Shinty: Decision time for Scotland manager ahead of international

New Scotland manager Alan MacRae has decisions to make ahead of naming his final squad for this year’s Mowi shinty-hurling international against Ireland at the Bught Park, Inverness on October 25.

These decisions include in goals where Stuart MacDonald has been a permanent fixture for the Scots over recent years before taking a step back from playing for club side Lovat.

Alan MacRae said: “Kingussie’s Rory McGregor and Oban Camanachd’s Cammy Sutherland took part in our first trial session, and I’m lucky as both are excellent keepers.

“It’s going to be a difficult decision to choose one of them as they have different attributes and, to be honest, I’d be happy with either of them. In the end, it will be down to small margins as to who is selected.

“It’s the same with the back line as Finlay MacRae and Robert Mabon, who both played in the full back positions last year, miss out through injury.

“That said, I’m delighted that Rory Kennedy is available again this year and I have good options over who else to choose.”

The weekend training plans were disrupted by Storm Amy as MacRae explains: “The weather made travelling difficult and we had a shinty-hurling match arranged with a local hurling club, but our opponents had to pull out through other commitments.

“We had over 30 players at our first session, and I was delighted with how they all performed.

“I’ll now whittle the numbers down to a ‘long squad’ of 25 players for this weekend’s session and then refine that to a final pool of 20 players for the international itself and there are difficult decisions to make.”

There will be a changing of the guard this year with several more experienced players absent for various reasons.

MacRae added: “There is still a group of core players who have been over the course before and I’m excited about what the new faces can bring to the international.

“I caught up with Ireland co-manager Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton at the international launch and, ironically, it seems we both played for London Camanachd back in the day.

“We had a good team back then but whenever we were short of players, we pulled in one or two guys from a local hurling club and Terence remembered being involved.”

It’s believed that this will be a third and final year in charge for the Irish management team of McNaughton and Michael Kavanagh who have won their previous two cross-codes contests and Alan MacRae added: “Make no mistake about it, they are determined to make it three-in-a-row.”

Alan MacRae will be assisted by Iain McDonald from Bute with David Mcvey as fitness coach, Iain Morrison as goalkeeping coach and Lorna Forsyth as Physio.

The international will be preceded by the shinty-camogie clash between the Scotland and Ireland women’s teams.

Title race put on hold

The effects of Storm Amy paused the Mowi Premiership title race for a week.

The four contenders were due to clash but leaders Kingussie were left idle when their trip to Fort William was called off due to an unplayable pitch.

Fort William still have three matches remaining and with the shinty-hurling international taking place later this month, their fixture with Kingussie has been rescheduled for Saturday 1 November 2025.

Newtonmore’s meeting with Oban Camanachd at the Eilan was called off due to travel difficulties.

Kyles Athletic were spared attempting the long journey north to Skye when the Islanders’ field failed a Friday afternoon inspection.

Bute and Inveraray will try again this weekend to complete the Mowi National Division programme. Bute need to win to pip Col Glen to promotion to shinty’s topflight.

The WCA Mowi Premier League championship play-off match between Badenoch and Lochaber was also postponed.

Meanwhile, nominations are now open for the 2025 Mowi Awards and shinty supporters can pick their favourites from a range of categories. Nominations can be made at the Camanachd Association website.