Shinty: Oban Camanachd and Fort William hope Skye can do them a favour

While title hopefuls Oban Camanachd and Fort Willam will have their full attention on Saturday’s Mowi Premiership meeting at Mossfield, their supporters could be forgiven for having one eye on the goings on in Portree where Skye Camanachd host league leaders Kingussie.

It’s the penultimate games of the season for both Oban Camanachd and Kingussie and while the Kings hold a one-point lead, they face a Skye side who have already damaged Newtonmore and Fort William’s title chances.

Oban Camanachd boss Daniel Cameron is on holiday, so assistant manager Iain MacMillan takes charge of the side.

He said: “We’ll keep our minds on our game but I’m sure our supporters will be keeping an eye on events in Portree.

“Skye away is one of the most difficult fixtures of the season and we probably see that match as our best chance of Kingussie dropping two points, but we can’t influence that, so we just have to do our own job and see what unfolds in Portree.

“In an ideal world, we’re hoping to win our game and for Skye to get a result, so we have it in our own hands when we go to Newtonmore. That would be an epic end to the season.

“We’re still without Daniel Madej, Garry Lord, Malcolm Clark and Lorne Dickie but Ross Macmillan’s back. We need to win but it will be tough as Fort William have had a great season, and they’ll want to finish it well. They’ll definitely look to take something from the game so it’s up to us to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Fort William also need the points for their title bid and co-manager Alan Knox said: “We’re without Hamish Shaw but Calum Shepherd and Alexander MacMillan return. We’ve only played twice over the last nine weeks and that’s frustrating when you’re in a title race.”

Skye looking to make it tough for Kings

In Portree, Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “We ran Kingussie close here in the Camanachd Cup earlier in the season when they won 2-1 and although they beat us in the league at The Dell, we learned a lot from that game.

“Neil MacVicar returns and James Morrison’s free of suspension, so I’ve choices to make. Jordan Murchison felt his knee sore after the Fort William game and given he’s been out for so long, it’s not surprising that he’d feel a niggle or two especially with the heavy pitches. It’s just not worth risking any longer-term damage as Jordan can be a big player for us next season.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Last week’s postponement against Fort William was a bit of a pain as it’s been a long season for the boys and that’s it now stretching into November before the Fort William fixture is played. I just hope the weather’s good on Skye this week to get another game out way.

“We’re in a good place squad-wise, with just Robert Mabon, Roddy Young and Savio Genini missing again.”

Whatever the weekend results, and with Newtonmore still in contention, this exciting title race will continue to the final games of the season.

After last week’s postponement, Bute and Inveraray will try again in the Mowi National Division. Bute need to win to pip Col Glen on goal difference and win promotion to shinty’s topflight next season. Inveraray’s Ross Montgomery starts a three-match ban which will carry forward into next season.

The rescheduled WCA Mowi Premier League play-off match between Badenoch and Lochaber, who finished the season level on points at the top of the table, takes place at Beauly’s Braeview Park on Sunday. Throw up is at 1.30pm.

The 2025 Royal National Mòd in Lochaber is under way and both Mòd Cup clashes take place in Fort William.

Ballachulish and Ardnamurchan contest the Aviemore Trophy at An Aird and that follows the women’s contest for the LearnGaelic Trophy between Lochaber B and Kilmallie at the adjacent Fraser’s Field.