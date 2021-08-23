Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Paul Third: Can Neil Fachie roll back the years to regain Paralympic Gold?

By Paul Third
August 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Scotland's Neil Fachie (left) and pilot Matt Rotherham (right) celebrate with their gold medals after the Men's B&VI Sprint Final at the Anna Meares Velodrome during day Three of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday April 7, 2018. See PA story COMMONWEALTH Cycling. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No video emulation.
Time ticks by for us all but only a fool would bet against Neil Fachie defying the passing years by claiming more Paralympic glory.

Following the Olympic Games it is time for the Paralympians to take centre stage. For all the athletes taking part they have faced the same 12 month delay due to Covid-19.

In Fachie’s case those months mean the Aberdonian will be 37 when he competes in the Men’s Tandem B 1km time trial with pilot Matt Rotherham on Saturday.

His laid back demeanour belies the heart of a champion and it is not hard to see why he has achieved such incredible success throughout his career.

Fachie is one of Britain’s most decorated Paralympic athletes. He has three Olympic medals and four Commonwealth golds to his name. It’s a hugely impressive haul before you add in the long list of World Championship wins he has to his name.

He fancies his chances of adding to that medal haul too after teaming with his pilot Rotherham to break his own world record not once but twice in 2019.

The time of 59.278 set in Manchester at the British Track Championships still stands but the veteran predicts he will have to eclipse that time to win back the gold medal he lost in 2016.

Fachie said: “I think there will be some incredible performances and with where we are just now I think we can be top of the pile.

“In order to win, the world record – which is currently mine – will have to be broken as well and I want to be the one to hold on to that record.

“I think it will be a great event and I just want to be part of it and win it as well.”

Challengers old and new loom large in Tokyo

Dutchman Tristan Bangma, who beat Fachie to Paralympic gold in Rio five years ago, is back to defend his title so the motivation will not prove hard to come by.

Speaking in the build-up to the Games Fachie it has been clear exorcising the ghosts of 2016 is fuelling his desire.

Fachie said: “I don’t feel like it’s the be all and end all, but it is a very big motivator for me and I’m going to give it my all.

“I still consider it my title so it would be nice to get it back, on the days when you maybe don’t fancy it in training so much. That’s the thing that motivates me and reminds me why I’m pushing myself so hard.

“If I don’t win it I’m not sure how I would feel. I would imagine I wouldn’t be happy – I never usually am if I don’t win.”

But a new fresh-faced challenger closer to home has emerged to challenge Fachie’s bid for gold in the shape of Gwent’s James Ball who will be piloted by Scot Lewis Stewart.

The teams traded wins earlier this year in Milton, Canada and look destined to go head to head for Paralympic glory.

Fachie and Rotherham regained their 1km title before Ball and Stewart won gold in the tandem sprint.

Whatever happens this weekend it is clear it is going to be a competitive and fascinating event with the riders pushed to the limit. You get the impression Fachie would not want it any other way.

