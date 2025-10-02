Shinty: Peter Ross hails ‘the Henrik Larsson of Newtonmore’

The top four sides in the Mowi Premiership clash with the season’s finishing line in sight.

Newtonmore complete their season against Oban Camanachd, who have two to play, at The Eilan.

More manager Peter Ross set forward Iain Robinson a 30-goal target at the beginning of the season, and he was full of praise for his hit-man whose hat-trick against Kyles last weekend took him to the 31-goal mark.

Ross said: “Robbo has been brilliant this season. He’s the Henrik Larsson of Newtonmore and that’s the biggest compliment I can pay him. His target is now 40 goals for next season.”

Peter Ross dismisses the notion that victory for his side would help neighbours Kingussie’s title chances.

He said: “We’re still in there fighting for the league in our own right.

“It’s all about progression and we want to build a winning mentality at the club.

“We’ve Rory Kennedy back and we’ll have a full squad for Saturday other than Joe Coyle but we’ve no complaints about that as Joe’s a footballer now and Ross County have been brilliant about letting him play for us this year.”

Cairo-practor calls for Oban quartet

Oban Camanachd’s squad will be stretched as assistant manager Iain MacMillan explained: “It’s the beginning of the school holidays in Argyll and we’re missing Daniel Madej, Garry Lord, Lorne Dickie and Malcolm Clark as their families are part of a group who are going holidaying in Egypt.

“We’ve known about it for a while, so we’ve plans in place.

“That’s why manager Daniel Cameron played last week, and he’ll also be involved in our final two games whilst Logan Black and Calum MacMillan will also be part of the squad. Ross Macmillan is free of his four-game ban and brothers Ross Campbell and Scott Campbell are back too.”

Kingussie visit Fort William with a one-point advantage at the summit but it looks as if they’ll be without Roddy Young for their final two games.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “Rod had an MRI scan on Tuesday and is awaiting the results.

“Robert Mabon’s still out but his leg’s improving while Ryan Borthwick’s still unavailable. We have Thomas Borthwick and Lee Bain back though.”

Fort co-manager Alan Knox added: “Calum Shepherd and Alexander MacMillan return so we’re at full strength, which is great, but the weather forecast is a worry.”

Kyles Athletic’s Will Cowie makes his comeback from a serious hamstring injury against former club Skye in Portree. Cowie hasn’t played since mid-June and his return is a boost for manager Grant Profit who is without Dunky Kerr, Ethan Kerr, Roan MacVicar and Luke Thornton.

Keeper Ryan Morrison and defender James Morrison both return for Skye but Neil MacVicar’s unavailable.

Bute and Inveraray meet at the Meadows in the final Mowi National Division match of the season. A Bute victory means the Islanders would pip Col Glen to promotion to the Mowi Premiership, but any other result would see Col Glen play in shinty’s top-flight for the first time next season.

All to play for in Premier League

The WCA Mowi Premier League comes to a conclusion on Sunday when Badenoch and Lochaber, who finished the season level on points at the top of the table, meet in a championship play-off at Beauly’s Braeview Park.

Badenoch’s Jeanette McGregor said: “We know from past encounters that it’s going to be a tough, physical battle. Lochaber have a strong defensive unit and have proven to be dangerous when they break forward. We’re going to have to be on it from the first whistle to take anything from the game.”

Lochaber manager Andy Macdonald said: “Badenoch’s four forwards impress me; Zoe Reid, Hope Borthwick, Kirsty Deans and especially Megan Ralph who is a very good player.

“We can go into the game with confidence as we’ve beaten Badenoch in three of the previous four occasions we’ve met during the last 12-months, and we don’t always get the credit we deserve for that.”

Throw up at Beauly is at 1.30pm.