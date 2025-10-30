Shinty: Premiership champions to be crowned this weekend after thrilling title race

After a marathon eight months of competitive action and 89 keenly contested fixtures, the Mowi Premiership championship will be decided following the final fixture of the season when Fort William meet Kingussie at An Aird.

It’s been the most thrilling title race in years with Kingussie’s quest for a fifth successive triumph challenged by neighbours Newtonmore, Oban Camanachd and surprise package Fort Willam, promoted from the Mowi National Division as champions at the end of last season but who have taken the top-flight by storm.

Newtonmore currently lead Kingussie, but only on goal difference as the sides are level on points.

This means that Kingussie need just one point to be crowned champions once again, but the Fort, in front of their own support, will be difficult opponents.

Injury continues to rule out key Kingussie pair Robert Mabon and Roddy Young, but boss Iain Borthwick is relieved that Alexander Michie’s hand injury, suffered playing for Scotland in last week’s shinty-hurling international against Ireland, is not as bad as first feared.

He said: “I was at the game and as soon as the final whistle sounded, I was straight across the park to see how Zander was. He was pretty confident he’d be fit for this weekend, but he might need an X-ray after Saturday to be sure everything’s OK.”

One more cup final to go

The Kings have only lost once in the league this season, a 2-1 reverse at Kinlochshiel in mid-July and their only dropped point since then was also on the west coast when they drew 1-1 with Skye. Iain Borthwick added: “I said after the ‘Shiel game that the competition in the Premiership was such that we’d have to treat every game as a cup final.

“The boys have done that, and we have one more cup final to go on Saturday.

“I know a draw will do us on Saturday, but we want to win the game. I remember when I played back in 2000, and we were due to be presented with the league trophy at Kilmallie, but we lost the match, and our faces were tripping us in the team photo with the trophy afterwards, so a win always leaves you on a high.

“Savio Genini returns, and we’ll need him as Fraser Munro’s working and Rory MacKeachan’s on holiday.

“Thomas Borthwick flies in from holiday on Saturday morning so hopefully his flight isn’t delayed. We thought we’d be without Cammie Bremner through work commitments, but he’s been able to change his plans which is a bonus.

“The weather forecast isn’t great, so I hope there’s a contingency plan if the pitch is unplayable. We need to get the game played and The Dell is more than playable if needed.”

MacKay back between the sticks

Keeper Paul MacKay returns for Fort William and their co-manager Alan Knox said: “Similar to our last game against Kinlochshiel, we’re without several players such as Lachie Shaw, Gordon Stevenson, Ali MacRae, Jack Fraser and Ewen Campbell.

“It’s so tough as we’ve only played twice over the last nine weeks, so things need to be better organised.

“We’re currently left in a position where we’re struggling to get boys together due to various other commitments arranged earlier in the year when, understandably, everyone assumed the season would be completed by now.

“There are other teams about to start their pre-season training this week and we are not even finished the current season.

“That said, and regardless of who eventually wins the league, we want to go out and give it our all on Saturday.”

There is also a feast of youth shinty at The Eilan where Newtonmore have home advantage against Glenurquhart in the London Shield final which is for under-17 teams. It’s a repeat of last year’s final which ‘More won and they’re favourites once again.

This is followed by the Camanachd Association Cup Final, an under-12 tournament, between holders Oban and Skye.