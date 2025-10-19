Iain Robinson hits hat-trick as Newtomore go top of the Premiership

Newtonmore manager Peter Ross hailed hat-trick hero Iain Robinson as his side went top of the Mowi Premiership after beating fellow title challengers Oban Camanachd 3-1 at The Eilan.

Ross followed proceedings from a holiday abroad and was thrilled to hear of Robinson’s display.

He said: “That’s Iain up to 34 goals this season so he’s the top scorer and, for me, he should be named national player of the year this season.

“Kingussie’s Roddy Young was player of the year when he was top scorer a couple of years ago and I think Iain’s a better player technically than Roddy.”

The most competitive title race in decades will now be decided on the very last day of the season with Robinson’s treble a timely reminder to Scotland boss Alan MacRae that he’s the man to lead the line against the Irish in Saturday’s shinty-hurling international.

Ross Macmillan countered for Oban Camanachd early in the second half and the visitor’s cause wasn’t helped when defender Louie MacFarlane was dismissed after being shown a second yellow card by referee Jamie MacPherson a minute before the half-hour mark.

Coaches thrilled with team effort

Coaches Michael Russell and Glen Tonkin took charge of Newtonmore and, after completing their fixtures, they now lead Kingussie at the top of the table on goal difference.

Russell said: “We were five players short but challenged the boys beforehand as these are the types of games you need to win to be champions.

“We brought on 16-year-old Jacob Bain at wing forward at half-time and he was terrific. He’s lightning-quick and another who proves that the future is bright at Newtonmore.

“We’ve set Kingussie a target, we couldn’t do anything else, but whatever happens, we’ve won the Camanachd Cup and that’s the one everyone wants.

“There’s a great feeling about the club and we’re already raring to go for next season.”

Title blow for Fort William

Fort William dropped out of the title race following their 1-1 draw at Kinlochshiel, although their goal difference ahead of the game had made them outsiders.

Ali Nixon’s 22-yard shot on the turn beat stand-in keeper Mark Fraser to put ‘Shiel ahead but Ewen Campbell continued his good form with a leveller just before the hour.

‘Shiel keeper Josh Grant saved two penalties, one in each half.

Referee John Angus Gillies correctly pointed to the spot when Lachie Shaw was shoved inside the D, but Grant saved with his feet to deny Shaw.

Then, Lachie Shaw was ‘hacked’ as he looked sure to score and this time Victor Smith took responsibility, but Grant made a great save with his foot, by his left-hand post.

Fort William co-manager Neil Robertson spoke straight after the final whistle.

He said: “We’ve won the last twice we’ve been here this season but created twice as many chances in the first half today than we did in both these games combined.

“We were six players short and young Gordon Stephenson came into the side, and I thought he was brilliant, the man of the match.

“He could easily have stayed behind with our second team for their trophy presentation, so we really appreciate his commitment.”

The day’s events leave Newtonmore top the table on goal difference, so Kingussie need just one point from the Mowi Premiership’s final game at Fort William on November 1 to claim a fifth successive top-flight title.

Break for international duty

Before the Premiership is decided, Scotland and Ireland resume rivalries in Saturday’s annual shinty-hurling international at the Bught Park, Inverness.

Scotland boss Alan MacRae has included seven new caps with places for Innes Blackhall (Kilmallie), Calum Shepherd (Fort William), Archie MacRae (Kinlochshiel), Skye Camanachd pair Ryan Harrison and William MacKinnon and Kingussie duo Rory McGregor and Calum Grant.

Alan MacRae said: “I’m really happy with our squad and we’ll play to our strengths.

“We have goals in the team and in Iain Robinson, we’ve a player who is on form and having a great season.”

The international is preceded by the women’s cross-codes clash between the countries.