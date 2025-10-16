Shinty: Mowi Premiership title ‘Kingussie’s to lose’ – but rival boss thinks 2025 season has shown how league can be sport’s most-prestigious prize

As the Mowi Premiership title race nears conclusion, all the other title-contenders can do this weekend is set leaders Kingussie a points target to beat when they complete their season at Fort William on Saturday, November 1.

Kings, who are idle this week, currently lead Oban Camanachd by a point with Newtonmore two points adrift, but with a healthier goal difference.

Fort William trail the Kings by four points, but still have two games remaining (although their goal difference is less favourable).

Newtonmore and Oban Camanachd complete their season at The Eilan.

More manager Peter Ross is on holiday, so Michael Russell and Glen Tonkin lead the side.

Ross said: “Michael and Glen have been great additions to the coaching team, and their involvement gives the boys a boost.

“Conor Jones is suspended, and Tristan Ross and Drew MacDonald need fitness tests. Xander Ross, Rasmus Cheyne and Jacob Bain are added to the squad.”

Oban stronger – but it’s ‘Kingussie’s title to lose’

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “The draw with Fort William last week damaged our chances, but we’ll not feel sorry for ourselves as only a win will do for ourselves and Newtonmore.”

MacMillan, who led the squad last weekend when boss Daniel Cameron was on holiday, added: “We’ve pretty much an unchanged squad, plus Daniel Cameron returns, and he’ll play some part in the game.

“It’s good to have Daniel back as I don’t fancy leading the team every week – it’s a stressful job and it’s sometimes hard to keep your train of thought when you’re so invested in the game.

“Lorne Dickie returns, too, but, overall, I still think it’s Kingussie’s title to lose.

‘Title race like this every season would establish Premiership as main event over Camanachd Cup’

“One of the most important things to take from this season is the Premiership has been contested all the way to the final game.

“For far too long now, it’s been pretty much won by mid-summer.

“The Premiership will be 30 years old next season and there’s a responsibility on everyone in shinty, the clubs and the Camanachd Association, to try to have the Premiership more established as the main event.

“From the outside looking in, everyone still bangs on about the Camanachd Cup, and fair enough, it has the history and prestige but hopefully, if we could get a title race like this every season, the Premiership would be up there with the Camanachd Cup in the years to come.

“It’s certainly been good to be part of it this year – and it’s not over yet.”

Kinlochshiel back after SIX weeks off

Kinlochshiel host Fort William at Rèaraig.

Shiel haven’t played since their loss to Caberfeidh six weeks ago,and manager Willie MacRae said: “It’s been a long break and we’re now down to training once a week as we see out the season.

“We’re without David Falconer, but everyone else is available, which is great – that includes defender WD MacRae who has been working in the south of England, although he’s unlikely to start as he hasn’t played for a while.”

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “We’re without a few including keeper Paul MacKay, Hamish Shaw, Ali MacRae, Archie MacKinnon and Cam Stephen, while Jack Fraser won’t play until next season as he needs another operation on his injured hand.

“I’m not sure who we’ll call up as our second team will be presented with the league trophy on Saturday.

“It’s very difficult to win the league after last week’s draw at Oban, but our players have had a tremendous season, and we’re immensely proud of them all.

“As a newly-promoted team, we’ve been to Mossfield, The Dell and The Eilan this season and not been defeated, so there’s plenty to take from that.”

Beauly, relegated from the Mowi Premiership, have moved quickly to install Jamie “Stork” MacLennan and Steven “Beaver” MacKenzie as their new first team co-managers, replacing previous joint-managers Gregor Maccormick and Niall MacLennan, who gave notice that they would step down at the end of the season.