Paul Third: Can Neil Fachie roll back the years to regain Paralympic Gold?

Time ticks by for us all but only a fool would bet against Neil Fachie defying the passing years by claiming more Paralympic glory.

Following the Olympic Games it is time for the Paralympians to take centre stage. For all the athletes taking part they have faced the same 12 month delay due to Covid-19.

In Fachie’s case those months mean the Aberdonian will be 37 when he competes in the Men’s Tandem B 1km time trial with pilot Matt Rotherham on Saturday.

His laid back demeanour belies the heart of a champion and it is not hard to see why he has achieved such incredible success throughout his career.

Fachie is one of Britain’s most decorated Paralympic athletes. He has three Olympic medals and four Commonwealth golds to his name. It’s a hugely impressive haul before you add in the long list of World Championship wins he has to his name.

He fancies his chances of adding to that medal haul too after teaming with his pilot Rotherham to break his own world record not once but twice in 2019.

The time of 59.278 set in Manchester at the British Track Championships still stands but the veteran predicts he will have to eclipse that time to win back the gold medal he lost in 2016.

Fachie said: “I think there will be some incredible performances and with where we are just now I think we can be top of the pile.

“In order to win, the world record – which is currently mine – will have to be broken as well and I want to be the one to hold on to that record.

“I think it will be a great event and I just want to be part of it and win it as well.”

Challengers old and new loom large in Tokyo

Dutchman Tristan Bangma, who beat Fachie to Paralympic gold in Rio five years ago, is back to defend his title so the motivation will not prove hard to come by.

Speaking in the build-up to the Games Fachie it has been clear exorcising the ghosts of 2016 is fuelling his desire.

Fachie said: “I don’t feel like it’s the be all and end all, but it is a very big motivator for me and I’m going to give it my all.

“I still consider it my title so it would be nice to get it back, on the days when you maybe don’t fancy it in training so much. That’s the thing that motivates me and reminds me why I’m pushing myself so hard.

“If I don’t win it I’m not sure how I would feel. I would imagine I wouldn’t be happy – I never usually am if I don’t win.”

But a new fresh-faced challenger closer to home has emerged to challenge Fachie’s bid for gold in the shape of Gwent’s James Ball who will be piloted by Scot Lewis Stewart.

The teams traded wins earlier this year in Milton, Canada and look destined to go head to head for Paralympic glory.

Fachie and Rotherham regained their 1km title before Ball and Stewart won gold in the tandem sprint.

Whatever happens this weekend it is clear it is going to be a competitive and fascinating event with the riders pushed to the limit. You get the impression Fachie would not want it any other way.