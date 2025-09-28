Shinty: Fort William’s title hopes dented as Jordan Murchison returns in style for Skye

Jordan Murchison made a fairytale return to the Skye first team to score the goal which consigned Mowi Premiership title hopefuls Fort William to a damaging 2-0 defeat in Portree.

The Skye talisman suffered a serious eye injury playing with the second team in early June and has only managed a couple of reserve appearances since.

He said: “The win’s always the most important thing but getting a goal as a forward is important too and it was an unselfish pass from Neil MacVicar to set it up.”

Murchison is now playing with a helmet, and he added: “It’s been an adjustment. I’m still getting used to the eye and the helmet.

“I don’t enjoy wearing a helmet but it’s important that I do so and maybe it’s becoming a bit of a good luck charm.”

The Islanders led just after the hour when Ruaraidh MacLeod’s shot was saved by Paul MacKay, but the ball wasn’t properly cleared and came back out to Ruaraidh MacLeod who fired inside the keeper’s right-hand post.

Skye, who had already dented Newtonmore’s title charge, added Fort William to the list on 88 minutes when Martin Pringle’s hit-in from the right was played across goal by Archie Millar. Neil MacVicar could have shot but spotted Jordan Murchison in a better position and Murchison blasted high into the net.

Praise for the Skye players

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod added: “The boys have to take all the credit for that win.

“It’s looked as if we’d finish fifth for a while now, but boys haven’t given up and they’ve not downed tools. Shinty is right at the top of their priority list and they’ve kept going.”

With manager Iain Borthwick on holiday, former Scotland head coach Ronald Ross led league leaders Kingussie to a 4-0 win at Lovat.

Ross was without Thomas Borthwick, Lee Bain, Savio Genini, Ryan Borthwick and injured pair Robert Mabon and Roddy Young.

Lovat were also missing a host of players and fell behind when Dylan Borthwick drifted a shot from distance high into the goal.

Toby Thain forced the second home from close range before Dylan Borthwick twice finished from Ruaridh Anderson corners to complete his hat-trick.

Stand-in boss Ronald Ross said: “We responded in the right manner following last week’s disappointing result. Balgate’s a difficult venue, but I thought we were solid throughout.

“We were good defensively, so much so that I think Rory McGregor only had one save all day. Alexander Michie at centre, and Cameron Bremner at wing centre were excellent. Dylan Borthwick looked sharp and took his goals well.

“It was also good to see Toby Thain, a very promising under-17 player, play the full 90 minutes and get on the scoresheet.”

Comfortable wins for Oban and More

Oban Camanachd remain in the title hunt as Daniel Maccuish, Lewis Cameron, Daniel Cameron, Malcolm Clark and Daniel MacVicar earned a 5-0 win over Caberfeidh.

Newtonmore showed no hangover from last week’s Camanachd Cup victory as they won 6-0 at Kyles Athletic.

Iain Robinson took his tally to 31 goals this season with an eight-minute hat-trick, one a penalty. Struan Ross and Euan Dingwall also netted as did James Coyle, younger brother of Joe Coyle who has signed a professional contract with Ross County Football Club.

Glasgow Mid Argyll are out of the Mowi National Division promotion race after drawing 3-3 with Glenurquhart. Craig Anderson scored twice for GMA with Calum Morrison getting the other. Alastair MacLean’s doubled counted for the Glen as did Neale Reid’s strike. Glen’s Fergus Robertson was sent off on 80 minutes.

It was a final match in charge for Alan MacRae, as the Scotland head coach has decided to step down from his role as GMA manager.

Ross Montgomery was saint and sinner, scoring twice before being sent off five minutes from time for two bookings as Inveraray won 4-2 at Strathglass. Ruaraidh Graham and Coll Mackay also netted with Penri Jones replying twice for the hosts.