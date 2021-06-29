It would be nice if Scotland could start qualifying for tournaments regularly again, on the back of our experience at the Euros.

These chances will come again for us. We nailed qualifying for it – it would have been horrible watching games at Wembley and Hampden.

The thing for us is getting off to good starts in these qualifying campaigns and digging in from there.

It was great for the Tartan Army – it gave us something to look forward to after the year and a half we’ve had. It put some smiles on faces and people will take away a lot of memories.

I’ve been to a couple of World Cups and a European Championships as a fan with the Tartan Army and it’s fantastic. There’s nothing like it.

I thought we would have done a little bit better. You hear people saying we were tired – you’re playing for your country, you shouldn’t get tired. There’s guys who will go on to win that tournament that will play another four games.

© PA

We didn’t perform to our best against Croatia and that was disappointing, as we’d done quite well since then. We were wanting to get to the Croatia game with something to play for and we just got beat by a better side.

You can see how hard they’re trying and they must be disappointed that they didn’t play to their best. I thought there was more in the Scotland team than they showed.

I know Lyndon Dykes and Ché Adams worked hard and fair play to Steve Clarke for going with the two, because if he hadn’t he would have got a lot of criticism.

I think Steve can be pleased with what he’s done. There’s a lot of good-aged boys there who could be around for another seven or eight years. We’ve got something to build for with the World Cup coming up as well.