Stephen Gallacher: Ryder Cup needs Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed needs to focus on getting healthy but I hope his hospitalisation does not cost him his place in the US Ryder Cup team.

Reed withdrew from the Northern Trust with an ankle injury and has since been admitted to hospital with bilateral pneumonia.

The setback means the man known as Captain America is ninth in the Ryder Cup standings and will not earn enough points to move into the top six and book an automatic place.

Steve Stricker has six captain’s picks for the team but competition for those spots for the match is going to be fierce with the likes of Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger and Harris English also in the running.

You can add Tony Finau to that list too after he secured his first victory in five years on the PGA Tour at the Northern Trust.

I wish Reed a speedy and full recovery but selfishly I hope he is fit enough to play at Whistling Straits on September 24.

He is to the United States what Ian Poulter is to the European team. His passion brings out the crowds and his team-mates and we need him there.

As for Finau, I am sure everyone in the game is thrilled for him and his putt at the last to win was undoubtedly the most important putt of his career.

He has been in the hunt so many times and just failed to get across the line either by making a mistake or by others in the field playing better.

Being known as the nearly man is a tag no-one wants and Finau will be delighted to have that particular monkey off his back.

He’s a nice guy and popular figure in the game which is why I know his peers will be pleased for him.

The five-year wait for another win will have felt like an eternity but he is such a good player that it would not surprise me to see him rack up many more wins in the years ahead.

Thrilling finale for Women’s Open at Carnoustie

Anna Nordqvist ended a winless drought of her own as her four-year wait for another win ended in spectacular fashion as she claimed the third major title of her career in the Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

The Swede edged a thrilling finale as her playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was left to rue a double-bogey six on the last which when neck and neck with Nordqvist.

It was an edge of your seat finish to a fantastic tournament played on one of the best courses in the business in Carnoustie.

I must make mention of Louise Duncan’s performance too. She may be an amateur but you would not have believed this was her first major tournament after she produced a mature and composed performance.

She finished tied for 10th on seven under par which is a fantastic effort all things considered and it will be interesting to see where her career goes from here.

By finishing as the leading amateur not only did she win the Smyth Salver but she has booked her place in next year’s event at Muirfield.

With trips to the States for the US Women’s Open and Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2022 already pencilled in it is clear the Women’s Amateur champion is destined for big things.

Legends stop at Royal Aberdeen should be something special

Thomas Bjorn rounded off a memorable weekend for golf when he won his first senior title by claiming victory at the Irish Legends in County Donegal.

In keeping with some terrific golfing action Thomas edged Phillip Price on the second play-off hole to claim his first legends win and first tournament success in eight years.

The win puts the Dane in illustrious company as he becomes only the 13th man to win on the Challenge Tour, European Tour and Legends Tour.

With Paul Lawrie also claiming the course record in the tournament it is clear things are heating up nicely ahead of the Scottish Senior Open at Royal Aberdeen next month where Paul is tournament host.

The Aberdeen course is one of my favourite courses in the world and I hope the crowd turn out in force for the players as it promises to be a thrilling tournament.