Shinty: Wait for Mowi Premiership champion goes on after postponement while Newtonmore under-17s claim London Shield

The Mowi Premiership title race will go on for another week after the crucial final fixture of the season between Fort William and Kingussie at An Aird was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

Kingussie need a point to pip Newtonmore and win what would be a fifth successive championship and the game has been rescheduled for this coming Saturday.

Throw up will be at the earlier time of 1.30pm as the 2025 Annual Mowi Awards presentation ceremony takes place at The Highland Cinema, Fort William afterwards.

The awards recognise the outstanding contribution and achievement of individuals, clubs and associations.

A day to remember for Newtonmore

Attention switched to a feast of youth shinty at The Eilan where Newtonmore met Glenurquhart in the London Shield final which is for under-17 teams.

With some of the game’s best youth talent on show, it was a repeat of last year’s final which the Glen won but this was to be Newtonmore’s day.

More received a pre-match boost when Ross County allowed their promising teenager Joe Coyle permission to play in the game and he scored an early double, either side of Josh Stewart’s strike to make it 3-0.

His opener came after good play from Josh Stewart and Jacob Bain down the More right, and Coyle finished low by keeper Rory McWhirr’s legs.

Josh Stewart ran at the heart of the defence to add the second before Coyle’s snapshot went low into the goal.

Joe’s younger brother James then netted twice, again punctured by Josh Stewart who netted his second, before the Coyle brothers both went on to complete their hat-tricks.

David Fraser countered twice for the Glen to make the final score 8-2 to the all-conquering Newtonmore team.

James Coyle was awarded the coveted Douglas MacKintosh memorial medal as player of the match while More skipper Arran Ford was presented with the London Shield by Alister Mackinnon from the Camanachd Association.

Newtonmore are coached by club stalwarts Glen MacKintosh and Norman Campbell.

No limit for Skye

Skye continued their successful season by winning the Harper Macleod Camanachd Association Cup, an under-12 tournament, beating a talented Oban side 3-1 in the final.

The Islanders made the 270-mile round trip in the comfort of a specially emblazoned bus provided courtesy of Stagecoach, and they got off to a great start as Hector Porteous and Lila Schuman put them 2-0 ahead within the first 12 minutes.

Ollie Carroll replied for the Oban side, but an effort from Frankie Moore on the hour made it 3-1. Skye captain Hector Porteous, who was impressive throughout, stepped forward to raise the trophy afterwards.

There was a minute’s silence ahead of throw up as the Skye youngsters marked the sad passing of teacher Megan MacKenzie, who taught several members of the team at Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh.

New coach at GMA confirmed

Glasgow Mid Argyll have named Nick Lavin as their new head coach. The former Kilmallie player takes over from Alan MacRae, the current Scotland manager, who stepped down at the end of last season.

GMA finished third in the Mowi National Divisional last year, just missing out on promotion back to the Mowi Premiership.

Nick Lavin will be supported by senior player Ross Brown, the current Scotland women’s manager as well as specialised coaching from Fin Menzies and Iain

Morrison.

The Glasgow club paid tribute to Alan MacRae for his tenure in charge.

A club spokesperson said: “We are indebted to the significant contributions made by Alan MacRae and Neil McLay who are stepping down after four years at the helm. Neil will continue to provide support to the first team at their training sessions and with matchday preparations.”

GMA are also keen to strengthen and widen all their playing squads and have reached out to any prospective players living or working in the greater Glasgow area to get in touch via their social media outlets.