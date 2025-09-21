Newtonmore edge Kingussie in Camanachd Cup final thanks to Ross County starlet Joe Coyle

Newtonmore manager Peter Ross saw his prayers answered as his side beat neighbours Kingussie 3-2 to win the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup for a record 35th time at the Bught Park, Inverness.

A combination of youth and experience helped More claim victory in an entertaining encounter.

An elated Ross got his tactics just right and said: “We had positional changes in mind ahead of our last meeting with Kingussie, but we didn’t want to show our hand as the Camanachd Cup’s the one we wanted.

“We had a plan, and the players carried it out brilliantly, they got everything right. I could praise them all individually, but I thought young Joe Coyle was immense.

“In fact our three teens, Joe, Matthew Sloss and Tristan Ross bossed the game and that can only be good for Newtonmore’s future.

“If you add the boys playing in the under-17s and the second team, then Newtonmore have a ton of talent.

“People ask what’s changed but we had six players missing for large spells last season whilst I’ve been luckier with injuries.

“Another factor is brothers Daniel and Matthew Sloss joining the club. If the Sloss boys didn’t sign then Newtonmore don’t win that cup, it’s as simple as that.

“I thought long and hard about taking the job on.

“The club means so much to me that I wondered if it would be too much, but everyone’s been so supportive.

“I hardly slept in the week leading up to the final, thinking of all the scenarios and worrying about leaving boys out but when I woke on Sunday morning, I felt amazing.

“Declan Brannan had another great game, and I hope Scotland head coach Alan MacRae saw his performance. I told Iain Robinson he’d score 30 goals this year and he’s nearly there.

“Kenny Ross made important saves but so did Rory McGregor. Kingussie were dignified afterwards, shaking all the players hands and that was appreciated.

“Everyone’s worked so hard, including those behind the scenes on the coaching side and on our committee but this is for the Newtonmore supporters.

“The lift they gave us when they cheered the players’ names as they were announced at the start was massive and they carried that on the whole game. I loved hearing that and the players fed off it.

“This means everything to our village and this cup belongs in Newtonmore.”

More rise to the occasion

After faltering to damaging defeats to Skye in both the league and MacTavish and being beaten by Kingussie in the Macaulay semis, Newtonmore were in danger of finishing what had looked like a promising season trophy-less.

Instead, they took the biggest prize of all, bashing the bookies in the process by defeating favourites Kingussie in a fascinating final.

Newtonmore’s 55-year-old keeper Kenny Ross may be in the twilight of his shinty career, but he defied Kingussie time and again in the first half and it was ‘More who got their noses in front at the interval courtesy of Iain Robinson’s 27th goal of the season.

The hard-working Declan Brannan won possession before Joe Coyle raced down the right. Coyle’s low cross to the far side found Iain Robinson and, with his back to goal, he turned Calum Grant and fired low across the keeper to break the deadlock.

It was Iain Robinson on target again five minutes after the restart. Matthew Sloss flicked the ball to Joe Coyle and although his strike from a central position was saved by Rory McGregor, and with the keeper coming off his line to try to clear, Robinson threaded the ball through the crowded goal area to make it 2-0.

The third goal proved crucial and if this was to be 16-year-old’s Joe Coyle’s swansong in a Newtonmore shirt after signing professional forms with Scottish Championship side Ross County, then he could hardly have signed off on a sweeter note.

Struan Ross sent the ball long and Coyle cut in from the right, by his marker, before slotting low into the net from inside the D.

Ryan Borthwick came off the bench to counter twice, both from set-pieces, with his second deflecting off Craig Ritchie’s stick, but referee Iain Kennedy, who was in control throughout, sounded the final whistle soon after to spark emotional celebrations in the Newtonmore camp as they claimed “the Scottish” for the first time since 2019.

Two-goal Iain Robinson collected the Albert Smith medal as man of the match and skipper Craig Ritchie stepped forward to raise the trophy.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick was magnanimous in defeat, saying: “Fair play to Newtonmore. They got their tactics right on the day although if the final had gone on for five minutes longer, I think we’d have taken it to extra-time.”

A magnificent day of shinty started with the national under-14 MacMaster Cup Final, in which Lovat beat Skye 2-0. Skipper Archie Bell and player of the match Dougal Strang both scored.