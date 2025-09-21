Newtonmore edge Kingussie in Camanachd Cup final thanks to Ross County starlet Joe Coyle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Shinty

Newtonmore edge Kingussie in Camanachd Cup final thanks to Ross County starlet Joe Coyle

A combination of youth and experience helped More claim victory in an entertaining encounter.  

By Alasdair Bruce
The celebrations begin for Newtonmore after winning the Camanachd Cup. Newtonmore v Kingussie in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final, played at The Bught, Inverness.
The celebrations begin for Newtonmore after winning the Camanachd Cup. Newtonmore v Kingussie in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final, played at The Bught, Inverness.

Newtonmore manager Peter Ross saw his prayers answered as his side beat neighbours Kingussie 3-2 to win the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup for a record 35th time at the Bught Park, Inverness.

A combination of youth and experience helped More claim victory in an entertaining encounter.

An elated Ross got his tactics just right and said: “We had positional changes in mind ahead of our last meeting with Kingussie, but we didn’t want to show our hand as the Camanachd Cup’s the one we wanted.

“We had a plan, and the players carried it out brilliantly, they got everything right. I could praise them all individually, but I thought young Joe Coyle was immense.

“In fact our three teens, Joe, Matthew Sloss and Tristan Ross bossed the game and that can only be good for Newtonmore’s future.

“If you add the boys playing in the under-17s and the second team, then Newtonmore have a ton of talent.

“People ask what’s changed but we had six players missing for large spells last season whilst I’ve been luckier with injuries.

“Another factor is brothers Daniel and Matthew Sloss joining the club. If the Sloss boys didn’t sign then Newtonmore don’t win that cup, it’s as simple as that.

“I thought long and hard about taking the job on.

“The club means so much to me that I wondered if it would be too much, but everyone’s been so supportive.

“I hardly slept in the week leading up to the final, thinking of all the scenarios and worrying about leaving boys out but when I woke on Sunday morning, I felt amazing.

Joe Coyle (front) gets the third goal for Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson.

“Declan Brannan had another great game, and I hope Scotland head coach Alan MacRae saw his performance. I told Iain Robinson he’d score 30 goals this year and he’s nearly there.

“Kenny Ross made important saves but so did Rory McGregor. Kingussie were dignified afterwards, shaking all the players hands and that was appreciated.

“Everyone’s worked so hard, including those behind the scenes on the coaching side and on our committee but this is for the Newtonmore supporters.

“The lift they gave us when they cheered the players’ names as they were announced at the start was massive and they carried that on the whole game. I loved hearing that and the players fed off it.

“This means everything to our village and this cup belongs in Newtonmore.”

Newtonmore captain Craig Ritchie lifts the Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson. 

More rise to the occasion

After faltering to damaging defeats to Skye in both the league and MacTavish and being beaten by Kingussie in the Macaulay semis, Newtonmore were in danger of finishing what had looked like a promising season trophy-less.

Instead, they took the biggest prize of all, bashing the bookies in the process by defeating favourites Kingussie in a fascinating final.

Newtonmore’s 55-year-old keeper Kenny Ross may be in the twilight of his shinty career, but he defied Kingussie time and again in the first half and it was ‘More who got their noses in front at the interval courtesy of Iain Robinson’s 27th goal of the season.

The hard-working Declan Brannan won possession before Joe Coyle raced down the right. Coyle’s low cross to the far side found Iain Robinson and, with his back to goal, he turned Calum Grant and fired low across the keeper to break the deadlock.

It was Iain Robinson on target again five minutes after the restart. Matthew Sloss flicked the ball to Joe Coyle and although his strike from a central position was saved by Rory McGregor, and with the keeper coming off his line to try to clear, Robinson threaded the ball through the crowded goal area to make it 2-0.

The third goal proved crucial and if this was to be 16-year-old’s Joe Coyle’s swansong in a Newtonmore shirt after signing professional forms with Scottish Championship side Ross County, then he could hardly have signed off on a sweeter note.

Struan Ross sent the ball long and Coyle cut in from the right, by his marker, before slotting low into the net from inside the D.

A delighted winner of the Albert Smith Medal for player of the match, Iain Robinson of Newtonmore.

Ryan Borthwick came off the bench to counter twice, both from set-pieces, with his second deflecting off Craig Ritchie’s stick, but referee Iain Kennedy, who was in control throughout, sounded the final whistle soon after to spark emotional celebrations in the Newtonmore camp as they claimed “the Scottish” for the first time since 2019.

Two-goal Iain Robinson collected the Albert Smith medal as man of the match and skipper Craig Ritchie stepped forward to raise the trophy.

With 12 of his own Camanachd Cup winners medals, Newtonmore legend David ‘Tarzan’ Ritchie enjoyed watching his team lift another trophy. Newtonmore v Kingussie in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final, played at The Bught, Inverness

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick was magnanimous in defeat, saying: “Fair play to Newtonmore. They got their tactics right on the day although if the final had gone on for five minutes longer, I think we’d have taken it to extra-time.”

A magnificent day of shinty started with the national under-14 MacMaster Cup Final, in which Lovat beat Skye 2-0. Skipper Archie Bell and player of the match Dougal Strang both scored.

Conversation