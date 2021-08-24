Duncan Shearer: Pittodrie passion can fire Aberdeen into group stages of Conference League

Aberdeen must continue to show the passion which was the hallmark of their draw at Hearts when they welcome Qarabag to Pittodrie for the biggest game at the stadium in years on Thursday.

The Dons were worth their point after coming back from a goal draw to earn a draw at Tynecastle, but what impressed me most was the spirit of Stephen Glass’ players.

The changes he made to his team were enforced and, having fallen behind to Liam Boyce’s penalty, the spirit they showed was fantastic.

The resurrection of Funso Ojo’s Aberdeen career continued to gather pace as he emerged as the unlikely scorer of the equaliser, but it was the celebration of the players and the reaction of the fans which I loved most.

When I played for the Dons, I always tried to involve the fans whenever I scored a goal. It gets them excited, up for the game and right behind the team. When that happens, they will roar you through to the final whistle.

That is what happened at Tynecastle and it speaks volumes of the spirit in the group that they were the dominant team in the closing stages.

It would have been a seven-hour flight back to Scotland from Azerbaijan, so to get home in the early hours of Friday morning then head down to Edinburgh for the game on Sunday and play as they did was very encouraging.

Tynecastle has always been a tough venue to play at, but Aberdeen revelled in the atmosphere. With a partisan crowd behind them on Thursday, here’s hoping that same passion can help the club qualify for the group stages of the Conference League.

County youngsters need to learn quickly in competitive Premiership

It has been a tough start to the new season for Ross County.

Malky Mackay is still putting a team together and it is clear his side is still finding its feet.

There a lot of young loanees in the side and if they did not know before they know now just how tough a league the Scottish Premiership is to play in.

It will stand them in good stead in the long term, but it is the short term which the Staggies need to be concerned with.

I don’t think anyone expected Ross County to beat Rangers on Sunday and Malky was pleased at seeing his team push Steven Gerrard’s side for the full 90 minutes.

Conceding four goals will be disappointing, but scoring twice is some comfort. However, the hard luck stories are already becoming a familiar tale and one point from a possible nine tells you the story so far.

It will not get any easier this weekend either as the Staggies head to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen.

All the talk before a ball was kicked was about how competitive this season would be in the Premiership due to the return of established clubs Hearts and Dundee.

Big matches against the old traditional clubs are a weekly event now and you have to treat every game as if it is an Old Firm opponent.

Broadfoot impressive in Caley Thistle’s flawless start

Caley Thistle are not firing on all cylinders yet but you cannot ask for more than three wins out of three in the Scottish Championship.

I was at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday to watch Inverness win 1-0 against Ayr United and it was very much in keeping with what we’ve seen so far, with Caley Jags edging games by a slim margin.

I spoke to Billy Dodds before the game and he is reasonably pleased with the start his side has made, but he would like to see a higher percentage of the chances being created being converted.

But three clean sheets is impressive in a competitive division.

Kirk Broadfoot has been a big reason for that. I watched him on Saturday and he was excellent. Even when his side is on the attack, he is constantly talking the rest of the back four through the game and keeping them organised.

The early signs are that his partnership with Danny Devine is going to be a very good one and I will be interested to see how they perform at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Tommy Wright’s side are favourites for the title, but, after making an excellent start, Inverness can head to Rugby Park this weekend and play with freedom. A point from their toughest away game of the season would not be a bad result.