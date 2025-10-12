Shinty: Kingussie held by Skye but title rivals Oban Camanachd and Fort William unable to take advantage

Skye Camanachd again proved a thorn in the side of the Mowi Premiership title chasers, but with just one match remaining, Kingussie’s point from their 1-1 draw in Portree could yet prove crucial.

John Gillies, Ryan Harrison and William MacKinnon were warriors in the Skye defence whilst Kingussie’s Alexander Michie dominated the midfield before later moving back into defence. Defender Calum Grant also starred for the Kings.

Kingussie struck on 71 minutes when Cameron Bremner’s ball from the right of midfield broke for substitute Lee Bain who fired home.

However, with 10 minutes remaining, William MacKinnon sent the ball down the right and Ruaraidh MacLeod found substitute Iain MacLellan who, with his first touch, teed up Ross Gordon and he finished with a powerful drive.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “I thought defensively we were incredible, and we’re doing the right thing all the time now and very rarely at the back do you see any mistakes creeping in which shows maturity.

“The grass was a bit on the long side, but it was the same for both teams. We have players who can play shinty and tear it up but can also be in your face, adapting to all conditions.

“We’ve played Newtonmore, Fort William and Kingussie in our last three game and got two wins and a draw so the players have a lot to think about in terms of what they could achieve.”

Kingussie counterpart Iain Borthwick said: “It wasn’t just the rain, but it got muddy and slippery pretty quickly so trying to play our usual shinty was impossible. Skye are a physical side and you have to stand up and be strong.

“Even going ahead when we did, I didn’t feel it was over as Skye kept breaking. We got a point and we’re happy with that and it could prove vital as it’s still in our hands. It’s now down to us in the last game of the season at Fort William.”

Title rivals Oban Camanachd and Fort William were unable to take advantage of Kingussie’s dropped point as they drew 2-2 at Mossfield. Ewen Campbell twice had Fort William ahead, but Daniel MacVicar and Ross Campbell kept the Oban side in it.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “It’s a result neither team wanted, and both pushed for a winner, making it a great game.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Fort William keeper Paul MacKay who made some great saves. I still think it’s Kingussie’s league to lose but we’re still in their fighting,”

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “We started strongly but let Oban back in it. Our Archie MacKinnon and Ewen Campbell were outstanding.

“It’s very difficult for us to win the league now but the players have had a tremendous season. As a newly promoted team, we’ve been to Mossfield, The Dell and The Eilan this season and not been defeated.”

Bute blew the chance to win promotion to the Mowi Premiership, losing 2-1 to Inveraray at Rothesay.

The islanders hadn’t played for six weeks and fell behind early in the second half to Ben Cameron and then Fraser Watt’s penalty.

Bute were dealt a blow when Marcus Planck was sent off and although Scott Harvey halved the deficit with another penalty on 75 minutes, he too was red-carded 10 minutes after.

The result means Col Glen are promoted to shinty’s top-flight, a magnificent achievement for the single team club who only reformed 20 years ago after a period in abeyance and won Mowi South Division 2 just 10 years ago.

Pat Maclean, Dougie Rankin and Ross Maclean scored as Ballachulish beat Ardnamurchan 3-2 to win the Mod’s Aviemore Trophy. Josh Beckett and Michael Doherty replied.

Lochaber B lifted the LearnGaelic Trophy, defeating Kilmallie 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw. Liv Berardelli and Ely Paterson netted for Lochaber with Aisling Flavin and Maisie Ewing countering.