.

“Coming back to Newtonmore afterwards was incredible and I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many people outside the Balavil Hotel to welcome the team home.”

More manager Peter Ross has led the side to the final in his first year in charge and Craig added: “Peter lives and breathes shinty, there’s simply no one more committed to the game and he keeps it fresh for us.

“We’ve seen already this season how Kingussie punish any individual errors, so we have to be at our best.

“This will be the proudest moment of my shinty career and I think the fact the final’s a derby makes the whole occasion even more special. It would be great to bring the trophy home.”

Dunoon final sticks in the memory

Kingussie captain Thomas Borthwick has won “the Scottish” on three previous occasions and has a similar pedigree.

His father David Borthwick, who will lead the squad out on Saturday, has an incredible 14 successes, bettered only by former teammate Ally Dallas who has one more.

Uncles Stephen, Andrew, current manager Iain and Ali are multiple winners whilst grandfather Alto was part of Kingussie’s 1961 winning team.

Thomas also has fond memories of seeing family members play their part in previous wins. “The 2006 final at Dunoon sticks in the memory,” he said.

“We travelled on a ferry to get there, and the pitch seemed part of an amphitheatre but the thing I remember most is a Ronald Ross shot which hit Fort William keeper Scott McNeil full in the face.

“Kingussie won 4-2 and everyone came to meet the bus at The Cross when we returned to Kingussie before making for The Star Hotel.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick hopes to lead the side to a fourth consecutive win, his third in charge, and Thomas said: “Iain has a brilliant rapport with the players, he gets on well with them all. You can see how much Kingussie and the sport of shinty mean to him and that rubs off on the players.

“We’ll draw on the experience of the last couple of derby wins but it doesn’t mean anything in relation to the final and Newtonmore will think the same.

“The 2014 final is the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of, and it seems Saturday’s attendance will be even bigger.

“It would be amazing to win. I’ve won the trophy before but to do so as captain, when you have more responsibility, would be a huge honour.”

Liam ready to play through the pain

Kingussie defender Liam Borthwick looks set to play with a cracked knuckle. Manager Iain Borthwick said: “Liam can grip a stick so he should be fine. Alexander Michie seems ok after being hit on the back of the leg last week and Rory MacKeachan’s fit too.

“Robert Mabon hasn’t given up hope of being involved but I need to look at the bigger picture as any further stress to his knee could keep him out for much longer. I think maybe Skye away next month is a more realistic target.

“We just need to be ourselves as the boys have the experience of the big occasion.”

Newtonmore manager Peter Ross said: “Everyone’s fit, the boys are buzzing, and all our preparations are complete.

“There’s nothing more to do as the final will take care of itself. We won’t change our routine, and the boys know the importance of the game. It’s now in God’s hands and I hope the big man up above wears a blue and white top.”