Shinty: Oban Camanachd looking to make most of home advantage as title race heats up

All four Mowi Premiership title contenders are in action this weekend but only Oban Camanachd have home advantage.

The Oban side are a point behind leaders Kingussie and want no slip-ups when Caberfeidh come calling.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan is intrigued by what lies ahead and he said: “We know we probably must win our final three matches to have a chance, and we’ve a tough run-in. I still think there will be twists and turns as anyone can beat anyone in this league.

“Ross Campbell and Scott Campbell are on holiday this week and there’s a doubt over Gregor Macdonald who has piping commitments.

“Evan MacLellan’s shoulder injury keeps him out although he’s a chance of making the final two games but only if he feels he’s ready. Andy Macdonald suffered a sore one at Kingussie, so he’s touch-and-go. We also need him for the final two games, so we won’t take any risks.

“Ross Macmillan and Craig Macmillan are both still suspended, but everyone else’s available.

“Caberfeidh have a much-respected manager in Garry Reid, and players who can score goals, so they’re a real threat.”

Caberfeidh boss Garry Reid said: “It’s our last game of the season, but unfortunately, we’re a few players short.

“Blair Morrison, Ryan Symonds and Callum MacKinnon are missing whilst Connor MacGregor’s very doubtful.

“I’m also keen to allow the second team players on the fringe of the senior squad to go with the seconds and pick up their North Division 2 winners medals at Lochaber. Ben Macdonald and Ruaridh MacKinnon come back into the squad though.”

Kings look for positive response

League leaders Kingussie are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of last week’s Camanachd Cup final defeat to Newtonmore when they visit Lovat.

Roddy Young misses out after suffering a knee injury in the final and with Robert Mabon already sidelined, Thomas Borthwick, Savio Genini and Lee Bain are also unavailable.

Manager Iain Borthwick misses the game as he’s on holiday and with Ryan Borthwick also absent, Ronald Ross takes charge of the side.

Fort William are only two points off the top, but they have a game in hand. and they play Skye Camanachd in Portree.

Skye defender James Morrison is suspended whilst keeper Ryan Morrison’s unavailable. Captain Lewis Clark should return for the Fort who have only played twice since mid-July.

Camanachd Cup winners Newtonmore spent time this week showing the trophy at both the local primary school and at their weekly youth training sessions.

Ahead of their trip to Kyles Athletic, More manager Peter Ross said: “The players have been taking the cup to local youngsters and that can inspire another generation of shinty players.

“We’re still in the title race arithmetically, but it’s a bit of a long shot now. I’ve a couple of doubts for Saturday but Daniel Sloss definitely misses out as he’s working.”

Kyles Athletic boss Grant Profit added: “Ethan Kerr and Dunkie Kerr are available again, but Somhairle Thomson’s is unavailable as he’s away through his work.”

GMA need to win

Glasgow Mid Argyll must beat Glenurquhart to keep their Mowi National Division promotion hopes alive.

The side are in a three-way promotion battle and manager Alan MacRae said: “This is a ‘must-win’ game. We’ll need to win by four to overtake Col Glen in second place, however all our concentration is on getting the victory first and foremost.

“There’s a distinct possibility the three teams will finish on same points meaning it will come down to goal difference, so I think Bute are favourites.

“We’ll be missing Arran Byrne and Scott Craig (holidays) but Logan Adam should be back in contention.”

Strathglass miss the suspended Andrew Paterson for Inveraray’s visit.

The East and West Women’s Camanachd Association representative squads meet at Mossfield, Oban on Sunday. The East squad have a strong pool, largely made up of players from Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup winners Badenoch and runners-up Lochaber.