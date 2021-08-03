Duncan Shearer: Early signs of improvement are encouraging at Pittodrie

It is early days but I’m seeing some very good things coming out of Pittodrie to give me cause for optimism for Aberdeen.

The Dons started their Premiership campaign with two goals and a clean sheet, with both achieved with the minimum of fuss against Dundee United on Sunday.

Young Calvin Ramsay looks a terrific prospect. It’s hard to believe the lad just turned 18 on Saturday as he has played with a composure and reliability of a player who has been in the first team for years, not months.

It’s two goals in three games for Christian Ramirez too, which augurs well.

I said when Stephen Glass brought the American to the club that he was the one I was most excited to see as he was the high-profile arrival who I knew least about.

He has not disappointed so far and is clearly an intelligent player who has shown he has an eye for goal.

Once he gets on the same wavelength with his team-mates in terms of them spotting the runs he makes and where he wants the ball, I expect him to be even more effective.

But they key guy, to no surprise really, has been new team captain Scott Brown. The former Celtic skipper raised a few eyebrows when he said he felt he could play until he was 40.

He celebrated his 36th birthday in June and from his performances so far I’ve seen nothing to suggest he can’t go on for a good few years yet.

He knows his role in the team and the position is one he plays to perfection.

When the two central defenders split, Brown is the first one there as an option to take the ball from them. Add in his ability to break-up play and his clever, quick passing and you can see why he has played at the top level as long as he has.

His team-mates will become better players just by playing alongside him and he will be effectively providing the coaching element of his new combined role at the club by leading the way on the pitch during games when it matters most.

It has not been all about the new faces at the club for Stephen’s team though. Jonny Hayes showed on Sunday he remains such an important attacking tool for his manager and it was encouraging to hear Stephen speak of Jonny in glowing terms after the game.

Having seen him up close for years when he was at Caley Thistle, I know just how big an influence Jonny can have on games. His move to Celtic saw him converted into a left wing back, but I still believe his biggest impact comes from an attacking role.

He showed that on Sunday and if he stays there in Breidablik on Thursday I will not be complaining.

The Dons now know AEL Limassol or Qarabag lie in wait should they get past the Icelandic team.

Breidablik must take priority, but my old club will not fear a trip to Cyprus or Azerbaijan if they progress.

Celtic are their own worst enemy

While the early signs are looking promising at Pittodrie, I cannot say the same for Celtic.

I feel sorry for Ange Postecoglou. He has walked into a mess not of his making and it strikes me the Hoops have become their own worst enemy.

Rangers played well to deservedly win the title last season, but – make no mistake – Celtic lent them a huge helping hand along the way.

The Eddie Howe saga has done little to help them either. I still scratch my head at how their bid to bring him to the club rumbled on as long as it did without anyone knowing there was a potential problem with regards to his backroom staff coming with him.

It went on far too long and the board at the club have to carry the blame for that. By the time they switched to Postecoglou, they were already playing catch-up and the size of the task is only now becoming apparent.

They are out of the Champions League and have started the new domestic season with a defeat at Hearts. I’m sure they will get their house in order, but right now there is a lot of work to be done in terms of rebuilding the team.

We are into August now and that sympathy for the new manager will not last indefinitely. He needs to start winning games.

Ross County in need of reinforcements

I’m expecting a busy week at Ross County as Malky Mackay continues his efforts to get new faces in at the club.

I was at Saturday’s goalless draw with St Johnstone and Malky will be the happier of the two managers after watching his side earn a draw against the cup double winners.

Saints have kept their team intact from last season, but the Staggies are a good three or four short of what the manager wants after letting so many experienced players leave the club in the summer.

Reinforcements and some much-needed depth is badly required and Harry Clarke’s arrival on loan from Arsenal is a welcome move.

But I expect a busy period ahead for the manager, chief executive Steven Ferguson and chairman Roy MacGregor.