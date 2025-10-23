Shinty: Blair Morrison proud to lead Scotland in international against Ireland this weekend

Blair Morrison will captain Scotland in Saturday’s Mowi shinty-hurling international against Ireland at The Bught Park, Inverness.

The popular Caberfeidh defender has numerous admirers in the game and was Mowi national player of the year in 2024.

He said: “Manager Alan MacRae took me aside just before training on Sunday and asked me to be captain in front of his coaching team.

“It was a surprise as there are so many good leaders in the squad, including a several Camanachd Cup winners, but it’s a great honour and just a great moment to be asked.”

Morrison was presented with the captain’s kilt pin on behalf of Donald Campbell.

The kilt pin, which is in Donald’s memory, was presented by his son Michael at Bught Park.

Morrison brings a wealth of experience having represented the Scots five times at under-21 level, including as captain, whilst this is his fifth senior cap.

He added: “Interest in the international has really picked up over the last couple of years and that’s the way you want it to be.

“Our squad’s versatile and that’s needed as the game moves so fast. I remember being in the half back line last year and, moments later, I was 20 yards from their goal.”

Alan MacRae said: “Blair’s one of the game’s top players and has proved equally effective for Caberfeidh in defence or attack.

“He’s been around the international scene for years and deserves this honour.”

Irish have named a strong squad for trip to the Highlands

Ireland co-managers Terence McNaughton and Michael Kavanagh are in their third and final year in charge and have named a strong squad as they bid to extend their two-game winning run.

Limerick’s Dan Morrissey, a five-time All-Ireland winner, captains the side and is joined by county teammate Shane O’Brien.

There are also places for Tipperary trio Eoghan Connolly, Darragh McCarthy and Alan Tynan, Galway’s Cianan Fahy and Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy who is one of hurling’s top goalkeepers.

Alan MacRae added: “There’s no doubt we’ll face players from the top of the top tier in hurling and it’s exciting to see them involved.

“Ireland are used to keeping the single points ticking over but we’ll go for goals, that’s our game and we won’t hold back.

“We’ve goals in the team as Ian Robinson’s on fire just now, Ruaridh Anderson has incredible work rate and he’s also a goal threat and Daniel MacVicar’s a mainstay at Oban Camanachd and he makes things happen.

“We also have athleticism with the likes of Innes Blackhall, William MacKinnon and Zander Michie.

“I had Innes in the under-21and he might play out-with the Premiership, but he could play for any team. He’s hardy and a clever player.

“William MacKinnon will run all day and cover the ground whilst Zander Michie looks back to his best after injury.

“I hope it’s a good spectacle and it would be great to get a result.”

Throw-in is at 2.10pm, and Willie MacDonald is referee. The match will be broadcast live on BBC ALBA.

Lochaber’s Mairi Duncan to lead women’s team

Scotland also meet Ireland in a shinty-camogie clash. Scotland manager Ross Brown named Lochaber’s Mairi Duncan as captain.

He said: “Mairi started with Ardnamurchan and she’s a Rolls Royce of a player. She can play anywhere and although she’ll likely start in the half back line, she’s also more than capable of playing up front, scoring points and scoring goals.

“We’ll use her wisely depending on how the game’s going. Badenoch’s Rona Stewart is vice-captain.

“Lochaber’s Hannah Macdonald is the youngest player in the squad, and I told her she can have 15 years ahead playing for Scotland if she wants it.

“She’s had a great season and is a hardy player in midfield.

“Skye duo Caitlin Maclean and Christina Macdonald have experience with this international and the Gaelic games.

“Caitlin’s one of the best players in the game and is so versatile whilst Christina will be in the full back line where she was outstanding in the recent East v West match.”

Throw-in is at noon, and Calum Girvan is referee. The match will be streamed live on the Camanachd Association’s YouTube site.