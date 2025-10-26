Scotland manager proud of his players after pushing Ireland all the way in shinty-hurling international

“We were so close, it was just there for us, but we couldn’t quite get it over the line.”

That was Scotland manager Alan MacRae’s immediate assessment just after the final whistle had sounded to confirm Ireland’s 12-10 victory to take the Mowi Quaich following the shinty-hurling international in Inverness.

First Minister John Swinney took a seat in the newly refurbished Bught Park Stand as Robert Robertson’s rousing rendition of Flower of Scotland echoed around the ground.

The Scots, playing their first international on home soil since 2018, stood focused as they prepared to put their pre-match plan into practice.

Alan MacRae said: “We set out to be very physical and quick from the start and it worked.

“We selected the starting side with this in mind and that’s why excellent man-markers like Daniel Sloss, Duncan Matheson and Calum Grant were left on the bench.

“They always had a role to play, coming on to do their jobs and of course they sheer energy required for this fixture means you can’t just field the same team throughout.”

A thundering Danny Kelly challenge typified the mood but there was skill on show too as Ruaridh Anderson’s early brace and Zander Michie’s point gave Scotland a 7-0 lead that was ‘made in Kingussie’.

And it could have been more as Iain Robinson went close and Lachie Shaw passed up a chance before a bewildered Ireland realised what day it was.

A bone-shaking collision between John Gillies and Darragh McCarthy saw both players replaced, with the Tipperary man needing several minutes on-field attention before being helped from the field. Gillies later returned to the action.

However, when the Irish did settle, debutant Rory McGregor more than justified his selection in the Scotland goal with some fine saves but there was nothing he could go to prevent goals from Cha Dwyer and James Doyle and Eoghan Connolly’s controversial point, which made it 7-7 at half-time.

A fiery encounter

Tempers flared as this blockbuster threatened to boil over and Scotland full back Ryan Harrison sparked a melee with one robust challenge early in the second half, but referee Willie MacDonald stepped in to calm things down, for a few minutes at least.

Ireland played with the wind in the second half and although a second Zander Michie point briefly had the Scots in front again, points from Eoghan Connolly and Shane O’Brien along with a second Cha Dwyer goal meant Ireland led 12-8.

As the contest moved into the final stages, the home support played their part, cheering from the rafters as Daniel MacVicar and then Donald Nixon cut the deficit to 12-10 but despite a late goalmouth scramble, the Scots couldn’t muster up the strike that would prevent a third successive Irish triumph and Tipperary’s 2025 All-Ireland winner Dan Morrissey collected the Mowi Quaich.

Scotland skipper Blair Morrison said: “I can’t fault the boys for their efforts both today and at our training sessions.

“You could tell we were well-prepared. We definitely had chances to win it, but I suppose Ireland passed up some opportunities too.”

Alan MacRae added: “I’m so pleased with all the players and that the game was such a great spectacle for everyone. I’m just gutted with the final outcome.

“We got a lot of things right and it’s just a pity we have to wait another year to play this fixture again.”

Those who watched on would agree.

The shinty-camogie international between Scotland and Ireland was a fitting opening to the day’s events. Megan Ralph’s free-hit deceived keeper Aoife Corcoran before Beth MacLellan robbed the goalie to add a second goal which had the Scots 6-4.

That was as good as it got though as Scotland trailed 7-6 at half-time and 18-6 at full-time.

Joanne Gillanders was brilliant in the Scotland goal whilst Ireland skipper Saoirse McCarthy rounded off a fine individual display with a hat-trick of goals and a point.