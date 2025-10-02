Shinty: Peter Ross hails ‘the Henrik Larsson of Newtonmore’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Peter Ross hails ‘the Henrik Larsson of Newtonmore’

Newtonmore talisman Iain Robinson has notched 31 goals this season.

By Alasdair Bruce
Iain Robinson gets the third goal for Newtonmore against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
The top four sides in the Mowi Premiership clash with the season’s finishing line in sight.

Newtonmore complete their season against Oban Camanachd, who have two to play, at The Eilan.

More manager Peter Ross set forward Iain Robinson a 30-goal target at the beginning of the season, and he was full of praise for his hit-man whose hat-trick against Kyles last weekend took him to the 31-goal mark.

Ross said: “Robbo has been brilliant this season. He’s the Henrik Larsson of Newtonmore and that’s the biggest compliment I can pay him. His target is now 40 goals for next season.”

Iain Robinson scores the first of his two goals to put Newtonmore back in the lead against Oban Camanachd in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Peter Ross dismisses the notion that victory for his side would help neighbours Kingussie’s title chances.

He said: “We’re still in there fighting for the league in our own right.

“It’s all about progression and we want to build a winning mentality at the club.

“We’ve Rory Kennedy back and we’ll have a full squad for Saturday other than Joe Coyle but we’ve no complaints about that as Joe’s a footballer now and Ross County have been brilliant about letting him play for us this year.”

Cairo-practor calls for Oban quartet

Oban Camanachd’s squad will be stretched as assistant manager Iain MacMillan explained: “It’s the beginning of the school holidays in Argyll and we’re missing Daniel Madej, Garry Lord, Lorne Dickie and Malcolm Clark as their families are part of a group who are going holidaying in Egypt.

“We’ve known about it for a while, so we’ve plans in place.

“That’s why manager Daniel Cameron played last week, and he’ll also be involved in our final two games whilst Logan Black and Calum MacMillan will also be part of the squad. Ross Macmillan is free of his four-game ban and brothers Ross Campbell and Scott Campbell are back too.”

Kingussie visit Fort William with a one-point advantage at the summit but it looks as if they’ll be without Roddy Young for their final two games.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “Rod had an MRI scan on Tuesday and is awaiting the results.

“Robert Mabon’s still out but his leg’s improving while Ryan Borthwick’s still unavailable. We have Thomas Borthwick and Lee Bain back though.”

Fort co-manager Alan Knox added: “Calum Shepherd and Alexander MacMillan return so we’re at full strength, which is great, but the weather forecast is a worry.”

Kyles Athletic’s Will Cowie makes his comeback from a serious hamstring injury against former club Skye in Portree. Cowie hasn’t played since mid-June and his return is a boost for manager Grant Profit who is without Dunky Kerr, Ethan Kerr, Roan MacVicar and Luke Thornton.

Keeper Ryan Morrison and defender James Morrison both return for Skye but Neil MacVicar’s unavailable.

Bute and Inveraray meet at the Meadows in the final Mowi National Division match of the season. A Bute victory means the Islanders would pip Col Glen to promotion to the Mowi Premiership, but any other result would see Col Glen play in shinty’s top-flight for the first time next season.

All to play for in Premier League

The WCA Mowi Premier League comes to a conclusion on Sunday when Badenoch and Lochaber, who finished the season level on points at the top of the table, meet in a championship play-off at Beauly’s Braeview Park.

Badenoch’s Jeanette McGregor said: “We know from past encounters that it’s going to be a tough, physical battle. Lochaber have a strong defensive unit and have proven to be dangerous when they break forward. We’re going to have to be on it from the first whistle to take anything from the game.”

Lochaber manager Andy Macdonald said: “Badenoch’s four forwards impress me; Zoe Reid, Hope Borthwick, Kirsty Deans and especially Megan Ralph who is a very good player.

“We can go into the game with confidence as we’ve beaten Badenoch in three of the previous four occasions we’ve met during the last 12-months, and we don’t always get the credit we deserve for that.”

Throw up at Beauly is at 1.30pm.

